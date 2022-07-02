« previous next »
Now number 19. Begs the question, who is going to be number 10? That will get the rumours going.

I think 10 will be left unused for a bit. See if Curtis or Carvalho can earn jt in the future. Diaz would probably want 7 after Milner and Nunez would want 9 after Bobby. The no.10 would either end up with a new signing or one of Curtis/Carvalho, but Klopp will probably tell them to earn it because of what Sadio has done with jt before.
He said he had Sadio's #19 kit when he was a little kid.  :D
I think 10 will be left unused for a bit. See if Curtis or Carvalho can earn jt in the future. Diaz would probably want 7 after Milner and Nunez would want 9 after Bobby. The no.10 would either end up with a new signing or one of Curtis/Carvalho, but Klopp will probably tell them to earn it because of what Sadio has done with jt before.
Curtis wants a different Number that currently not available. Curtis wears #17 like how Gerrard wore 17 before going to #8.
Feel this season should be a breakout season for Harvey where he goes from potential to a serious contender as a first teamer.

With the signing of Darwin we are potentially changing to a 4-2-3-1, leaving Harvey to compete for the AM role, maybe with Carvalho or maybe Keita.

If we stick to the 4-3-3 I'm not sure where he would suit best
It's a painting of Harvey taking the bull by the horns. It's a metaphor.

Dodgeball? :D
Now number 19. Begs the question, who is going to be number 10? That will get the rumours going.

I'll have it if it's going spare.
So what can we realistically expect from Harvey next season? Still remember how impressed I was last fall, but I think maybe the injury could make him get back on that track, and take a bit longer.

Are we expecting him to continue a bit in the same role he had this spring, with limited playing time, until maybe spring 2023, which we could expect maybe him be back to fall-2021-level, and properly challenge for a place in the midfield?
Feel this season should be a breakout season for Harvey where he goes from potential to a serious contender as a first teamer.

With the signing of Darwin we are potentially changing to a 4-2-3-1, leaving Harvey to compete for the AM role, maybe with Carvalho or maybe Keita.

If we stick to the 4-3-3 I'm not sure where he would suit best

He had his role at the start of last season before the injury.
Feel this season should be a breakout season for Harvey where he goes from potential to a serious contender as a first teamer.

With the signing of Darwin we are potentially changing to a 4-2-3-1, leaving Harvey to compete for the AM role, maybe with Carvalho or maybe Keita.

If we stick to the 4-3-3 I'm not sure where he would suit best
This is how I view it as well.

I think Harvey is probably now above Curtis in the pecking order for young talent bursting into the first team. Harvey has that little bit extra confidence, swagger and ability to harass the opposition defence. He's probably going to be competing with Carvalho for that role in the first team a lot more this season.
I can see Harvey's career following the same trajectory as Trent's did.
Jones was clearly above Harvey in the pecking order in the run in. I don't think that's determinative for the beginning of this season though. Harvey got the nod in August last season for a few games pre Leeds and that can't have been because of the previous season, given he wasn't even here, rather it was presumably on the basis of pre season. Which makes the next few weeks massive for both him and Elliott. With Thiago and Keita's injuries, Henderson's minutes needing to be increasingly managed given his age and Milner being ancient there's a lot of minutes available for at least one of them this season. 
I don't really think there's a pecking order. At least nothing as simplistic as is made out.
So what can we realistically expect from Harvey next season? Still remember how impressed I was last fall, but I think maybe the injury could make him get back on that track, and take a bit longer.

Are we expecting him to continue a bit in the same role he had this spring, with limited playing time, until maybe spring 2023, which we could expect maybe him be back to fall-2021-level, and properly challenge for a place in the midfield?

He will be the fittest,strongest and the most prepared he's ever been.I expect him to have an amazing season & be a regular in parts.
I don't really think there's a pecking order. At least nothing as simplistic as is made out.

They're not even competing for the same spot are they.
They're not even competing for the same spot are they.
I suppose they are if we're saying that two of the midfield three will always be selected from the controllers/enforcers of Fab, Hendo, Thiago, Naby and Milner, with the third role the more attacking one that would suit Curtis and Harvey (and also Naby, again, or Ox).

In practice doesn't Curtis usually play from the left and Harvey from the right?  Apart from an early round of a domestic cup though they're unlikely to play together anytime soon.

Our style of play constantly moves on so maybe Harvey will suffer from that in the same way that Ox has done.  I'm not tactically tuned in enough to know if the Trent, Harvey and Salah right side that started last season really well is still a part of how we play (and how we played in May could again be different in August as we now have an authentic #9).
 ;D

Has a bit of a piratical look, does Harvey, and a gleam in the eye
I don't really think there's a pecking order. At least nothing as simplistic as is made out.

I'm sure it's not a 'simplistic' thing and it's definitely not set in stone at the beginning of a season but Klopp does goes through periods in midfield where his selections are pretty predictable. It can change but there was very clearly a preferred 4 in the final weeks and months of the season. We were rotating 4 players quite fluidly and then Milner and Jones were coming in less regularly. Elliott and Ox got far fewer minutes. There have been periods when Keita hasn't been able to get on the pitch and has seemed to be 'down the pecking order'. Last season Ox was regularly out of the match day squad in the 2nd half of the season whilst being fit.

I wonder if Jones and Elliott are competing for one spot in midfield assuming we play 4-3-3 and it's a game where Klopp wants a strong midfield. 2 from Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson are very likely to play, with Henderson and Fabinho both able to play at 6, Thiago at LCM and Henderson also able to play at RCM. I find it very hard to imagine Klopp would pick a midfield with both Elliott and Jones in it for a harder PL game if those 3 were all fit.
I'm sure it's not a 'simplistic' thing and it's definitely not set in stone at the beginning of a season but Klopp does goes through periods in midfield where his selections are pretty predictable. It can change but there was very clearly a preferred 4 in the final weeks and months of the season. We were rotating 4 players quite fluidly and then Milner and Jones were coming in less regularly. Elliott and Ox got far fewer minutes. There have been periods when Keita hasn't been able to get on the pitch and has seemed to be 'down the pecking order'. Last season Ox was regularly out of the match day squad in the 2nd half of the season whilst being fit.

I understand what you're saying but I think it's important not to confuse what might be going on here with the idea of an established 'pecking order'. Some managers do operate 'pecking orders' - usually shit managers with attitude problems. They arrange their players in orders decided by favouritism or as ways to punish players who they've clashed with or something else ego-driven or inane like that.

Klopp isn't like that. I think what's going on in the situations you describe is a combination of several things inc. fitness issues and how players are training at a given time and also that at certain key junctures Klopp likes to keep his deployments fairly static, not making too many changes or bringing in players cold to disrupt what has been working, even if they've trained well. This was particularly evident during parts of the covid season.

Sometimes players miss out on game time through no fault of their own; while they are training and showing up well. It's nothing to do with any lack on their part and everything to do with a given situation, or maybe a partnership of other players that is working too well to disrupt, etc. Such are the ins and outs of being a top-level footballer.

This is all guesswork, though. We have no inside knowledge or insights
Looks really sharp in the pre-season training vid.
I understand what you're saying but I think it's important not to confuse what might be going on here with the idea of an established 'pecking order'. Some managers do operate 'pecking orders' - usually shit managers with attitude problems. They arrange their players in orders decided by favouritism or as ways to punish players who they've clashed with or something else ego-driven or inane like that.

Klopp isn't like that. I think what's going on in the situations you describe is a combination of several things inc. fitness issues and how players are training at a given time and also that at certain key junctures Klopp likes to keep his deployments fairly static, not making too many changes or bringing in players cold to disrupt what has been working, even if they've trained well. This was particularly evident during parts of the covid season.

Sometimes players miss out on game time through no fault of their own; while they are training and showing up well. It's nothing to do with any lack on their part and everything to do with a given situation, or maybe a partnership of other players that is working too well to disrupt, etc. Such are the ins and outs of being a top-level footballer.

This is all guesswork, though. We have no inside knowledge or insights

Good post, I'm with you.
Looks really sharp in the pre-season training vid.

He was a joy to watch and was going places if it wasnt for that unfortunate injury. Lost a bit of sharpness when he returned to the squad but I hope he can regain all that potency this season.
Looked really sharp yesterday. Also looked a bit faster than I remember.
Looked really sharp yesterday. Also looked a bit faster than I remember.

Still has the ramen noodle hair though.
Looked great. Like his already pretty good skill and movement settings had been turbo boosted.

Inhalers
I think he'll start on opening day against Fulham if he keeps this up. Him and Carvalho have looked so bright in both games. Seems to have also put on some muscle to better deal with the physicality. Think we'll see him loads next season if he stays fit.
You know this 'creative midfielder' everyone says we should have bought?

... I give you, Harvey Elliott!

He will play a big role this season, he will start a lot, and he will create.

Trust Jurgen. If he felt we needed another midfielder, we would have bought one. We didn't, because we have players who will be 'like new signings' compared to last season. Harvey is one such player.
Feel this season should be a breakout season for Harvey where he goes from potential to a serious contender as a first teamer.

With the signing of Darwin we are potentially changing to a 4-2-3-1, leaving Harvey to compete for the AM role, maybe with Carvalho or maybe Keita.

If we stick to the 4-3-3 I'm not sure where he would suit best

Changing everything, including the midfield, for one signing? What about if hes injured? 
Looked really sharp yesterday. Also looked a bit faster than I remember.

Hes been working on his speed, so hopefully thats paying off. I remember there was an interview last summer where he said speed was his weakness so he does extra training with a specialist sprint coach. Hows that for dedication. He could have just accepted his limitations, like many slower players, but hes recognised the best time to fix that was while hes still young.
