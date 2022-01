Looks like Harvey appreciated it too judging by his Instagram. Hadn't occurred to me that he never played there in front of fans too so it was nice for him to see them all.



This was the first thing that crossed my mind, their fans having a chance to show some appreciation in person. Elliott was also apparently at the forefront of the club's charitable efforts in the community while he was there - he did the rounds of the kid's wards at Royal Blackburn and also there was pictures of him floating around doing some work with foodbanks. Seems to have his head screwed on and moved past the criticism he was getting when he was a literal child.