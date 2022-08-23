There was a moment in the first half when Bobby did some tidy work in the center of the field and laid it off nicely for Harvey who took it well in his stride, but was ultimately shrugged off the ball, which brings me back to a point I made in the past, he's too meek on and off the ball for me at the moment. In my humble opinion, he is a very well-rounded player, but I really struggle to see where he fits. He doesn't have the pace to be on the wings, not even acceleration over the first 5 yards. He also doesn't have the robustness to be a mainstay in midfield.
And as much as he is technically sound, he doesn't seem to have "time" on the ball that always seem to be the hallmark of great players. He has time on his side though, and I hope he gets there.