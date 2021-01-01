If Trent and Mo weren't playing like utter shit then we wouldn't be having conversations about Harvey being out of position, certainly not to the same extent.



Well, no, if we were winning games it wouldn't be talked about either.As it is though he's playing that role in a way that overloads our right side and leaves gaps in the middle. The previously incredibly productive right side is now offering relatively little (not necessarily Harvey's fault) and the previously robust central midfield looks like Swiss cheese (again, not necessarily Harvey's fault).Klopp likes his lopsided formations so maybe it all just works better if Fabinho is partnered by another authentic central midfielder on his left. Maybe that gives us more stability in the middle, maybe that stability frees up Salah to drift into goalscoring positions more, maybe Salah drifting frees up space for Harvey and Trent. Fuck knows, it's all beyond me!I don't think it's wrong that people question Harvey's role when one of our most obvious problems is a lack of coverage, pressing and resistance in the middle third of the pitch.I'm going to expose my English non-league background as our manager always banged on about 5-5; five attacking players and five defensive players. It's clearly more fluid that than depending on who has the ball and where but it's more about a player's primary objective. For me our defensive five is the two central defenders and the three central midfielders (which is why I get annoyed at people complaining our midfield isn't creative enough or doesn't score enough goals). The front three and the full-backs are our attacking five. Harvey and/or Carvalho in the midfield throws that balance but nobody seems to willing to tell our full-backs that they may need to defend more to compensate in that case.