Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 224040 times)

CowboyKangaroo

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2440 on: Today at 03:46:23 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:33:35 pm
Whether you think Harvey commenting is right or wrong, you've got to admire how cogent he's been on social media the last few days.

What is the cogent meme going about?

I need answers dammit. Its a perfectly cromulent word.
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

FowlerLegend

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2441 on: Today at 03:59:25 pm
Quote from: sminp on Today at 10:39:24 am
I strongly disagree with Elliott's assessment of the tackle however what a mature response. It would be so easy for Harvey to feel a lot of resentment towards Struijk.
It's weird because he was starting to look a real player for us but in some ways, I am more convinced he will be an absolute baller for us based on everything that has happened since his injury.
Clearly Klopp and all the players would be gutted due to the nature of the injury but the way in which they have spoken about him since shows just what a gem we have on our hands.
However, it has actually been Elliott's reaction that has convinced me most of all. Such level of positivity, such self belief, such character. You hear that he is quite happy to ball out Sadio and other players if they don't perform and that is something for an 18 yr old.
You just think that, assuming all is ok with his injury, he will be some player for us.
I saw someone say about a likeness to Gotze when he was at Dortmund under Klopp and I can see that. Just makes you wonder whether the club planned to do more in the summer and then saw the potential of Elliott and Gordon and decided not to bother.
afc turkish

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2442 on: Today at 03:59:51 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:51:54 pm
I'm sure Neville knows a thing or two about a Brownhill, hanging around with Ferguson for so long

No need to give him the cold shoulder...
lamonti

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2443 on: Today at 04:00:27 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 10:35:47 am
I dont think the let it flow issue applies to what happened on Sunday. Elliott himself doesnt seem to think what the Leeds defender did was bad. Its just an unfortunate incident. On this topic, Neville said the other night that Tarkowskis tackle on Richarlison was like a mirror image of what happened to Elliott the day before. I completely disagree with that. Tarkowski clearly goes out to leave one on Richarlison. I dont think the Leeds defender was trying to do anything other than honestly win the ball back from Elliott.

Neville was talking about Brownhill's tackle on Richarlison... both he thinks "Maybe a yellow card". The question isn't the technique entirely though, it's about excessive force and recklessness, just like the Xhaka sending off. Everyone knows you can't go in two studs up on someone whether you make contact or not. Eventually people got that into their "he-got-the-ball-ref" skulls.

Tarkowski's tackle on Richarlison where he slid in at him violently on the touchline was roundly criticised by Neville and Carragher who said you hadn't been able to get away with that tackle for years, though they had done similar in their time as players. Tarkowski didn't get booked.
afc turkish

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2444 on: Today at 04:00:59 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 03:46:23 pm
What is the cogent meme going about?

I need answers dammit. Its a perfectly cromulent word.

Such a lackadaisical approach to cogency...
fucking appalled

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2445 on: Today at 04:02:12 pm
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 03:59:25 pm
It's weird because he was starting to look a real player for us but in some ways, I am more convinced he will be an absolute baller for us based on everything that has happened since his injury.
Clearly Klopp and all the players would be gutted due to the nature of the injury but the way in which they have spoken about him since shows just what a gem we have on our hands.
However, it has actually been Elliott's reaction that has convinced me most of all. Such level of positivity, such self belief, such character. You hear that he is quite happy to ball out Sadio and other players if they don't perform and that is something for an 18 yr old.
You just think that, assuming all is ok with his injury, he will be some player for us.
I saw someone say about a likeness to Gotze when he was at Dortmund under Klopp and I can see that. Just makes you wonder whether the club planned to do more in the summer and then saw the potential of Elliott and Gordon and decided not to bother.

It'll certainly be a good test of his bouncebackability
afc turkish

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2446 on: Today at 04:02:48 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:40:04 pm
For me I want our players to have a personality, and I want them to express it as long as he's not a crackpot

Is Bobby bound by Crackpot Protocol?

Sure there are exceptions, due to his pregnancy, perhaps...
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2447 on: Today at 04:15:41 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 03:46:23 pm
What is the cogent meme going about?

I need answers dammit. Its a perfectly cromulent word.
Not knowing makes your position untenable
DonkeyWan

  Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2448 on: Today at 05:01:33 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 03:46:23 pm
What is the cogent meme going about?

I need answers dammit. Its a perfectly cromulent word.

Ken Early was once described by Eamonn Dunphy in the following way "I like him [Early], he writes fluently and thinks cogently.... but he's wrong".

The soundbite was used by Second Captains (the podcast that hosts Early) in a sound bed, it pops up all the time, to the extent that when someone says "an article by Ken Early", you are almost conditioned to respond "I like him, he writes fluently and thinks cogently.... but he's wrong"
Fromola

  Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2449 on: Today at 05:04:32 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:06:18 pm
For me its ill advised, and he should keep quiet.

With everything that has happened this season so far - and its not just Liverpool making noises about these stupid new rules about letting fouls go for the sake of the flow of the game, the last thing thats needed is a player speaking out like this - I get why he is doing it, hes trying to be the big man here and show that despite an awful injury he can forgive and even back up a fellow pro. But Klopp is rightly trying to protect his players, so this isnt a wise move from Harvey, and he should maybe realise that players are going to continue to get hurt if the league doesnt get its shit in order. Only the next day Burnley where still at it with 2 dangerous fouls in the game vs Everton.

The media have already framed the Leeds player as the victim in all this. Poor lad got a red card for nothing and has to miss 3 games. Now Harvey's jumped on the bandwagon for him.

We'll get kicked to shit against Everton and the ref will be under pressure to 'let it go'.
4pool

  RAWK Scribe
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2450 on: Today at 05:14:53 pm
Defender Pascal Struijk will serve a three-match ban after Leeds United lost their appeal against his red card during the defeat against Liverpool.
newterp

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2451 on: Today at 06:13:24 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:33:35 pm
Whether you think Harvey commenting is right or wrong, you've got to admire how cogent he's been on social media the last few days.

He needs to be woke.
TepidT2O

  Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2452 on: Today at 06:15:35 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:14:53 pm
Defender Pascal Struijk will serve a three-match ban after Leeds United lost their appeal against his red card during the defeat against Liverpool.
Hang on?

So youre saying one ref, the VAR ref and the independent review panel all agree its a red?


Outrageous!  He was just unlucky that he jumped two feet inthe air and landed with the full force of his body on Elliots ankle snapping it in two.
Dim Glas

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2453 on: Today at 06:16:57 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:15:35 pm
Hang on?

So youre saying one ref, the VAR ref and the independent review panel all agree its a red?


Outrageous!  He was just unlucky that he jumped two feet inthe air and landed with the full force of his body on Elliots ankle snapping it in two.

no no no, you have got that very wrong. It was Jürgen Klopp who decided it was a red, they checked with him when Leeds appealed, just to make sure he didnt change his mind.
WhereAngelsPlay

  Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2454 on: Today at 06:25:40 pm
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 03:59:25 pm
It's weird because he was starting to look a real player for us but in some ways, I am more convinced he will be an absolute baller for us based on everything that has happened since his injury.
Clearly Klopp and all the players would be gutted due to the nature of the injury but the way in which they have spoken about him since shows just what a gem we have on our hands.
However, it has actually been Elliott's reaction that has convinced me most of all. Such level of positivity, such self belief, such character. You hear that he is quite happy to ball out Sadio and other players if they don't perform and that is something for an 18 yr old.
You just think that, assuming all is ok with his injury, he will be some player for us.
I saw someone say about a likeness to Gotze when he was at Dortmund under Klopp and I can see that. Just makes you wonder whether the club planned to do more in the summer and then saw the potential of Elliott and Gordon and decided not to bother.


How he has acted is how legends are made,the kid is literally living the dream,a dream that nearly everyone of us had hundreds/thousands of times growing up.

I love the kid.
Chakan

  Matchday Commentator
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2455 on: Today at 06:35:46 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:14:53 pm
Defender Pascal Struijk will serve a three-match ban after Leeds United lost their appeal against his red card during the defeat against Liverpool.

So the pundits were wrong? I don't get it, what mixed up world are we living in?
Fromola

  Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2456 on: Today at 06:39:43 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:35:46 pm
So the pundits were wrong? I don't get it, what mixed up world are we living in?

No, the Leeds player is the victim.
