I strongly disagree with Elliott's assessment of the tackle however what a mature response. It would be so easy for Harvey to feel a lot of resentment towards Struijk.



It's weird because he was starting to look a real player for us but in some ways, I am more convinced he will be an absolute baller for us based on everything that has happened since his injury.Clearly Klopp and all the players would be gutted due to the nature of the injury but the way in which they have spoken about him since shows just what a gem we have on our hands.However, it has actually been Elliott's reaction that has convinced me most of all. Such level of positivity, such self belief, such character. You hear that he is quite happy to ball out Sadio and other players if they don't perform and that is something for an 18 yr old.You just think that, assuming all is ok with his injury, he will be some player for us.I saw someone say about a likeness to Gotze when he was at Dortmund under Klopp and I can see that. Just makes you wonder whether the club planned to do more in the summer and then saw the potential of Elliott and Gordon and decided not to bother.