Welcome Harvey

He looked so much better playing on the right side of the midfield three rather than previous friendlies wide right in the front three.

Don't think he's going to score enough goals to play as a forward. I'd much prefer him to be Henderson's understudy on that right side and dedicated to that position rather than moved around. Doesn't score enough for a forward but could really contribute offensively as a central midfielder. It's the same with Carvalho. Can play as a wide forward but IF we can make him a #8 he's be so dangerous. I'd love to see us play both of the young lad's as the #8's in a LC game cup this season.
I was impressed with both him and Carvalho yesterday. Both constantly looking to get on the ball and attach their defence. That was very much needed, especially late on when their defenders were more tired.
He played a ball through to Milner near the end and he put so much work on the ball you could hear it biting into the grass - just to make the ball perfect for Milner. No one does that sort of thing, not even Thiago. It was vintage Rivelino, the ultimate complement, well, from me anyway.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:57:04 am
He played a ball through to Milner near the end and he put so much work on the ball you could hear it biting into the grass - just to make the ball perfect for Milner. No one does that sort of thing, not even Thiago. It was vintage Rivelino, the ultimate complement, well, from me anyway.

His passing particularly his final pass is elite even at a young age, very David Silva esque.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:57:04 am
He played a ball through to Milner near the end and he put so much work on the ball you could hear it biting into the grass - just to make the ball perfect for Milner. No one does that sort of thing, not even Thiago. It was vintage Rivelino, the ultimate complement, well, from me anyway.

All he now needs is the 'stache Doc.  :D
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:57:04 am
He played a ball through to Milner near the end and he put so much work on the ball you could hear it biting into the grass - just to make the ball perfect for Milner. No one does that sort of thing, not even Thiago. It was vintage Rivelino, the ultimate complement, well, from me anyway.

That was a snooker shot.

Check side.
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 05:45:07 am
That was a snooker shot.

Check side.
It was, Kenny used to like to stab one through with loads of backspin on it, but this had loads of 'side' too - and it was a fairly short pass!
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:57:04 am
He played a ball through to Milner near the end and he put so much work on the ball you could hear it biting into the grass - just to make the ball perfect for Milner. No one does that sort of thing, not even Thiago. It was vintage Rivelino, the ultimate complement, well, from me anyway.

I saw that. Never mind Rivelino. It was bloody Messi! I was looking for scorch marks on the grass afterwards.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Not trying to be a prick. But am I missing something here? It seems like hes rated pretty highly. Hes excellent technically, however he looks pretty meek on and off the ball. My memory might be failing me, but even Suso seemed more robust when he was at Harveys age.
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 01:29:09 pm
Not trying to be a prick. But am I missing something here? It seems like hes rated pretty highly. Hes excellent technically, however he looks pretty meek on and off the ball. My memory might be failing me, but even Suso seemed more robust when he was at Harveys age.

The fact that he started 3 of the first 4 games for us last season and came on as a sub in the other?  He's not some youngster that has been given minutes in the cups and is promising, Klopp has already shown that he trusts him to start big games and make an impact for the first team.  He was also excellent in the Championship for Blackburn, and I don't think he would have been successful in that league if he was meek on the ball.
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 02:20:46 pm
The fact that he started 3 of the first 4 games for us last season and came on as a sub in the other?  He's not some youngster that has been given minutes in the cups and is promising, Klopp has already shown that he trusts him to start big games and make an impact for the first team.  He was also excellent in the Championship for Blackburn, and I don't think he would have been successful in that league if he was meek on the ball.

Great technique, work rate, and a level of composure that is way beyond is years. He is going to make it here make no mistake.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Quote from: Kansti on Today at 01:29:09 pm
Not trying to be a prick. But am I missing something here? It seems like hes rated pretty highly. Hes excellent technically, however he looks pretty meek on and off the ball. My memory might be failing me, but even Suso seemed more robust when he was at Harveys age.
Suso looked meek in a Liverpool team that was a 7th placed clubin England

Harvey looks at home in a team that could be the best team in the world. The levels are drastic. Any young player breaking into a team this good, is exceptional. Even Jones, who certain sections seem to hatestrangely
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 01:29:09 pm
Not trying to be a prick. But am I missing something here? It seems like hes rated pretty highly. Hes excellent technically, however he looks pretty meek on and off the ball. My memory might be failing me, but even Suso seemed more robust when he was at Harveys age.

I kind of agree. Had a chance to run with the ball and got knocked off it twice relatively easily. With that said there are very good elements to his game. But like a lot of young players there is always hype there but I guess we will see if he lives up to it.
alf a pound of braeburns!

You agreed that Suso was more robust? He wasn't and he wasn't a better player than Harvey at the same age. Heck he ain't even better than him now.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:36:31 pm
You agreed that Suso was more robust? He wasn't and he wasn't a better player than Harvey at the same age. Heck he ain't even better than him now.

Sorry should have been more clear - I agreed he was meek on the ball. No idea whether or not Suso was a better player at that age either but remember there was a ton of hype on here about Suso as well. Not saying Elliot won't make it or anything just way too early to tell.
alf a pound of braeburns!

People talk about new signings but many ignore the fact that sometimes the best option is to deal with what you have.


Elliot, Carvalho and Jones are top class players already, if we'd paid £40m each for them people would be raving about them.


City have managed to bring Foden through, but that alone, but we've already shown the path to developing players is fruitful (even if we sell, Wilson, Ibe, Brewster, Solanke paid for Jota and Diaz) remember we probably have the top full back in the world right now and he cost zilch.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Quote from: Fruity on Today at 03:29:06 pm
I kind of agree. Had a chance to run with the ball and got knocked off it twice relatively easily. With that said there are very good elements to his game. But like a lot of young players there is always hype there but I guess we will see if he lives up to it.
I think he thought he could get his shoulder in front but wasn't quite fast enough. Maybe if he's working on his sprinting, as mentioned above, he's not quite sure yet what his top speed is.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Just about as quick as a granny tortoise Dr.
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 03:29:06 pm
I kind of agree. Had a chance to run with the ball and got knocked off it twice relatively easily. With that said there are very good elements to his game. But like a lot of young players there is always hype there but I guess we will see if he lives up to it.
I thought exactly the same thing in the game where he was stretchered off.  Leeds were pushing us back and a few times the ball was played out to Elliott only for him to be run off the ball.  Unfortunately the one time he looked to be shielding the ball and getting away the Leeds player jumped through him leading to that awful injury.

I think, for me at least, it's just a bit of skewed reality as I'm so used to watching Salah and him being stronger and faster than pretty much every player he comes up against.  The reality is that players are run off the ball all the time and it's something we're particularly good at.  Maybe Elliott just needs to be a bit smarter at winning soft free-kicks when he's in those situations.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:57:04 am
He played a ball through to Milner near the end and he put so much work on the ball you could hear it biting into the grass - just to make the ball perfect for Milner. No one does that sort of thing, not even Thiago. It was vintage Rivelino, the ultimate complement, well, from me anyway.
If anyone has a link to this?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:10:05 pm
If anyone has a link to this?

It's at 2.00 in this video:

https://youtu.be/YpnMYziw5CA
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 01:29:09 pm
Not trying to be a prick. But am I missing something here? It seems like hes rated pretty highly. Hes excellent technically, however, he looks pretty meek on and off the ball. My memory might be failing me, but even Suso seemed more robust when he was at Harveys age.
For me, the definition of bravery is making things happen with the ball and he showed a lot of personality against the City's press. Improving on his strength will make him impose himself on games but that will come with time.
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 04:15:22 pm
It's at 2.00 in this video:

https://youtu.be/YpnMYziw5CA
Thanks Doc. Almost tore the felt and had the landlord take him out back for a slapping (happened to mate of mine once)!
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
It's like looking in a mirror for Harvey. All we now need is an "Elastico" from him.

Crikey

He's been superb this pre-season, was not expecting to see him being compared to Suso :D
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Im as excited as anyone about Harveys future in a red shirt - he has that x factor that few players at the very, very top level possess.

However, I think its entirely legitimate to pose questions about the physicality and pace of his game - they to my mind are the only potential shortcomings to him having an elite career.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Quote from: Fruity on Today at 03:29:06 pm
I kind of agree. Had a chance to run with the ball and got knocked off it twice relatively easily. With that said there are very good elements to his game. But like a lot of young players there is always hype there but I guess we will see if he lives up to it.

He did. One of the times was right at the end. But this isn't a sign of meekness. If anything it's a sign of his ambition on the ball. It's not something, for example, you ever see Henderson try. But for Elliot it is a stock move. Picking the ball up in the half space and driving across the line of his pursuer. You have to have speed off the mark and incredible close control to do it. Elliot appears to have both. And it's mighty effective for the team if it works.

Where it can go wrong is in the very first second. If you don't get your shoulder and the better part of your body across your opponent's line in that short space of time you are vulnerable to a heavy challenge (sometimes a slide tackle) from behind. Beyond a second you're usually safe because all the potential slide tackler can see is your number, not the ball. His dreadful injury against Leeds came when the Leeds defender tried to slide him anyway.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
