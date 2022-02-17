« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 301946 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3080 on: February 17, 2022, 11:43:09 pm »
Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi warned Marcelo Brozovic about Liverpool's Harvey Elliott after he was picked to start on Wednesday night.

The talented youngster has emerged as a breakout star under Jurgen Klopp but it was still surprising to see him being given the nod for their 2-0 win in the San Siro.

The selection also reportedly caught Inzaghi by surprise and he was heard telling midfielder Brozovic to be wary of the 18-year-old.

'Keep an eye out, perhaps they put that lad in midfield to man-mark you,' he said, per Mediaset Infinity.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Perth Red

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • Upside down and red all over
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3081 on: February 18, 2022, 12:52:36 am »
The lad is clearly a talent but I personally don't think he is at the level to be playing in the big games. Most often he seems to get in to the same spaces that Salah wants to be in and his drift wide leaves the middle undermanned. Pretty sure that by bringing on Keita in the Inter game the balance improved significantly.
I would much rather see him as a Salah backup, games against lesser teams or sub appearances, wide right
Logged
If I've told you once I've told you a million times, stop exaggerating!

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,250
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3082 on: February 18, 2022, 01:13:23 am »
Quote from: Perth Red on February 18, 2022, 12:52:36 am
The lad is clearly a talent but I personally don't think he is at the level to be playing in the big games. Most often he seems to get in to the same spaces that Salah wants to be in and his drift wide leaves the middle undermanned. Pretty sure that by bringing on Keita in the Inter game the balance improved significantly.
I would much rather see him as a Salah backup, games against lesser teams or sub appearances, wide right

maybe - but these minutes are exceptionally valuable - and he certainly hasn't looked out of place at all. This is one of the few ways to nurture young talent and get them the precious first team minutes they need.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,893
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3083 on: February 18, 2022, 01:46:52 am »
Quote from: newterp on February 18, 2022, 01:13:23 am
maybe - but these minutes are exceptionally valuable - and he certainly hasn't looked out of place at all. This is one of the few ways to nurture young talent and get them the precious first team minutes they need.

Yeah thats brilliant. His performance was a bit uneven but generally sound if unremarkable, which means that the 18 yo kid came through an fiercely fought away last 16 in Italy at the San Siro unscathed. Nearly gave it away a couple of times, nearly made a goal, otherwise ran hard and was in the game. Gold. Also it meant Hendo could come on for 30 minutes of wrecking ball.

Literally cant buy experience like that. Super Ballsy of Klopp to do it, we all know at this age hes got a stray pass in him. Hes future proofing Elliot right now, he must rate him tops, essentially.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3084 on: February 18, 2022, 06:10:10 am »
Quote from: Perth Red on February 18, 2022, 12:52:36 am
The lad is clearly a talent but I personally don't think he is at the level to be playing in the big games. Most often he seems to get in to the same spaces that Salah wants to be in and his drift wide leaves the middle undermanned. Pretty sure that by bringing on Keita in the Inter game the balance improved significantly.
I would much rather see him as a Salah backup, games against lesser teams or sub appearances, wide right
Neither was Trent when he first came in. You become a big game player by playing big games.

His talent isn't in doubt. It's all about him learning how to deal with the pressure attached to them. That was his first UCL start by the way.
« Last Edit: February 18, 2022, 06:12:20 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3085 on: February 18, 2022, 06:55:13 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on February 16, 2022, 11:14:13 pm
As I said earlier it was a bit of a 'try it and see' move from Klopp, knowing he had plenty of sub options if needed. He wasn't too bad - didn't maker any glaring errors or anything. Lots of experience for him and another notch on his stick, so to speak

Yeah or maybe Klopp genuinely thinks of him as the obvious person to play in these sorts of games as RCM. Whenever hes been fit, hes played so far this season. And when a similar number of CMs were fit against Chelsea at the start of the season, he played.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,843
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3086 on: February 18, 2022, 07:17:33 am »
Quote from: Knight on February 18, 2022, 06:55:13 am
Yeah or maybe Klopp genuinely thinks of him as the obvious person to play in these sorts of games as RCM. Whenever hes been fit, hes played so far this season. And when a similar number of CMs were fit against Chelsea at the start of the season, he played.
Klopp definitely sees him as a go to RCM choice (though not necessarily for every game); he was a major part of the shifted midfield strategy post-Gini, right off the bat, from the start of the season, sadly halted by his injury.

That wasn't the point I was making
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,673
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3087 on: February 18, 2022, 07:18:44 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February 18, 2022, 06:10:10 am
Neither was Trent when he first came in. You become a big game player by playing big games.

His talent isn't in doubt. It's all about him learning how to deal with the pressure attached to them. That was his first UCL start by the way.
I'll never forget Trent when he first came in playing against United, that day Martial and Rashford tore him to pieces. Next season we go back and Trent bossed that right side. Young players need to experience the good, the bad and the mediocre, and if Harvey is as smart as we think he is, he'll be using every minute on the pitch to grow as a player.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,842
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3088 on: February 18, 2022, 07:37:21 am »
Quote from: Persephone on February 18, 2022, 07:18:44 am
I'll never forget Trent when he first came in playing against United, that day Martial and Rashford tore him to pieces. Next season we go back and Trent bossed that right side. Young players need to experience the good, the bad and the mediocre, and if Harvey is as smart as we think he is, he'll be using every minute on the pitch to grow as a player.

Trent acquitted himself pretty well on his first start at Old Trafford. We drew 1-1 (Ibrahimovic scored late on for them) and Rashford didnt play.

He was at fault for one, maybe both goals Rashford scored the following season but that was March 2018 and Trent was pretty well established at that point, if still very young. He was only a couple of months away from starting a Champions League final.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,527
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3089 on: February 18, 2022, 08:26:27 am »
He did not seem phased at all about the occasion and still looked comfortable on the ball. He played his game well and the match developed into something that required a different set of skills.

Klopp clearly has no issues with throwing him into a big game so he is genuinely a first team option now and it's at an important stage of the season. Unexpected bonus as I didn't see this happening so quickly at the time of his injury
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,673
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3090 on: February 18, 2022, 09:47:45 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 18, 2022, 07:37:21 am
Trent acquitted himself pretty well on his first start at Old Trafford. We drew 1-1 (Ibrahimovic scored late on for them) and Rashford didnt play.

He was at fault for one, maybe both goals Rashford scored the following season but that was March 2018 and Trent was pretty well established at that point, if still very young. He was only a couple of months away from starting a Champions League final.
I stand corrected then my memory is clearly off ;D my point though is that young players need the exposure and that's the only way for them to grow. Even if they screw up (not that Harvey did), it's part of the process to making them better players.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,897
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3091 on: February 18, 2022, 09:59:56 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 16, 2022, 08:01:45 pm
Kloppo:

"If it goes well, it's all him, if it doesn't go so well, it's my fault. There is no pressure on his shoulders."

This manager - I don't really have the words to express my admiration for the sheer decency and goodness that stamps his leadership.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,842
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3092 on: February 18, 2022, 10:33:09 am »
Quote from: Persephone on February 18, 2022, 09:47:45 am
I stand corrected then my memory is clearly off ;D my point though is that young players need the exposure and that's the only way for them to grow. Even if they screw up (not that Harvey did), it's part of the process to making them better players.

Only remembered because Trent was in that toxic thunder (Stabilo Boss) kit and almost cleared their goal off the line. The one that always gets used against him is the time Rashford scored two from that flank.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,319
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3093 on: February 18, 2022, 10:45:51 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 16, 2022, 08:01:45 pm
Kloppo:

"If it goes well, it's all him, if it doesn't go so well, it's my fault. There is no pressure on his shoulders."

That's why the likes of Carvalho should think really really carefully before choosing a club over us. As others have said, you need to play in the big games to learn your trade and to have a Manager that will not only play you in these games, but take the blame publically if it goes wrong would fill you full of confidence
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,380
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3094 on: February 18, 2022, 10:50:49 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 18, 2022, 07:37:21 am
Trent acquitted himself pretty well on his first start at Old Trafford. We drew 1-1 (Ibrahimovic scored late on for them) and Rashford didnt play.

He was at fault for one, maybe both goals Rashford scored the following season but that was March 2018 and Trent was pretty well established at that point, if still very young. He was only a couple of months away from starting a Champions League final.

Didn't we beat City in the Champions League soon after? Remember there was loads of nervousness about Trent starting due to his previous games against Rashford and Zaha but he absolutely bossed it and barely gave Sane a sniff.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3095 on: February 23, 2022, 09:16:46 am »
So what's this all about? Some sort of ball striking analysis?

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,138
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3096 on: February 23, 2022, 12:28:15 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 23, 2022, 09:16:46 am
So what's this all about? Some sort of ball striking analysis?



Harvey is quite the hellraiser...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,852
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3097 on: February 23, 2022, 12:30:46 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 23, 2022, 09:16:46 am
So what's this all about? Some sort of ball striking analysis?



Plugging him into the Matrix.

When he comes out Jurgen's gegenpressing will be triggered automatically.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,617
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3098 on: February 23, 2022, 01:11:16 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 23, 2022, 09:16:46 am
So what's this all about? Some sort of ball striking analysis?



Maybe something that forces him to keep his head down?  Never seen anything like that before?
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,630
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3099 on: February 23, 2022, 01:16:17 pm »
Electro-shock therapy.  Every time he thinks about getting a new haircut instead of concentrating on his footy, he gets zapped.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3100 on: February 23, 2022, 01:24:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 23, 2022, 01:16:17 pm
Electro-shock therapy.  Every time he thinks about getting a new haircut instead of concentrating on his footy, he gets zapped.
ah, the petition worked then. good.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,998
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3101 on: February 23, 2022, 01:34:28 pm »
Someone mentioned monitoring of "being in the zone" on Reddit, could be that
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,992
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3102 on: February 23, 2022, 01:56:47 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 23, 2022, 09:16:46 am
So what's this all about? Some sort of ball striking analysis?



Shit! The Borg have nabbed him.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,479
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3103 on: February 23, 2022, 11:05:37 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 23, 2022, 01:16:17 pm
Electro-shock therapy.  Every time he thinks about getting a new haircut instead of concentrating on his footy, he gets zapped.
Dog collar, they exist. :)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,138
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3104 on: Today at 07:55:56 pm »
https://streamgg.com/v/z853ba6q

The Harve giving sissy Havertz a good shove...

Love it... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online dirkster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 868
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3105 on: Today at 07:59:13 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 07:55:56 pm
https://streamgg.com/v/z853ba6q

The Harve giving sissy Havertz a good shove...

Love it... ;D
Love the passion and commitment. He fucking loves this club doesn't he
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 752
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3106 on: Today at 08:13:24 pm »
There was no way on earth that he missing his pen. The look on his face!!!

He's top quality, and he's got the balls.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,479
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3107 on: Today at 08:15:35 pm »
Boss yang lad, absolute boss. And a baller.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,630
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3108 on: Today at 08:18:54 pm »
Thought he really struggled when he came on, it was a really tough game to come into and he's still clearly short of match fitness.  Needs a lot more game time and I'm honestly surprised he's ahead of Jones at the moment.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3109 on: Today at 09:22:13 pm »
Yeah but he came on with Milner. Its been pretty clear for a while now that Milner struggles at this sort of level nowadays.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,676
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3110 on: Today at 09:43:59 pm »
Hes a bit of a scally isnt he? Getting stuck in when Havertz squared up to Trent, celebrating with the flare at the end.

Clearly absolutely loving it, and will be a favourite for many years. Wasnt his best game, but I think Klopp got it a bit wrong with the changes all coming at once. Good penalty.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Up
« previous next »
 