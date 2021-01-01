« previous next »
Reply #3080 on: Yesterday at 11:43:09 pm
Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi warned Marcelo Brozovic about Liverpool's Harvey Elliott after he was picked to start on Wednesday night.

The talented youngster has emerged as a breakout star under Jurgen Klopp but it was still surprising to see him being given the nod for their 2-0 win in the San Siro.

The selection also reportedly caught Inzaghi by surprise and he was heard telling midfielder Brozovic to be wary of the 18-year-old.

'Keep an eye out, perhaps they put that lad in midfield to man-mark you,' he said, per Mediaset Infinity.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #3081 on: Today at 12:52:36 am
The lad is clearly a talent but I personally don't think he is at the level to be playing in the big games. Most often he seems to get in to the same spaces that Salah wants to be in and his drift wide leaves the middle undermanned. Pretty sure that by bringing on Keita in the Inter game the balance improved significantly.
I would much rather see him as a Salah backup, games against lesser teams or sub appearances, wide right
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #3082 on: Today at 01:13:23 am
Quote from: Perth Red on Today at 12:52:36 am
The lad is clearly a talent but I personally don't think he is at the level to be playing in the big games. Most often he seems to get in to the same spaces that Salah wants to be in and his drift wide leaves the middle undermanned. Pretty sure that by bringing on Keita in the Inter game the balance improved significantly.
I would much rather see him as a Salah backup, games against lesser teams or sub appearances, wide right

maybe - but these minutes are exceptionally valuable - and he certainly hasn't looked out of place at all. This is one of the few ways to nurture young talent and get them the precious first team minutes they need.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #3083 on: Today at 01:46:52 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:13:23 am
maybe - but these minutes are exceptionally valuable - and he certainly hasn't looked out of place at all. This is one of the few ways to nurture young talent and get them the precious first team minutes they need.

Yeah thats brilliant. His performance was a bit uneven but generally sound if unremarkable, which means that the 18 yo kid came through an fiercely fought away last 16 in Italy at the San Siro unscathed. Nearly gave it away a couple of times, nearly made a goal, otherwise ran hard and was in the game. Gold. Also it meant Hendo could come on for 30 minutes of wrecking ball.

Literally cant buy experience like that. Super Ballsy of Klopp to do it, we all know at this age hes got a stray pass in him. Hes future proofing Elliot right now, he must rate him tops, essentially.
