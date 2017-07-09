i did see a youtube vid by a doctor who goes into sports injuries etc (appears to be his thing) and i never posted it cos his prognosis was depressing as fuck but what i did get out of it, inlight of today's news, is that a clean break (he was certain there would be a fracture in with the dislocation, which we now know was the case) was what you would hope for over any other scenario as there are way less complications and negative outcomes assosciated with that injury than other possible injury types that were possible from what he saw via the footage (i haven't explained that very well but in short, it appears the best outcome we could've hoped for considering the possibilities is what has transpired)



so all the best to the kid, slotted into the first 11 so well, look forward to when he's back