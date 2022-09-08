If Trent and Mo weren't playing like utter shit then we wouldn't be having conversations about Harvey being out of position, certainly not to the same extent.
But what if the way we're using Elliot is affecting the way they play? Are you suggesting they have to hit their peak level again in a system that might not suit them before considering changing the system?
Just look at the way they've been playing. Mo has been sitting wider than ever and Klopp said it wasn't under instruction, so maybe Elliot playing so close to his position is forcing him wide to find space and therefore making him less effective?
Similar for Trent, he's barely been making overlapping runs because Salah is too wide to overlap, and he can't make runs between the full back and centre back like Mo used to because that's where Elliot is, so he's coming infield instead and struggling to deliver crosses effectively from more central positions.
Having Elliot over there also means the opposition can position more players over in that area, congesting it and making it much harder to move through, while also playing around/over them to expose us, since all three of the players who are expected to protect the right side are now easy to take out of the game.
We moved Mo up top against Napoli part way through the first half, and while obviously that game was a disaster, Trent finally went back to making overlapping runs and putting in dangerous crosses because there was actual room to do so.