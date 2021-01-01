I kind of agree. Had a chance to run with the ball and got knocked off it twice relatively easily. With that said there are very good elements to his game. But like a lot of young players there is always hype there but I guess we will see if he lives up to it.



He did. One of the times was right at the end. But this isn't a sign of meekness. If anything it's a sign of his ambition on the ball. It's not something, for example, you ever see Henderson try. But for Elliot it is a stock move. Picking the ball up in the half space and driving across the line of his pursuer. You have to have speed off the mark and incredible close control to do it. Elliot appears to have both. And it's mighty effective for the team if it works.Where it can go wrong is in the very first second. If you don't get your shoulder and the better part of your body across your opponent's line in that short space of time you are vulnerable to a heavy challenge (sometimes a slide tackle) from behind. Beyond a second you're usually safe because all the potential slide tackler can see is your number, not the ball. His dreadful injury against Leeds came when the Leeds defender tried to slide him anyway.