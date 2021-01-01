« previous next »
So Elliott, he's better at RCM than Hendo because he's a better attacker than Hendo and that's basically what that role is by design. At least it was last year. Based on how Milner is playing LCM though I honestly have no idea.
He's a better attacker than Hendo no doubt, but to say that role by design doesn't involve defensive contribution is a bit of an exaggeration isn't it? Surely you can't tell me that Elliott covers as much ground as Henderson as RCM.

For example here's Hendo against United last season playing as RCM:


You can go through all our games last season and see whether it was Hendo or Keita or Jones playing that position, their heat maps never scream pure attacking RM like Elliott's.

He's a better attacker than Hendo no doubt, but to say that role by design doesn't involve defensive contribution is a bit of an exaggeration isn't it? Surely you can't tell me that Elliott covers as much ground as Henderson as RCM.

For example here's Hendo against United last season playing as RCM:


You can go through all our games last season and see whether it was Hendo or Keita or Jones playing that position, their heat maps never scream pure attacking RM like Elliott's.

You keep ignoring the fact that the LCM in all those games as well wasn't going walkabout the entire time. For all we know Klopp is telling Harvey to not come back same as he's telling Milner to just go for it. But since we don't know that here's what we do know:

Hendo averaged 2.77 tackles + interceptions over the whole season last year. Let's be generous and assume that even though his numbers were probably bumped up from when he played as a DM or LCM that they were the same across all positions since I don't care to take the time and effort to break it down by position.  Harvey, even with some big fat zeros for today, is going to average the same over the limited minutes this year so far in tackles + interceptions. He was at 4.62 entering today but failed at all his tackles and had no interceptions.

He's doing the same defensive work that Hendo did, no? So what has changed? It's that Thiago or Keita are averaging 5+ tackles+ interceptions in the LCM role and Milner is giving you a big fat Zero consistently. That's what has changed. Even if you asked Harvey to do more defensive work, which he probably couldn't do, it still wouldn't matter as your LCM is doing nothing.
There was a moment in the first half when Bobby did some tidy work in the center of the field and laid it off nicely for Harvey who took it well in his stride, but was ultimately shrugged off the ball, which brings me back to a point I made in the past, he's too meek on and off the ball for me at the moment. In my humble opinion, he is a very well-rounded player, but I really struggle to see where he fits. He doesn't have the pace to be on the wings, not even acceleration over the first 5 yards. He also doesn't have the robustness to be a mainstay in midfield.

And as much as he is technically sound, he doesn't seem to have "time" on the ball that always seem to be the hallmark of great players. He has time on his side though, and I hope he gets there.
Obviously its not for plebs like me but i would love to know what role and what system we are playing on that right hand side. Elliott is on that side, all neat and tidy, but he hardly covers Trent and hardly is creating much.

That said, not sure we know because in our press conference Klopp said Salah and Diaz were too wide.
