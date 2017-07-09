« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 223157 times)

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,494
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 09:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 09:04:07 pm
no long term damage at all then?

wouldn't that only become apparent during rehab or when he returns? (i don't know)
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2401 on: Yesterday at 09:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 09:04:07 pm
seems really promising, no long term damage at all then?
and available for when the African lads are away, is a hopeful scenario...
 :)

That is very hopeful but the club statement is quite vague.

He could recover quick as he is so young but id guess 5-6 months.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,062
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2402 on: Yesterday at 09:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:54:41 pm
Not sure what else I've got left to offer than I have over the past few days :D

Thats all from Professor Hawking tonight.

And now for their opinions on gravitational singularity theorems.Barry and Paul Chuckle

Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 08:34:35 pm
I say back in training by Jan/Feb

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:20:39 pm
Back by March/April I say.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,263
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2403 on: Yesterday at 09:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:15:10 pm
If he goes on a vegan diet hell be back much quicker

As long as he doesnt touch any weights.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2404 on: Yesterday at 10:10:15 pm »
All the very best to him - feels a relief based on absolutely no knowledge on my part.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,995
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2405 on: Yesterday at 10:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:15:10 pm
If he goes on a vegan diet hell be back much quicker

He just needs to eat plenty of beetroot.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,056
  • Dutch Class
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2406 on: Yesterday at 10:28:01 pm »
Thought Ken Early made some really cogent points on Second Captains re: the Elliott injury and the English media's treatment of it
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,701
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2407 on: Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm »
Perhaps now after surgical repair of this entirely avoidable injury, we can now turn to discussing what will happen to the PGMOL let it flow muppetry that Klopp called out and was ridiculed for last month.

Or does the obvious assumption of absolutely fuck all apply because apparently its just some unlucky 18 year old kid who plays for Liverpool?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,701
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2408 on: Yesterday at 10:33:38 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:10:15 pm
All the very best to him - feels a relief based on absolutely no knowledge on my part.
The relief you probably feel is down to the fact that hes already post-op without any complications and rehab starts ASAP.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,642
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2409 on: Yesterday at 10:52:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:11:58 pm
He just needs to eat plenty of beetroot.

And oatmilk for his bones
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,503
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2410 on: Today at 03:49:01 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sv-wHnW5T0s&ab_channel=RoryJennings

7:57 and onwards in regards to the tackle on Harvey

Rory is a massive Chelsea fan, but his take on it is spot on.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,279
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2411 on: Today at 05:27:29 am »
i did see a youtube vid by a doctor who goes into sports injuries etc (appears to be his thing) and i never posted it cos his prognosis was depressing as fuck but what i did get out of it, inlight of today's news, is that a clean break (he was certain there would be a fracture in with the dislocation, which we now know was the case) was what you would hope for over any other scenario as there are way less complications and negative outcomes assosciated with that injury than other possible injury types that were possible from what he saw via the footage (i haven't explained that very well but in short, it appears the best outcome we could've hoped for considering the possibilities is what has transpired)

so all the best to the kid, slotted into the first 11 so well, look forward to when he's back
« Last Edit: Today at 05:33:47 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2412 on: Today at 08:12:16 am »
How does this compare to Gomes at Everton? Was that the exact same injury? It felt like he was back pretty quickly all things considered. If we can get Harvey back for the resumption of the CL in Feb that would be a fantastic result (5 months).
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2413 on: Today at 09:04:15 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 05:27:29 am
i did see a youtube vid by a doctor who goes into sports injuries etc (appears to be his thing) and i never posted it cos his prognosis was depressing as fuck but what i did get out of it, inlight of today's news, is that a clean break (he was certain there would be a fracture in with the dislocation, which we now know was the case) was what you would hope for over any other scenario as there are way less complications and negative outcomes assosciated with that injury than other possible injury types that were possible from what he saw via the footage (i haven't explained that very well but in short, it appears the best outcome we could've hoped for considering the possibilities is what has transpired)

so all the best to the kid, slotted into the first 11 so well, look forward to when he's back

To be honest, I find it difficult to take a doctor seriously when their first thought after seeing the injury is to get on YouTube to make money and get views from it. But I guess that's life in 2021.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2414 on: Today at 09:16:53 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 08:12:16 am
How does this compare to Gomes at Everton? Was that the exact same injury? It felt like he was back pretty quickly all things considered. If we can get Harvey back for the resumption of the CL in Feb that would be a fantastic result (5 months).

Not sure on Gomes specifically but James Pearce in his article suggests that similar injuries to others have kept players out for 4 to 6 months.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,317
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2415 on: Today at 09:19:46 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm
Perhaps now after surgical repair of this entirely avoidable injury, we can now turn to discussing what will happen to the PGMOL let it flow muppetry that Klopp called out and was ridiculed for last month.

Or does the obvious assumption of absolutely fuck all apply because apparently its just some unlucky 18 year old kid who plays for Liverpool?

Well, you know, "that's football" apparently.

/GarthCrooks
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2416 on: Today at 10:29:50 am »
Responding to some trolls on TikTok.



Quote
This morning news broke that the FA had rejected Leeds' appeal over the sending off and Struijk will now miss the next three games.

Elliott has responded to the news, posting on Instagram: "Sorry about this Pascal. I think it's wrong! But it'll soon blow over brother and you'll be back in no time smashing it again. Keep positive."[/quote]

Humour & Class.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,317
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2417 on: Today at 10:35:03 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:29:50 am
Responding to some trolls on TikTok.



Quote
This morning news broke that the FA had rejected Leeds' appeal over the sending off and Struijk will now miss the next three games.

Elliott has responded to the news, posting on Instagram: "Sorry about this Pascal. I think it's wrong! But it'll soon blow over brother and you'll be back in no time smashing it again. Keep positive."

Humour & Class.

Hopefully not smashing people's ankles in quite the same way again though.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,229
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2418 on: Today at 10:35:47 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm
Perhaps now after surgical repair of this entirely avoidable injury, we can now turn to discussing what will happen to the PGMOL let it flow muppetry that Klopp called out and was ridiculed for last month.

Or does the obvious assumption of absolutely fuck all apply because apparently its just some unlucky 18 year old kid who plays for Liverpool?

I dont think the let it flow issue applies to what happened on Sunday. Elliott himself doesnt seem to think what the Leeds defender did was bad. Its just an unfortunate incident. On this topic, Neville said the other night that Tarkowskis tackle on Richarlison was like a mirror image of what happened to Elliott the day before. I completely disagree with that. Tarkowski clearly goes out to leave one on Richarlison. I dont think the Leeds defender was trying to do anything other than honestly win the ball back from Elliott.
Logged

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2419 on: Today at 10:39:24 am »
I strongly disagree with Elliott's assessment of the tackle however what a mature response. It would be so easy for Harvey to feel a lot of resentment towards Struijk.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,292
  • Justice.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2420 on: Today at 10:44:37 am »
I don't think the Leeds player was out to nobble him either. Problem was with how uncontrolled the tackle was, not the intent behind it. It wasn't two players with eyes only on the ball coming together or something like that.

Anyways, hopefully he'll be knocking on Klopp's door for a place in the team come Easter? Will be good to see him on the pitch again when he does get back.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2421 on: Today at 11:04:27 am »
Elliot is being gracious but Im very glad he doesnt decide what constitutes a dangerous tackle. If every player was allowed to leave the floor with both feet to dive in on someones blind side and go through the back of them with their trailing leg wed see a lot of ankles snapped and legs broken.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,229
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2422 on: Today at 11:04:30 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:44:37 am
I don't think the Leeds player was out to nobble him either. Problem was with how uncontrolled the tackle was, not the intent behind it. It wasn't two players with eyes only on the ball coming together or something like that.

Anyways, hopefully he'll be knocking on Klopp's door for a place in the team come Easter? Will be good to see him on the pitch again when he does get back.

These were my exact thoughts on the challenge. Fabinho makes that kind of tackle from behind on the regular and pulls it off because he has more experience and is very good at executing it. The Leeds player seems to go in with the wrong leg and body shape. It is definitely a red card offence as per the laws of the game because he completely leaves the ground from behind and endangers his opponent, but I very much doubt he does this intentionally to hurt Elliott, rather to just win the ball back and stop Liverpool from breaking up the pitch and potentially killing the game off completely.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,941
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2423 on: Today at 12:06:18 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 10:39:24 am
I strongly disagree with Elliott's assessment of the tackle however what a mature response. It would be so easy for Harvey to feel a lot of resentment towards Struijk.

For me its ill advised, and he should keep quiet.

With everything that has happened this season so far - and its not just Liverpool making noises about these stupid new rules about letting fouls go for the sake of the flow of the game, the last thing thats needed is a player speaking out like this - I get why he is doing it, hes trying to be the big man here and show that despite an awful injury he can forgive and even back up a fellow pro. But Klopp is rightly trying to protect his players, so this isnt a wise move from Harvey, and he should maybe realise that players are going to continue to get hurt if the league doesnt get its shit in order. Only the next day Burnley where still at it with 2 dangerous fouls in the game vs Everton.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 702
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2424 on: Today at 12:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:04:27 am
Elliot is being gracious but Im very glad he doesnt decide what constitutes a dangerous tackle. If every player was allowed to leave the floor with both feet to dive in on someones blind side and go through the back of them with their trailing leg wed see a lot of ankles snapped and legs broken.
But that's just it, they are allowed. Richarlison was on the end of one in the first minute the other night and no card was shown.

I feel for Struijk because he's doing what players from all teams (ours included) do all the time but it never gets brought up because the other player gets up and carries on.

I feel for the refs too in all honesty. This needs to be a directive from FIFA, outlawing all tackles where players leave the ground and aren't in control, make it a straight red card regardless of injury or even contact, it'll soon eradicate it.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2425 on: Today at 12:23:31 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 10:35:47 am
I dont think the let it flow issue applies to what happened on Sunday. Elliott himself doesnt seem to think what the Leeds defender did was bad. Its just an unfortunate incident. On this topic, Neville said the other night that Tarkowskis tackle on Richarlison was like a mirror image of what happened to Elliott the day before. I completely disagree with that. Tarkowski clearly goes out to leave one on Richarlison. I dont think the Leeds defender was trying to do anything other than honestly win the ball back from Elliott.

The Tarkowski tackle was much, much worse than the one that injured Elliott. I am sick to death of plucky underdogs Burnley getting away with being shithouses. The time has come to outlaw any tackle where the tackler is out of control, regardless of the outcome. I have no problem with hooking slide tackles from the side where the tackler is winning the ball with the top of his foot or barely nudging it clear, but to me any tackle where the tackler is coming in like Tarkowski should be an automatic yellow regardless of winning the ball. In fact, the ball should be completely irrelevant when judging if a tackle is dangerous. Picture the Tarkowski challenge with no ball and its clear how dangerous that was.

And I say this as someone who hates Richarlison and would not have cared one bit if he got injured, but enough is enough with this English, Sunday League shithouse crap in the "best league in the world".
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,711
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2426 on: Today at 12:30:15 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 12:23:31 pm


And I say this as someone who hates Richarlison and would not have cared one bit if he got injured, but enough is enough with this English, Sunday League shithouse crap in the "best league in the world".

It would have been the height of irony if Richarlison had suffered the same injury as Harvey from a similar challenge, although Burnley are serial offenders and I'm not sure if Leeds are that bad.

I said to my match going Everton supporting grandson to see how long it takes before Burnley show their true colours but I didn't anticipate within a minute of kick off. Mind you I didn'tsee any of the strangulation tackles Jota was subjected to, but I didn't watch the whole match.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2427 on: Today at 01:03:23 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 10:35:47 am
I dont think the let it flow issue applies to what happened on Sunday. Elliott himself doesnt seem to think what the Leeds defender did was bad. Its just an unfortunate incident. On this topic, Neville said the other night that Tarkowskis tackle on Richarlison was like a mirror image of what happened to Elliott the day before. I completely disagree with that. Tarkowski clearly goes out to leave one on Richarlison. I dont think the Leeds defender was trying to do anything other than honestly win the ball back from Elliott.

No, Neville said Brownhill's tackle on Richarlison was a mirror image to the Elliott one. The Tarkowksi incident was a different one (also on Richarlison) and it's that one that's been rightly pointed out should have been a red (or at the very least a foul and a yellow!)
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,229
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2428 on: Today at 01:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:03:23 pm
No, Neville said Brownhill's tackle on Richarlison was a mirror image to the Elliott one. The Tarkowksi incident was a different one (also on Richarlison) and it's that one that's been rightly pointed out should have been a red (or at the very least a foul and a yellow!)

Ah, thank you for the correction on that! I must have been distracted at the time because when I heard him say that I thought Surely not?
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,725
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2429 on: Today at 01:08:15 pm »
A bit of naivety on Elliots side to say that. Ok he has a big heart and is magnanimous but theres a reason why tackles from behind is outlawed.

The game would have flowed if referees made it clear that they wont tolerate shithouse tackles. The fact that they are sliding between standards is creating more ambiguity and has given licences to physical teams to do what they want.

Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2430 on: Today at 01:09:36 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:05:06 pm
Ah, thank you for the correction on that! I must have been distracted at the time because when I heard him say that I thought Surely not?

No worries. I think Neville was wrong on the Brownhill tackle too, it was similar but not a mirror image - Brownhill wasn't quite as off the ground as the Leeds player, I think.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,419
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2431 on: Today at 01:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:09:36 pm
No worries. I think Neville was wrong on the Brownhill tackle too, it was similar but not a mirror image - Brownhill wasn't quite as off the ground as the Leeds player, I think.

Yeah I mentioned that in another thread. It was typical Neville, speaking as if something is gospel when it isnt. The two tackles were similar in style but the Burnley player didnt have both feet off the ground so always had a bit more chance of controlling the tackle.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2432 on: Today at 02:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:09:36 pm
No worries. I think Neville was wrong on the Brownhill tackle too, it was similar but not a mirror image - Brownhill wasn't quite as off the ground as the Leeds player, I think.
Nothing new there then  ;)
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,359
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2433 on: Today at 02:51:54 pm »
I'm sure Neville knows a thing or two about a Brownhill, hanging around with Ferguson for so long
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2434 on: Today at 03:13:50 pm »
He's too active in social media and in comments for my liking.

I saw today he replied to some United fan in TikTok. Social media is like quicksand, better stay away from it. You post what you have to post and that's it.

Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,941
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2435 on: Today at 03:19:36 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:13:50 pm
He's too active in social media and in comments for my liking.

I saw today he replied to some United fan in TikTok. Social media is like quicksand, better stay away from it. You post what you have to post and that's it.

Exactly how I feel. But Im sure wed get dismissed as being to old!

All that needed to happen was for the Leeds player to just apologise personally, let the club make it public that he did so, and for Harvey to respond in kind saying he knew it wasnt intentional and apology accepted - END OF STORY!

Its weird the narrative from all this, cos now its almost like its poor old Leeds that are hard done by, its utterly bizarre. Theyve decided Jürgen Klopp is villain of the piece - which no evidence to support that - but who needs any evidence. And that somhow its them that are wronged. If you hadnt seen the game, and tried to figure out what happened, youd think it was Leeds who lost a player to a serioius injury.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,263
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2436 on: Today at 03:23:13 pm »
Like an OAP meeting in here  ;D
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,941
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2437 on: Today at 03:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:23:13 pm
Like an OAP meeting in here  ;D

 ;D

Young kids these days.......

Someone needs to take his phone off him for half an hour  :P
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,062
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2438 on: Today at 03:33:35 pm »
Whether you think Harvey commenting is right or wrong, you've got to admire how cogent he's been on social media the last few days.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Up
« previous next »
 