maybe - but these minutes are exceptionally valuable - and he certainly hasn't looked out of place at all. This is one of the few ways to nurture young talent and get them the precious first team minutes they need.



Yeah thats brilliant. His performance was a bit uneven but generally sound if unremarkable, which means that the 18 yo kid came through an fiercely fought away last 16 in Italy at the San Siro unscathed. Nearly gave it away a couple of times, nearly made a goal, otherwise ran hard and was in the game. Gold. Also it meant Hendo could come on for 30 minutes of wrecking ball.Literally cant buy experience like that. Super Ballsy of Klopp to do it, we all know at this age hes got a stray pass in him. Hes future proofing Elliot right now, he must rate him tops, essentially.