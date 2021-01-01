« previous next »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm
It wasn't meant to be believeable, it was just meant to be a very obvious gag, as far as I can see

Si Senor :)
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:40:06 pm
With 4 years to go on this current deal he had already stated this? I have a hard time believing that's true but it's also pretty odd timing to be giving better terms to someone with barely 500 PL minutes played and such a lengthy contract still to go. Which does then give that a bit of an air of credibility. His move to here from Fulham certainly shows ambition which is a double edged sword.

I guess it depends on your definition of important. For me that's a key player that has to be on the field for the team to succeed and if that's what he is for this squad for this season then something went badly wrong.

If you take amir serious on that then just beware of reading his other posts, as you will find them pretty disturbing.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm
It wasn't meant to be believeable, it was just meant to be a very obvious gag, as far as I can see
Now it's you joking, right? Because you know very well that the 500 PL minutes are nothing to do with it.

I would suggest it's more to do with the role the player occupies within the squad. This new deal will remunerate him at a level more in keeping with his planned role, as well as tying him down for a longer period for contracting and amortisation purposes.

So we grossly underpaid him 12 months ago, that's what you're guessing at? His amortization value is probably £1m at most considering the full £4.3m to Fulham is only due once he plays 100 times and has an England cap. The overall amortization bill is £108m so that doesn't do anything by extending him.

I hope Elliott is the next Pele and wins everything but that doesn't make the timing of this a bit odd. The agents for Jones and Tsimikas could certainly make more realistic arguments at this point.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:55:41 pm
So we grossly underpaid him 12 months ago, that's what you're guessing at?
*shrugs* I just think we do these things in stages. Once the club are satisfied that he has made the right progress, has developed as they want, they increase the reward.

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:01:35 pm
If you take amir serious on that then just beware of reading his other posts, as you will find them pretty disturbing.

;D Ain't that the truth.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:55:41 pm
So we grossly underpaid him 12 months ago, that's what you're guessing at? His amortization value is probably £1m at most considering the full £4.3m to Fulham is only due once he plays 100 times and has an England cap. The overall amortization bill is £108m so that doesn't do anything by extending him.

I hope Elliott is the next Pele and wins everything but that doesn't make the timing of this a bit odd. The agents for Jones and Tsimikas could certainly make more realistic arguments at this point.

I imagine youth players for the most part coming out of LFC will be paid a fairly standard sum for their first pro contract regardless of who they are. And Klopp very likely will instruct the team to improve the contracts of these players if they have shown they can remain in the first squad as a valuable member.

In fact, Jones signed one of these in 2020. Hes already on his 2nd pro contract.

As for Tsimikas, he isnt due until 2025. I imagine his first contract isnt an entry level pro contract that needs to be updated.
