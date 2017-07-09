I dont think the let it flow issue applies to what happened on Sunday. Elliott himself doesnt seem to think what the Leeds defender did was bad. Its just an unfortunate incident. On this topic, Neville said the other night that Tarkowskis tackle on Richarlison was like a mirror image of what happened to Elliott the day before. I completely disagree with that. Tarkowski clearly goes out to leave one on Richarlison. I dont think the Leeds defender was trying to do anything other than honestly win the ball back from Elliott.



The Tarkowski tackle was much, much worse than the one that injured Elliott. I am sick to death of plucky underdogs Burnley getting away with being shithouses. The time has come to outlaw any tackle where the tackler is out of control, regardless of the outcome. I have no problem with hooking slide tackles from the side where the tackler is winning the ball with the top of his foot or barely nudging it clear, but to me any tackle where the tackler is coming in like Tarkowski should be an automatic yellow regardless of winning the ball. In fact, the ball should be completely irrelevant when judging if a tackle is dangerous. Picture the Tarkowski challenge with no ball and its clear how dangerous that was.And I say this as someone who hates Richarlison and would not have cared one bit if he got injured, but enough is enough with this English, Sunday League shithouse crap in the "best league in the world".