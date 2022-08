With Thiago doubtful, he has to start, gives more balance to the midfield and him and Mo link up really well, which in turn helps Nunez.



I think Elliot can play that Thiago role well, and add to it even. He played a ball today that just cut through the lines, no one on the end of it, but he saw the space a slid the ball into it. Regular starts and guys will be picking up on those passes. He’s also got a bit of grit. This could be the season he becomes a man.