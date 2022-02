Owen was all about his speed and shooting accuracy. He was coached to make amazing runs into positions to feed off the scraps too. He was a phenomenon. But he was also the corporate edition of a football legend. A night’s stay in the Hilton. A treat but ultimately something missing from the experience. Soul.



Fowler on the hand wore his soul for everyone to see. Coupled with a style of play that looked less coached and more about pure unfettered natural talent. Fowler was also the first reason to start believing again since the glory days of the late 80s.



Both of them made watching football on ceefax more enjoyable. In real life it was just ecstasy at times, it really was. Especially with Folwer. He had such a small back kick (the leg swinging to pelt the ball) you wouldn’t see the shot, even at range. It was just pass to Fowler GOAL. In an instant.



Stevie G being a midfielder was a bit more of a slow burn. He made it to higher levels but in stages. His all action leadership style almost overshadowing his actual ability (which was monumental).



Harvey is so exciting because it appears to me as if he’s coming straight in at the Owen and Fowler level. No growth stages needed. I need to check out some more footage but from what I can see so far his composure, positioning and passing is just scarily top level. Think about it this way: Harvey’s few performances this season are what Thiago should be aspiring to. Let that sink in.



The path to stardom is littered with wasted talent. So much can go wrong. He needs good people around him. The way he’s responded to set back number 1 is a very good sign that he’s got a good support network.