Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 305700 times)

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3120 on: Yesterday at 12:09:03 pm »
I think Klopp needs to stop putting him in high profile games like this or the Inter one. Experience is all good and luckily we came out on top, but he clearly struggled on both occasions. We changed the game after he came off at Inter and we lost control a bit after he came on yesterday. It's not his fault though. He's not ready for these kinds of games. 30 minutes here and there against lower oppositions in the league is the way to go. Let's not treat to kid like he's already a superstar.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3121 on: Yesterday at 12:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on February 27, 2022, 09:43:59 pm
Hes a bit of a scally isnt he? Getting stuck in when Havertz squared up to Trent, celebrating with the flare at the end.

Clearly absolutely loving it, and will be a favourite for many years. Wasnt his best game, but I think Klopp got it a bit wrong with the changes all coming at once. Good penalty.

FA has written to him 'asking for his observations' re the flare thing. Going to get a fine but I imagine he won't give a shit  ;D
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3122 on: Yesterday at 12:53:21 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 12:09:03 pm
I think Klopp needs to stop putting him in high profile games like this or the Inter one. Experience is all good and luckily we came out on top, but he clearly struggled on both occasions. We changed the game after he came off at Inter and we lost control a bit after he came on yesterday. It's not his fault though. He's not ready for these kinds of games. 30 minutes here and there against lower oppositions in the league is the way to go. Let's not treat to kid like he's already a superstar.
I think Klopp should carry-on doing whatever he think is right.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3123 on: Yesterday at 12:53:56 pm »
Must admit I was worried about his penalty, as it's hard for young players to have that coolness and then you worry about
the feelings if they miss it:

He bossed it though.


Agree with others, he's not yet up there with match fitness. Would love to see him play more games, with Fabinho and Thiago the other members of the midfield trio.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3124 on: Yesterday at 12:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 27, 2022, 10:57:03 pm


To have that picture to look at when the end of your career come will be well worth any fine.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3125 on: Yesterday at 02:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:51:25 am
Milner was like his Dad there, removing him from trouble. ;D

Then when Rudiger still wanted to cause shit Milner got right in his face and told him to fuck off  ;D
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3126 on: Yesterday at 02:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 02:00:35 pm
Then when Rudiger still wanted to cause shit Milner got right in his face and told him to fuck off  ;D
Quite right. Rudiger literally went after a child. I didn't see him square up to Virgil, the dirty twat.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3127 on: Yesterday at 02:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 12:53:21 pm
I think Klopp should carry-on doing whatever he thinks is right.

Wtf would Klopp know pal!?
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3128 on: Yesterday at 02:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 27, 2022, 10:57:03 pm

The FA are writing to him to 'ask him for his observations' about picking up the flare.

I assume his observation will be 'It was fucking cool and I had a great time, thanks for asking'.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3129 on: Yesterday at 02:16:00 pm »
Rudiger was hoping to get a reaction out of Harvey. Milner did the right thing to take him away from the situation. But even if he hadn't Harvey was in complete control of his emotions and was perfectly calm throughout. Ironically, Milner was the one who ended up angrier because he knew exactly what Rudiger was trying to pull.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3130 on: Yesterday at 02:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:14:48 pm
The FA are writing to him to 'ask him for his observations' about picking up the flare.

I assume his observation will be 'It was fucking cool and I had a great time, thanks for asking'.
Yeah like have you not seen the photo, look how great I look!

Or he could say he was worried for his team mates well-being so took control of the situation and made everyone aware there was a flare close by so they could steer clear
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3131 on: Yesterday at 02:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:14:48 pm
The FA are writing to him to 'ask him for his observations' about picking up the flare.

I assume his observation will be 'It was fucking cool and I had a great time, thanks for asking'.
The picture is misleading, he had just caught the flare and carefully proceeded to follow all safety protocols and extinguish said flare. Either that or he saw his friend on the other side of the room and was just waving hello when the picture was taken.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3132 on: Yesterday at 02:25:35 pm »
Worst he'd get is a telling off and a fine.  He's a young, English player.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3133 on: Yesterday at 02:42:25 pm »
Harvey should reply, relax, it was a smoke bomb, not a flare, much less dangerous, p.s. no pyro no party
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3134 on: Yesterday at 02:50:16 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 02:42:25 pm
Harvey should reply, relax, it was a smoke bomb, not a flare, much less dangerous, p.s. no pyro no party
It does my head in how all journalists always call them flares.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3135 on: Yesterday at 03:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:14:48 pm
The FA are writing to him to 'ask him for his observations' about picking up the flare.

I assume his observation will be 'It was fucking cool and I had a great time, thanks for asking'.

"I was just holding my erect cock. Apologies for getting my cloudy red jizz in everyone's eyes."
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3136 on: Yesterday at 03:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 27, 2022, 10:57:03 pm

 

I thought that was a photoshopped when i first saw it. didn't notice it on the telly coverage. Nice one Harvey,nice one son,nice one Harvey, let's have another one.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3137 on: Yesterday at 03:33:22 pm »
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3138 on: Yesterday at 03:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 02:42:25 pm
Harvey should reply, relax, it was a smoke bomb, not a flare, much less dangerous, p.s. no pyro no party

Exactly

Of topic, but it really annoys me when stewards rush into crowds at festivals and put them out.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3139 on: Yesterday at 04:22:22 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 12:09:03 pm
I think Klopp needs to stop putting him in high profile games like this or the Inter one. Experience is all good and luckily we came out on top, but he clearly struggled on both occasions. We changed the game after he came off at Inter and we lost control a bit after he came on yesterday. It's not his fault though. He's not ready for these kinds of games. 30 minutes here and there against lower oppositions in the league is the way to go. Let's not treat to kid like he's already a superstar.

I think you're wrong,like totally clueless,we didn't lose control because he came on,we lost a bit of rhythm because we made 3 changes.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3140 on: Yesterday at 04:23:22 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 12:53:56 pm
Must admit I was worried about his penalty, as it's hard for young players to have that coolness and then you worry about
the feelings if they miss it:

He bossed it though.


Agree with others, he's not yet up there with match fitness. Would love to see him play more games, with Fabinho and Thiago the other members of the midfield trio.

I was worried about them all mate  ;D
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3141 on: Yesterday at 04:28:00 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:22:22 pm
I think you're wrong,like totally clueless,we didn't lose control because he came on,we lost a bit of rhythm because we made 3 changes.
Exactly.

Chelsea had two shots on goal after Harvey came on, in the 94th and 95th minutes while we had 9 shots. Yeah we lost a bit of rhythm but I don't buy into this 'lost control' after the substitutions. 
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3142 on: Yesterday at 04:38:15 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 12:53:56 pm
Must admit I was worried about his penalty, as it's hard for young players to have that coolness and then you worry about
the feelings if they miss it:

He bossed it though.


Agree with others, he's not yet up there with match fitness. Would love to see him play more games, with Fabinho and Thiago the other members of the midfield trio.

I was surprised and rather disappointed by his omission at first. I thought his sub ahead of Ox and Minamino showed how much Klopp rated him.  If it were me I would have started him ahead of Keita.

Granted he does not have the vision of Thiago but there is a different dimension to his game that complements the strength Fab and Hederson. But most impressive of all was his mentality. To break an ankle before and yet never shirked from tough physical battles showed us that this kid will never back down.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3143 on: Yesterday at 04:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:28:00 pm
Exactly.

Chelsea had two shots on goal after Harvey came on, in the 94th and 95th minutes while we had 9 shots. Yeah we lost a bit of rhythm but I don't buy into this 'lost control' after the substitutions.
And the other players who'd been on the pitch for the full 90 were pretty much spent at that point. Not sure why anyone would focus on the youngest player on the pitch and criticise him.  After Sadio and Hendo went off it was a collective team performance of less energy rather than loss of control.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3144 on: Yesterday at 04:46:04 pm »
The confidence that penalty and  his first proper trophy win for us will be great.  He will be buzzing.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3145 on: Yesterday at 05:16:47 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:23:01 pm
"I was just holding my erect cock. Apologies for getting my cloudy red jizz in everyone's eyes."

I think you may want to get someone to look at that
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3146 on: Yesterday at 07:05:00 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 23, 2022, 09:16:46 am
So what's this all about? Some sort of ball striking analysis?



Its to do with the Neuro11 team who help Liverpool with mental strength training.

https://twitter.com/neuro11official/status/1444242925924327426?s=20&t=GXgP-CPzh9nA4h-xJzwOsw
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3147 on: Yesterday at 07:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:05:00 pm
Its to do with the Neuro11 team who help Liverpool with mental strength training.

https://twitter.com/neuro11official/status/1444242925924327426?s=20&t=GXgP-CPzh9nA4h-xJzwOsw
Thanks mate. Was wondering what it was between all the jokes.
So I guess just reading "The Chimp Parodox" by Dr. Peters doesn't cut it anymore  ;D

to be honest mental health training makes complete sense.
Don't they say that to become a pro/elite footballer you have to have at least these 4 core qualities:
Skill & technique
Stamina & strength
A footballing brain
Strong resolve/mental health
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3148 on: Yesterday at 07:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 05:16:47 pm
I think you may want to get someone to look at that
hr did, thats how it ended up in their eyes.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3149 on: Yesterday at 09:04:38 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 03:33:22 pm
"Where's fucking Rudiger now?"
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:14:48 pm
The FA are writing to him to 'ask him for his observations' about picking up the flare.

I assume his observation will be 'It was fucking cool and I had a great time, thanks for asking'.

Bit embarrassing for the FA.  Plenty of serious issues to address in the game and they send a letter to an up and coming 18yr old who is celebrating his first trophy in front of him own fans.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3150 on: Yesterday at 11:28:45 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:04:38 pm
Bit embarrassing for the FA.  Plenty of serious issues to address in the game and they send a letter to an up and coming 18yr old who is celebrating his first trophy in front of him own fans.

Shouldnt the FA be more worried about Chelseas pathetic statements about Ukraine?
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3151 on: Yesterday at 11:55:48 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:28:45 pm
Shouldnt the FA be more worried about Chelseas pathetic statements about Ukraine?

You've got a good point.

I think the FA please explain yourself is just a formality. There are enough lawyers at our club to draft his reply/ All Harvey needs to do is just sign it.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3152 on: Yesterday at 11:57:46 pm »
Or about the standard of refereeing in the English game.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3153 on: Today at 12:52:55 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:28:00 pm
Exactly.

Chelsea had two shots on goal after Harvey came on, in the 94th and 95th minutes while we had 9 shots. Yeah we lost a bit of rhythm but I don't buy into this 'lost control' after the substitutions.
We didn't lose control after Hendo and Keita went off, but we did have less control. It's no big deal - at this stage of their careers, Hendo's better than Elliott and Keita's better than Milner. I presume the idea was to get fresh legs (and penalty-takers!) in to make sure we stayed on top.

I'm sure your stats are correct, but to my mind we had less control. For one thing, Kante was freer. For another, there were all those through balls Chelsea were suddenly able to play to their offside forwards. This wasn't happening as much earlier on. Thanks to our impeccable defensive line, this turned out to be no bother, but it's not ideal.

Anyway, good experience for Harvey, and the first of many finals!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3154 on: Today at 09:14:22 am »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 11:57:46 pm
Or about the standard of refereeing in the English game.
Amen to that.

The FA are just sucking the life blood out of our beautiful game.
Fecking corporate-appeasing bum lickers!!

Harvey is boss.
Jog on FA.
FA to see here.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3155 on: Today at 09:51:09 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 12:52:55 am
We didn't lose control after Hendo and Keita went off, but we did have less control. It's no big deal - at this stage of their careers, Hendo's better than Elliott and Keita's better than Milner. I presume the idea was to get fresh legs (and penalty-takers!) in to make sure we stayed on top.

I'm sure your stats are correct, but to my mind we had less control. For one thing, Kante was freer. For another, there were all those through balls Chelsea were suddenly able to play to their offside forwards. This wasn't happening as much earlier on. Thanks to our impeccable defensive line, this turned out to be no bother, but it's not ideal.

Anyway, good experience for Harvey, and the first of many finals!
We were simply gassed and Robbo seemed to be carrying an injury.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3156 on: Today at 11:07:21 am »
Proud of the lad for getting between Trent and Havertz, wasnt assed at all, just stuck up for his team mate and didnt rise to Rudiger either. Pushed a few times and still kept going back.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3157 on: Today at 02:05:24 pm »
Kloppo asked in the PC today about the FA writing to Harvey about his celebrations  ::):

"I didn't speak to Harvey yet. Will I speak to him? Yes, maybe," said Klopp in his press conference ahead of tomorrow's game against Norwich.

"Harvey is a very young man, on the pitch. And outside his is still a little bit more a boy. But that's not a problem.

"Do I think it was the worst thing that ever happened in the world of football? No.

"I understand 100% why it is not ok. But in that moment...[even] I got carried away. He will not do it again."
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3158 on: Today at 04:33:07 pm »
I didn't even see that pyro moment; when exactly did it happen? Was it clear in the TV broadcast?
