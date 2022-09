Never really got all the hype about Elliot and as a winger he seems to slow.



With that said though I think the last few games he has put a lot of our senior players to shame. Loads of effort and trying constantly to make things happen. No idea what his best position but for someone so young he has taken on a lot of responsibilty. Hopefully he can only get better. Shame he is not the quickest but there are elements of Lallana about him which is no bad thing.