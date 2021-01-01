« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 377430 times)

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3800 on: Today at 09:59:01 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:03:00 am
He's like Shaqiri, we just don't know where to fit him.
genuinely the guy is trying his heart out and has serious technical ability, i am just unsure where he fits on the team.
 
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3801 on: Today at 10:11:52 am »
Quote from: naka on Today at 09:59:01 am
genuinely the guy is trying his heart out and has serious technical ability, i am just unsure where he fits on the team.
I think he has all the attributes to play the right midfield role in the same way that Naby and Curtis play the left midfield role.  Becoming a bit more robust would help but he's hardly Dani Pacheco and he's plenty of time to develop.

That problem for me is that right side of Trent, Harvey and Salah doesn't seem to have the right balance.  Salah is frequently our most advanced player and Trent is given a lot of license to roam, both because that plays to their strengths and because they're absolutely elite players.  Hendo is effective in that right sided role as he fills gaps and covers people, similar to how Gini played the role.  Harvey doesn't do that and I don't think he'll ever be that type of player.

On the left Robbo is better defensively and Diaz generally has a deeper position and mucks in more than Salah.  When Hendo and Harvey started together Klopp still put Harvey on the right so it seems like they don't want him on the left (presumably as he's very one-footed and would therefore struggle to come infield from the left).

He's such a talent that he's clearly not a write-off.  We have brilliant management at the club and they're happy to persevere with that right side so maybe it's just one that will improve in time.
Logged

Offline mercurial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,207
  • Lost my mind, let me know if you spot it
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3802 on: Today at 10:49:00 am »
He will learn only by playing against teams in PL. Midfield is one of the most intricate roles in football and takes time to hone the skills. Every good midfielder that we can look back on would have struggled in their initial days. What we remember are highlights which are their best plays. The same midfielder would also be exploited by opposition but those are not on youtube. While Harvey learns we need to find a systemic tweak to negate his flaws to an extent along with him also improving his positional awareness, skills, developing plays in his way etc. Whats wrong right now is we have a big black hole defensively on the right. Its located on a 5 yard radius around the right hand side 18 yards box corner. Most of the opposition attack exploits that one zone where we seems to have a defensive frailty.
Logged
Kenny: "We play the way we want to play. We play to the style that suits us, no disrespect to other clubs but we don't focus on anybody else"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3803 on: Today at 10:50:26 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:09:07 am
He may be overly one footed but if youre playing RCM being left footed is a good thing, at least offensively. Im not knowledgeable enough to know the impact of playing from your weaker side defensively.
Going forward, he'd need to cut in before executing which can slow our attacks down. It's also predictable. He'd be better on the left IMO.

Defensively, it's harder for him to tackle left-footed opponent that are going on the outside.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,246
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3804 on: Today at 11:07:32 am »
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 10:49:00 am
He will learn only by playing against teams in PL. Midfield is one of the most intricate roles in football and takes time to hone the skills. Every good midfielder that we can look back on would have struggled in their initial days. What we remember are highlights which are their best plays. The same midfielder would also be exploited by opposition but those are not on youtube. While Harvey learns we need to find a systemic tweak to negate his flaws to an extent along with him also improving his positional awareness, skills, developing plays in his way etc. Whats wrong right now is we have a big black hole defensively on the right. Its located on a 5 yard radius around the right hand side 18 yards box corner. Most of the opposition attack exploits that one zone where we seems to have a defensive frailty.

Is he actually learning the role though? He plays the same way every game and it's not as a midfielder; he doesn't misjudge when to cover Trent he just never does it, he spends more time vacating the midfield area than he does actually in it and he doesn't really seem to have any sense of danger.

There are lots of little things that you can point at in his game and think "well maybe if he improves here, and here, and stops this, and starts doing this", but to me it all adds up to a player being played completely out of position and not reacting to it. We could put literally any other player in his position and see them adapt to the role faster.

It's actually getting kind of baffling to me that Klopp demands so much teamwork and workrate from the players on the pitch, yet Harvey seems to get a free ride to interpret his role however he wants, even though his interpretation is weakening us defensively and not improving us offensively. I figured maybe it's a combination of being forced due to lack of injuries and not wanting to give a young player too much to think about, but it's been going on for so long now I'm really struggling to see the thinking.

He's obviously talented and he does seem to work hard to impress, but to me his inclusion is the biggest flaw in the team right now and it's really surprising me that we're not reacting to it at all.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3805 on: Today at 11:19:15 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:07:32 am
Is he actually learning the role though? He plays the same way every game and it's not as a midfielder; he doesn't misjudge when to cover Trent he just never does it, he spends more time vacating the midfield area than he does actually in it and he doesn't really seem to have any sense of danger.

There are lots of little things that you can point at in his game and think "well maybe if he improves here, and here, and stops this, and starts doing this", but to me it all adds up to a player being played completely out of position and not reacting to it. We could put literally any other player in his position and see them adapt to the role faster.

It's actually getting kind of baffling to me that Klopp demands so much teamwork and workrate from the players on the pitch, yet Harvey seems to get a free ride to interpret his role however he wants, even though his interpretation is weakening us defensively and not improving us offensively. I figured maybe it's a combination of being forced due to lack of injuries and not wanting to give a young player too much to think about, but it's been going on for so long now I'm really struggling to see the thinking.

He's obviously talented and he does seem to work hard to impress, but to me his inclusion is the biggest flaw in the team right now and it's really surprising me that we're not reacting to it at all.

There's no way all of this is on Harvey. Some of it simply must be instruction.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,246
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3806 on: Today at 11:27:23 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:19:15 am
There's no way all of this is on Harvey. Some of it simply must be instruction.

Yeah that's what's confusing me, it seems pretty clear that whatever we're doing isn't working, but we're persisting with it despite us having players available to potentially switch it up now. It's also strange when you think that when Curtis broke into the starting XI it seemed he was very clearly being developed into a more box to box midfielder, yet we're not doing the same with Elliot.

Maybe we're just making do until we have another more orthodox midfielder available, maybe we actually give midfielders a lot of freedom to interpret the role (though this seems to go against everything we've thought about our midfield until now), or maybe we really think that the way we're playing with Elliot is the next evolution of the team despite it looking like a clusterfuck.
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 695
  • ******
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3807 on: Today at 12:44:21 pm »
*Sigh*

He is 19.  In a normal season where we didn't have injuries to Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Jones, Ox, Carvalho, and Fabinho at various times he almost certainly wouldn't have played in every game. They would likely have managed his minutes and played him in games where his attributes were better suited, and not in games where someone like Henderson or Keita would have been a better fit.

At his age Foden was playing very intermittently in the City team, and his minutes have gradually increased every season. That doesn't mean that he wasn't an amazing player or that Guardiola didn't rate him, it's just that he was being allowed to develop as most young players would in a world class team. Sadly Klopp hasn't had that luxury with Elliott due to his injury last season and the injuries to others this season.

Not to mention the fact that he is putting up really good numbers in several very important categories for a Liverpool midfielder and has arguably been MOTM in at least two of our games this season so far.  And of course he is obviously blessed with a huge amount of natural ability that simply can't be taught.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,980
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3808 on: Today at 12:46:41 pm »
Quote from: naka on Today at 09:59:01 am
genuinely the guy is trying his heart out and has serious technical ability, i am just unsure where he fits on the team.

Thankfully it seems like the world class guys we have to make those decisions are quite sure where he fits. 
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,980
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3809 on: Today at 12:50:42 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 12:44:21 pm
*Sigh*

He is 19

This right here. 

Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 12:44:21 pm

Not to mention the fact that he is putting up really good numbers in several very important categories for a Liverpool midfielder and has arguably been MOTM in at least two of our games this season so far.  And of course he is obviously blessed with a huge amount of natural ability that simply can't be taught.

Also this. 
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,276
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3810 on: Today at 12:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 12:44:21 pm
*Sigh*

He is 19.  In a normal season where we didn't have injuries to Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Jones, Ox, Carvalho, and Fabinho at various times he almost certainly wouldn't have played in every game. They would likely have managed his minutes and played him in games where his attributes were better suited, and not in games where someone like Henderson or Keita would have been a better fit.

At his age Foden was playing very intermittently in the City team, and his minutes have gradually increased every season. That doesn't mean that he wasn't an amazing player or that Guardiola didn't rate him, it's just that he was being allowed to develop as most young players would in a world class team. Sadly Klopp hasn't had that luxury with Elliott due to his injury last season and the injuries to others this season.

Not to mention the fact that he is putting up really good numbers in several very important categories for a Liverpool midfielder and has arguably been MOTM in at least two of our games this season so far.  And of course he is obviously blessed with a huge amount of natural ability that simply can't be taught.


He is definitely doing his job in terms of the attacking output. The question is whether the team is losing more in other areas as a result of where he plays or how he plays.

I thought he played better yesterday in terms of how compact he was. Would love to see the average position charts again though for yesterday's game.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3811 on: Today at 01:16:57 pm »
Whether he's 19 or 29 isn't really that important from game to game.  We're on a brutal treadmill where 90 points brings with it no guarantees of success.

I've posted elsewhere that I could live with this being seen as a transitional season whereby we're not sprinting neck-and-neck with Man City for 38 games and we have a bit more freedom to embed the likes of Elliott and Carvalho (and maybe Ramsay and some other surprise packages).  Without wanting to sound all late-Wenger-era Arsenal, if we stay qualify for the CL and lay good foundations for future seasons - plus a few cup runs - then it's not a bad season.  Recent seasons suggest the bar for top four is a lot, lot lower than the bar for the title - I'm not sure the gap has ever been so big.

If we are still on that treadmill though and need to be an ultra efficient point accumulating machine then that right side isn't it.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,013
  • JFT96.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3812 on: Today at 01:21:50 pm »
I get the feeling that Klopp really wants him in the team but we don't actually know where to put him. He doesn't have a set role and I while he's almost certainly learning each game that passes, it doesn't seem to be doing him much good otherwise.
Logged

Offline NativityinBlack

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3813 on: Today at 01:32:43 pm »
He's being shoehorned into a role he never played before and our right midfield is dysfunctional because of it. He is not a CM. I hope we stop this experiment as it is costing us goals.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,246
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3814 on: Today at 01:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 12:44:21 pm
*Sigh*

He is 19.  In a normal season where we didn't have injuries to Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Jones, Ox, Carvalho, and Fabinho at various times he almost certainly wouldn't have played in every game. They would likely have managed his minutes and played him in games where his attributes were better suited, and not in games where someone like Henderson or Keita would have been a better fit.

At his age Foden was playing very intermittently in the City team, and his minutes have gradually increased every season. That doesn't mean that he wasn't an amazing player or that Guardiola didn't rate him, it's just that he was being allowed to develop as most young players would in a world class team. Sadly Klopp hasn't had that luxury with Elliott due to his injury last season and the injuries to others this season.

Not to mention the fact that he is putting up really good numbers in several very important categories for a Liverpool midfielder and has arguably been MOTM in at least two of our games this season so far.  And of course he is obviously blessed with a huge amount of natural ability that simply can't be taught.


I think we've all been pretty clear in acknowledging both his age and the dire injury situation, I'm just a bit perplexed that we haven't tried to change things as players have come back, though maybe it's still a bit too early to call given that we only just barely have three midfielders making the squad. With Thiago and Jota back it does feel like that area of the pitch is our most problematic now, and given we tried a similar approach at the start of last season I'm not sure how forced it is.

I also struggle to fathom his complete lack of support for Trent, that's been a big part of the job for the 8's in our system more or less since Klopp arrived and he just seems to be completely absolved of any responsibility there.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:56:09 pm by Schmidt »
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3815 on: Today at 04:02:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:52:00 pm
He is definitely doing his job in terms of the attacking output. The question is whether the team is losing more in other areas as a result of where he plays or how he plays.

I thought he played better yesterday in terms of how compact he was. Would love to see the average position charts again though for yesterday's game.

His positioning seemed a lot better to the eye, but he was still a total non-event defensively. He was the only outfield starter not to complete a tackle or interception, and he either doesn't have the instinct or stamina to track back properly (I reckon Salah covered more ground in recovery runs last night, and that's just not to the benefit of the team).

It's not his fault though, it's just not his game. Feels like in trying to play somewhat more conservatively last night it also dulled the better aspects of his game - he was far less involved than he has been in recent games (maybe that's just youthful inconsistency though).

He's clearly a player of immense talent and ability but he's not currently a central midfielder - maybe in a set up with a more defensive wide player or FB (or both), but not in our right hand side that's for sure. Feels like we looked at the successful transition of Wijnaldum and thought we could just do the same with every player but with Jones and Elliott it feels like we are asking them to play in a way that somewhat blunts the more impressive parts of their games and exposes weaknesses (or not even really weaknesses, but things that just aren't part of their game).

Time will tell if this is just a reaction to injuries or more of a planned transition, and I do agree he'd have started less games if Keita/Henderson were fit but equally he's clearly earmarked as our brightest talent and a huge part of the team going forward and I don't see where else he gets meaningful gametime if not in midfield, so it's a bit of a conundrum. He's clearly a better player than cup cover for Salah on the right, but he doesn't currently fit in the midfield unless we totally change the shape of it/roles of the FBs. Maybe we'll figure it out in time, but to be honest I'm struggling to see an Elliott/Trent RHS ever working unless Elliott becomes a totally different kind of player.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,802
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3816 on: Today at 06:13:37 pm »
The problem with the "just 19" talk is improvement is never guaranteed to be a linear progression. There are so many examples of players that could be stars if they just developed further or adding whatever trait they were missing that just never did. You could also be chucking away time with your current crop of prime aged players that you'll never get back. If Elliott grows into a better more complete player but then the overall team around him is worse at that point then what did you really gain? Not saying that's what is going to happen but a lot of these statements are just not black and white choices.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,388
  • Not Italian
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3817 on: Today at 06:20:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:52:00 pm
He is definitely doing his job in terms of the attacking output. The question is whether the team is losing more in other areas as a result of where he plays or how he plays.

I thought he played better yesterday in terms of how compact he was. Would love to see the average position charts again though for yesterday's game.
He has 1 goal and 0 assists in 9 games so far this season, he also isnt creating many chances in general. Hes great in possession, but his offensive output is pretty much non existent.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3818 on: Today at 06:31:25 pm »
In an ideal scenario, he wouldn't be starting every game but I've seen enough in him to know that the talent is there. Being a rotation option is best at this stage of his career with him starting the odd game and coming on for some when we're comfortable.  We can't fully rely on youngsters because they tend to be inconsistent.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,117
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3819 on: Today at 06:33:50 pm »
Some bollocks in this thread.

Kid of 19 had a rough 5 minutes thats it.

Played well the rest of the game. Think hes done really well.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3820 on: Today at 06:37:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:33:50 pm
Some bollocks in this thread.

Kid of 19 had a rough 5 minutes thats it.

Played well the rest of the game. Think hes done really well.

I enjoy watching the kid play as he is really skillful and puts a shift in. He can pick a pass and beat a man, if we playeed to his strengths he could be a good no.10, although we don't seem to play a system that would suit this.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,117
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3821 on: Today at 06:46:25 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 06:37:41 pm
I enjoy watching the kid play as he is really skillful and puts a shift in. He can pick a pass and beat a man, if we playeed to his strengths he could be a good no.10, although we don't seem to play a system that would suit this.
Hes a good number 8.


Hes just learning the defensive side of the game though

88 minutes of excellence. He will learn to tidy up the other few minutes
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,802
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3822 on: Today at 07:01:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:46:25 pm
Hes a good number 8.


Hes just learning the defensive side of the game though

88 minutes of excellence. He will learn to tidy up the other few minutes

Can you name one player that this has ever applied to? Not picking on you but I keep seeing this repeated and it seems completely unrealistic because as far as I'm aware it's never happened.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,117
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3823 on: Today at 07:03:11 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:01:40 pm
Can you name one player that this has ever applied to? Not picking on you but I keep seeing this repeated and it seems completely unrealistic because as far as I'm aware it's never happened.
Genuinely  dont understand what youre asking.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,276
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3824 on: Today at 07:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:20:26 pm
He has 1 goal and 0 assists in 9 games so far this season, he also isnt creating many chances in general. Hes great in possession, but his offensive output is pretty much non existent.

I get that, but his final and progressive pass numbers are very good and he is played a decent attacking and creative role in some of our goals. His flick to Salah for Nunezs goal vs Fulham, his pass to Salah for Firminos goal vs Newcastle.

I think it can both be true that individually he has played well but as a team and overall questionable whether its of greater benefit than another player/set up.

Its moot really, because he is been the only one fit and able.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3825 on: Today at 07:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:01:40 pm
Can you name one player that this has ever applied to? Not picking on you but I keep seeing this repeated and it seems completely unrealistic because as far as I'm aware it's never happened.
Thiago and Fab needed time to adapt and learn our system.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,117
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3826 on: Today at 07:22:19 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:13:32 pm
Thiago and Fab needed time to adapt and learn our system.
Oh was that his point?

In that case Robbo took months to learn it, Tsimikas too.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,802
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3827 on: Today at 07:24:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:03:11 pm
Genuinely  dont understand what youre asking.

Ok, what is he learning then? Are you saying he's learning to tackle and win the ball or what are you referencing exactly?

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:13:32 pm
Thiago and Fab needed time to adapt and learn our system.

No, that's not what I'm saying. They clearly were good defensive players when purchased with no learning required.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:22:19 pm
Oh was that his point?

In that case Robbo took months to learn it, Tsimikas too.

No it wasn't my point.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,117
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3828 on: Today at 07:27:53 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:24:54 pm
Ok, what is he learning then? Are you saying he's learning to tackle and win the ball or what are you referencing exactly?

No, that's not what I'm saying. They clearly were good defensive players when purchased with no learning required.



Hes learning the defensive and tactical discipline required to play as an 8 in our system

(And I dont agree on Robbo either.  Reports from Hull were that the senior pros didnt think he was good at defending).
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3829 on: Today at 07:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:24:54 pm
No, that's not what I'm saying. They clearly were good defensive players when purchased with no learning required.

No it wasn't my point.
They still needed to adapt to how we defend. Thiago conceded a pen on his debut and used to make rash tackles while teams used to play around Fab easily.
Logged

Offline NativityinBlack

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3830 on: Today at 07:43:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:27:53 pm
Hes learning the defensive and tactical discipline required to play as an 8 in our system

Don't think he is, personally. Those attributes are instinct based. When to make an interception, what positions to take, etc.

His natural game is to look what what's in front of him. He has never played a central role. We are, for whatever reason trying to convert a wide forward / 10 / winger into a role which requires him to go against his natural instincts. It won't work.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,802
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3831 on: Today at 07:43:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:27:53 pm
Hes learning the defensive and tactical discipline required to play as an 8 in our system

(And I dont agree on Robbo either.  Reports from Hull were that the senior pros didnt think he was good at defending).

So he's a good defensive player that just needs to learn to do it in our system? Most posters on this forum are saying he's learning to defend but you're making it sound like it's just a system issue. Is that right?

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:32:44 pm
They still needed to adapt to how we defend. Thiago conceded a pen on his debut and used to make rash tackles while teams used to play around Fab easily.

They were still good defenders which is not the argument most people are making about Harvey.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,798
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3832 on: Today at 07:50:29 pm »
What about Gini? Surely he was an attacking midfielder who came in and learned that specialist role he played?

Or was he always a defensive, covering, recycling, press-resistent monster?

I never saw him play before he came here
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Up
« previous next »
 