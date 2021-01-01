Elliott could have signed a pro contract in April 2020.



He signed a pro deal in July 2020 with the rest of the Academy players who were kept on. He was an Academy player. UEFA FFP regulations make it crystal clear the criteria for players signed for the academy. Elliott like Sterling and Gordon were signed for the academy. That is despite Sterling signing for a bigger fee and Gordon making more first team appearances.



This is the last I'll say on it because you're talking out of your hole at this point and it's not even really the point of the discussion, but Sterling joined the academy and then spent 2 years exclusively playing academy football before making his first team debut.Elliott joined and immediately started training with the first team, and made 20 senior matchday squads in his debut season here (the same number of appearances he had for the academy sides, incidentally). You can make up arbitrary definitions of what an "Academy Player" is as much as you like, but it's nonsense to claim he "came through" our academy unless you mean he walked through the training complex. He came through Fulham's academy, was signed for a then record fee for a 16 year-old, and pretty much immediately was involved with the first team be it training or matchday squads. You made a facetious comment about buying players meaning we should just close down the academy. Well we bought Elliott, and Gordon, and Sterling for significant fees (for players of their age), does that mean we should stop bothering recruiting local talent, or players under the age of 15/16? I mean what's the point right, if they're just going to be usurped by expensive buys from other teams who already have first-team experience (Sterling, Gordon, Elliott, Doak, etc).If you want to advocate investing in signing high potential youngsters on the cusp of making the next step up then I don't disagree and that merits discussion, but I'm not sure why you're doubling down on a point that is so clearly wrong. Well I am, but whatever.