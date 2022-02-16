« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Harvey

BarryCrocker

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #3080 on: Yesterday at 11:43:09 pm
Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi warned Marcelo Brozovic about Liverpool's Harvey Elliott after he was picked to start on Wednesday night.

The talented youngster has emerged as a breakout star under Jurgen Klopp but it was still surprising to see him being given the nod for their 2-0 win in the San Siro.

The selection also reportedly caught Inzaghi by surprise and he was heard telling midfielder Brozovic to be wary of the 18-year-old.

'Keep an eye out, perhaps they put that lad in midfield to man-mark you,' he said, per Mediaset Infinity.
Perth Red

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #3081 on: Today at 12:52:36 am
The lad is clearly a talent but I personally don't think he is at the level to be playing in the big games. Most often he seems to get in to the same spaces that Salah wants to be in and his drift wide leaves the middle undermanned. Pretty sure that by bringing on Keita in the Inter game the balance improved significantly.
I would much rather see him as a Salah backup, games against lesser teams or sub appearances, wide right
newterp

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #3082 on: Today at 01:13:23 am
Quote from: Perth Red on Today at 12:52:36 am
The lad is clearly a talent but I personally don't think he is at the level to be playing in the big games. Most often he seems to get in to the same spaces that Salah wants to be in and his drift wide leaves the middle undermanned. Pretty sure that by bringing on Keita in the Inter game the balance improved significantly.
I would much rather see him as a Salah backup, games against lesser teams or sub appearances, wide right

maybe - but these minutes are exceptionally valuable - and he certainly hasn't looked out of place at all. This is one of the few ways to nurture young talent and get them the precious first team minutes they need.
Bobinhood

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #3083 on: Today at 01:46:52 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:13:23 am
maybe - but these minutes are exceptionally valuable - and he certainly hasn't looked out of place at all. This is one of the few ways to nurture young talent and get them the precious first team minutes they need.

Yeah thats brilliant. His performance was a bit uneven but generally sound if unremarkable, which means that the 18 yo kid came through an fiercely fought away last 16 in Italy at the San Siro unscathed. Nearly gave it away a couple of times, nearly made a goal, otherwise ran hard and was in the game. Gold. Also it meant Hendo could come on for 30 minutes of wrecking ball.

Literally cant buy experience like that. Super Ballsy of Klopp to do it, we all know at this age hes got a stray pass in him. Hes future proofing Elliot right now, he must rate him tops, essentially.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #3084 on: Today at 06:10:10 am
Quote from: Perth Red on Today at 12:52:36 am
The lad is clearly a talent but I personally don't think he is at the level to be playing in the big games. Most often he seems to get in to the same spaces that Salah wants to be in and his drift wide leaves the middle undermanned. Pretty sure that by bringing on Keita in the Inter game the balance improved significantly.
I would much rather see him as a Salah backup, games against lesser teams or sub appearances, wide right
Neither was Trent when he first came in. You become a big game player by playing big games.

His talent isn't in doubt. It's all about him learning how to deal with the pressure attached to them. That was his first UCL start by the way.
Knight

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #3085 on: Today at 06:55:13 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on February 16, 2022, 11:14:13 pm
As I said earlier it was a bit of a 'try it and see' move from Klopp, knowing he had plenty of sub options if needed. He wasn't too bad - didn't maker any glaring errors or anything. Lots of experience for him and another notch on his stick, so to speak

Yeah or maybe Klopp genuinely thinks of him as the obvious person to play in these sorts of games as RCM. Whenever hes been fit, hes played so far this season. And when a similar number of CMs were fit against Chelsea at the start of the season, he played.
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #3086 on: Today at 07:17:33 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:55:13 am
Yeah or maybe Klopp genuinely thinks of him as the obvious person to play in these sorts of games as RCM. Whenever hes been fit, hes played so far this season. And when a similar number of CMs were fit against Chelsea at the start of the season, he played.
Klopp definitely sees him as a go to RCM choice (though not necessarily for every game); he was a major part of the shifted midfield strategy post-Gini, right off the bat, from the start of the season, sadly halted by his injury.

That wasn't the point I was making
Persephone

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #3087 on: Today at 07:18:44 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:10:10 am
Neither was Trent when he first came in. You become a big game player by playing big games.

His talent isn't in doubt. It's all about him learning how to deal with the pressure attached to them. That was his first UCL start by the way.
I'll never forget Trent when he first came in playing against United, that day Martial and Rashford tore him to pieces. Next season we go back and Trent bossed that right side. Young players need to experience the good, the bad and the mediocre, and if Harvey is as smart as we think he is, he'll be using every minute on the pitch to grow as a player.
Crosby Nick

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #3088 on: Today at 07:37:21 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:18:44 am
I'll never forget Trent when he first came in playing against United, that day Martial and Rashford tore him to pieces. Next season we go back and Trent bossed that right side. Young players need to experience the good, the bad and the mediocre, and if Harvey is as smart as we think he is, he'll be using every minute on the pitch to grow as a player.

Trent acquitted himself pretty well on his first start at Old Trafford. We drew 1-1 (Ibrahimovic scored late on for them) and Rashford didnt play.

He was at fault for one, maybe both goals Rashford scored the following season but that was March 2018 and Trent was pretty well established at that point, if still very young. He was only a couple of months away from starting a Champions League final.
redk84

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #3089 on: Today at 08:26:27 am
He did not seem phased at all about the occasion and still looked comfortable on the ball. He played his game well and the match developed into something that required a different set of skills.

Klopp clearly has no issues with throwing him into a big game so he is genuinely a first team option now and it's at an important stage of the season. Unexpected bonus as I didn't see this happening so quickly at the time of his injury
