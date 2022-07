Jones was clearly above Harvey in the pecking order in the run in. I don't think that's determinative for the beginning of this season though. Harvey got the nod in August last season for a few games pre Leeds and that can't have been because of the previous season, given he wasn't even here, rather it was presumably on the basis of pre season. Which makes the next few weeks massive for both him and Elliott. With Thiago and Keita's injuries, Henderson's minutes needing to be increasingly managed given his age and Milner being ancient there's a lot of minutes available for at least one of them this season.