He is definitely doing his job in terms of the attacking output. The question is whether the team is losing more in other areas as a result of where he plays or how he plays.



I thought he played better yesterday in terms of how compact he was. Would love to see the average position charts again though for yesterday's game.



His positioning seemed a lot better to the eye, but he was still a total non-event defensively. He was the only outfield starter not to complete a tackle or interception, and he either doesn't have the instinct or stamina to track back properly (I reckon Salah covered more ground in recovery runs last night, and that's just not to the benefit of the team).It's not his fault though, it's just not his game. Feels like in trying to play somewhat more conservatively last night it also dulled the better aspects of his game - he was far less involved than he has been in recent games (maybe that's just youthful inconsistency though).He's clearly a player of immense talent and ability but he's not currently a central midfielder - maybe in a set up with a more defensive wide player or FB (or both), but not in our right hand side that's for sure. Feels like we looked at the successful transition of Wijnaldum and thought we could just do the same with every player but with Jones and Elliott it feels like we are asking them to play in a way that somewhat blunts the more impressive parts of their games and exposes weaknesses (or not even really weaknesses, but things that just aren't part of their game).Time will tell if this is just a reaction to injuries or more of a planned transition, and I do agree he'd have started less games if Keita/Henderson were fit but equally he's clearly earmarked as our brightest talent and a huge part of the team going forward and I don't see where else he gets meaningful gametime if not in midfield, so it's a bit of a conundrum. He's clearly a better player than cup cover for Salah on the right, but he doesn't currently fit in the midfield unless we totally change the shape of it/roles of the FBs. Maybe we'll figure it out in time, but to be honest I'm struggling to see an Elliott/Trent RHS ever working unless Elliott becomes a totally different kind of player.