« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 216027 times)

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,332
  • JFT96
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2320 on: Yesterday at 07:06:33 pm »
Hahaha so just because his opinion doesn't match what others in here are saying that means he's either a) wrong, b) high or c) too early to be reliving such trauma so we can't trust it?
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,229
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2321 on: Yesterday at 07:08:04 pm »
The morphine will be messing with his head. He will probably hand in a transfer request tomorrow.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,453
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2322 on: Yesterday at 07:16:36 pm »
I blame TikTok
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,592
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2323 on: Yesterday at 07:34:18 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 04:41:06 pm
Who was Klopp talking to when he was talking to someone behind the dugout while covering his mouth just after the undifent? Was it fans? Just seems like he was having a discussion about it
It was a Leeds fan. I dont know what exactly it was about. I imagine in the aftermath of the injury the fan said or did something that Klopp didnt like.
Logged

Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,763
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2324 on: Yesterday at 07:36:47 pm »
It looked to me like he was having a go at some of those dickhead type fans who can't comprehend when a player gets a serious injury and start booing as though the player is feigning injury.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,455
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2325 on: Yesterday at 07:38:12 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:31:24 pm
So he's not allowed to have his own opinion on the thing that actually happened to him? Ok.
Having an opinion and making that opinion public are two different things, especially if that opinion differs from your manager. If he felt the opposite, would we really want him tweeting that opinion, e.g.it was a red and he meant it, etc.

I get that you don't think it to was a red but for the player himself neither opinion is particularly helpful when it comes so soon after the event. Accepting the apology is the right thing to do, the rest just muddies the water.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,332
  • JFT96
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2326 on: Yesterday at 07:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 07:38:12 pm
Having an opinion and making that opinion public are two different things, especially if that opinion differs from your manager. If he felt the opposite, would we really want him tweeting that opinion, e.g.it was a red and he meant it, etc.

I get that you don't think it to was a red but for the player himself neither opinion is particularly helpful when it comes so soon after the event. Accepting the apology is the right thing to do, the rest just muddies the water.

You're going to have to point me in the direction of Jurgen stating in public that it was a red card because I can't find any quotes.

I've also not given my own opinion on whether it was a red card or not so please don't put words in my mouth. My issue is with you saying that the football player who actually got injured during this posting his opinion is odd. Its not odd, its well within his rights and its frankly odd to even dismiss it seeing as he's the one undergoing surgery for it in the next few days. In fact his opinion holds more gravitas than probably anyone's right now considering it actually happened to him.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2327 on: Yesterday at 07:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 07:38:12 pm
Having an opinion and making that opinion public are two different things, especially if that opinion differs from your manager. If he felt the opposite, would we really want him tweeting that opinion, e.g.it was a red and he meant it, etc.

I get that you don't think it to was a red but for the player himself neither opinion is particularly helpful when it comes so soon after the event. Accepting the apology is the right thing to do, the rest just muddies the water.

I'm pretty sure the one person who's allowed an opinion is the person who it happened to.

You've got more outrage on here than the kid himself is feeling.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2328 on: Yesterday at 07:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Yesterday at 07:36:47 pm
It looked to me like he was having a go at some of those dickhead type fans who can't comprehend when a player gets a serious injury and start booing as though the player is feigning injury.

That's what I was thinking. Someone shouted get up or something and he reacted to that. Well handled. The fan seemed to acknowledge that he was out of order too as it seemed a normal exchange. Klopp is just real isn't he?
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,455
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2329 on: Yesterday at 08:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:43:07 pm
You're going to have to point me in the direction of Jurgen stating in public that it was a red card because I can't find any quotes.

I've also not given my own opinion on whether it was a red card or not so please don't put words in my mouth. My issue is with you saying that the football player who actually got injured during this posting his opinion is odd. Its not odd, its well within his rights and its frankly odd to even dismiss it seeing as he's the one undergoing surgery for it in the next few days. In fact his opinion holds more gravitas than probably anyone's right now considering it actually happened to him.

I think we can safely say that Jurgen did not approve of the challenge. He wisely stayed out of the discussion post match because he didn't want to get drawn in to any more bollocks regardless who is right or wrong. Like I said in my first post, its just a bit too soon for him to make those comments public.

As you say Harvey's opinion has gravitas but if he is wrong (based on the strict laws of the game) it gives legitimacy to the challenge and it might mean our players get more of them.

I'd rather hear a clear message, perhaps from the authorities on whether or not the challenge was legitimate so everybody is clear on the rules. Of course that's probably not going happen with the chumps in charge (their statement was pretty unhelpful both to us and Leeds).

Anyway I don't want you to think I'm trashing Harvey over it, he's been through enough, just want to see him protected which the club already does.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:10:09 pm by Mighty_Red »
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,332
  • JFT96
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2330 on: Yesterday at 08:04:18 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 08:01:28 pm
I think we can safely say that Jurgen did not approve of the challenge. He wisely stayed out of the discussion post match because he didn't want to get drawn in to any more bollocks regardless who is right or wrong. Like I said in my first post, its just a bit too soon for him to make those comments public.

As you say his opinion has gravitas but if it gives legitimacy to the challenge it might mean our players get more of them


The only person who can decide whether it was too soon or not is Harvey Elliott, he's the only one. He's allowed to post his opinion without people labelling it as odd.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,697
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2331 on: Yesterday at 08:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Yesterday at 07:36:47 pm
It looked to me like he was having a go at some of those dickhead type fans who can't comprehend when a player gets a serious injury and start booing as though the player is feigning injury.
Thats exactly what it was, and I love the fact Klopp addressed and dealt with it directly. Same as when during COVID, fans were trying to shake his hand (really, are you fucking crazy?!), or when he turned round in pre-season when an opposition player got a red card (?) and told off our bench who were jeering, stop, we dont do that or words to that effect. The man has authority and isnt afraid to deploy it when necessary.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,332
  • JFT96
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2332 on: Yesterday at 08:30:46 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:24:26 pm
Thats exactly what it was, and I love the fact Klopp addressed and dealt with it directly. Same as when during COVID, fans were trying to shake his hand (really, are you fucking crazy?!), or when he turned round in pre-season when an opposition player got a red card (?) and told off our bench who were jeering, stop, we dont do that or words to that effect. The man has authority and isnt afraid to deploy it when necessary.


This was against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last season
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,697
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2333 on: Yesterday at 08:33:31 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:30:46 pm

This was against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last season
Ah wasnt sure my memory was quite accurate on the opposition/date, thanks.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2334 on: Yesterday at 09:03:36 pm »
It would be irresponsible of Elliott to say anything else. He's putting the matter to bed.
I watched the tackle again and my opinion is that its a clear red as the Leeds player wasn't in control making it reckless.
However he obviously didn't intend to do damage like that and a Harvey inspired witch hunt is good for no-one.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,276
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2335 on: Yesterday at 09:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 06:20:59 pm
Yep. That was just one of a few little thinly-veiled digs at us that came out of his gob, and I'd the exact same thought regarding United as soon as he'd said it. The other one that stuck out was when he mentioned Alison and Fabinho being back, and it sounded like he was raging because we were "allowed" to have them available for the game.

Imagine the fume if we'd been the club exempt rather than Everton!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,609
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2336 on: Yesterday at 10:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:51:18 pm
My personal unfavourite was Ron Atkinson' s 'early doors'. Every fucker involved in football now has to say 'early doors' whenever possible. Aaaaaarrrrrrggggggghhh!

Think KK may have used it earlier. Still irritates.
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,609
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2337 on: Yesterday at 10:09:29 pm »
Quote from: kopdude81 on Yesterday at 04:51:32 pm
Lads, I recommend that everyone listen to todays Second Captains Podcast. Ken Early goes after these "let if flow" merchants and nails it with regard to the British media and their mocking of Klopp after his comments vs Burnley from a few weeks ago.

https://www.secondcaptains.com/2021/09/13/episode-2138-harvey-elliotts-injury-ronaldo-hysteria-as-kathryn-mayorga-banner-hovers-above/

Is that Ken Early Doors, perchance?
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2338 on: Yesterday at 10:12:18 pm »
Early Doors is a ubiquitous phrase mind. Ron Atkinson didnt invent it.

Any news on the injury?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2339 on: Yesterday at 10:14:49 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:12:18 pm
Early Doors is a ubiquitous phrase mind. Ron Atkinson didnt invent it.

Any news on the injury?


No, but it's still early doors.
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2340 on: Yesterday at 10:39:48 pm »
tis not often i listen to 606 podcast after our games. just listened to a bit with Robbie Savage & Chris Sutton  0- what are they useless and biased.
Anyhow Sutton kept on going on about accidental challenge and not a red. While apparently SKY commentators Neville et al were saying straight away that was straight red - before Pawson even blew whistle to stop the match.

A few brought up the Burnley tackles on Elliott and said that injuries are coming if Refs keep on not calling up fouls - let the game flow. - like the Salah trip early in the game and even Jota one later.
VAR kept on helping out Pawson that had no clue.

one caller rightly said during the Euros the reffing & VAR decisions were so much better than those during our match
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,958
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2341 on: Yesterday at 11:14:22 pm »
One thing for sure these incidents will happen more, now that play is being directly encouraged to flow by the officials. I seem to say constantly on the commentary how foul after foul is bizarelly ignored by officals, desperate to keep the game flowing, at all costs. It's a very risky strategy and will lead to defenders becoming ever more bold in attempting tackles of this nature. If players are not shown there is a limit to what is allowed, don't be surprised when they continue to throw themselves into tackles of this kind. It is just asking for trouble and sadly I don't think this will be the last injury of this nature this season, I just hope to hell it won't be another of our players.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:16:06 pm by jillc »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,958
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2342 on: Yesterday at 11:23:39 pm »
This is actually a really good article on why it was a dangerous tackle.

https://t.co/99TsDzSjqI?amp=1
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2343 on: Today at 12:00:22 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 03:37:03 pm


...What happened at the Euros (and the UCL, prior to that) was that referees allowed more physical contact when players were on their feet. In essence this took the form of jostling for the ball, body to body contact, and tackles with a bit more oomph but only in the instance that players stayed on their feet.

The English refs, who'd gone far too far off in the other direction took this as a carte blanche to reintroduce harum-scarum violence.

They interpreted it as lets some fouls, at an apparently random threshold, go without whistling, particularly in the midfield area, but just leave others as they were before. So, for example, a full back can scrag Salah around the neck until it becomes so obvious that the ref cannot but whistle, but if the same full back is shielding the ball out of play and Salah breathes on him, he's perfectly entitled to flop onto the ball and take a free kick, no questions asked.
Fundamentally, the refs in England ref storylines, and they don't seem to be driven by the principles of the laws they are using for the game.

Yes exactly this - great point well made. In the Everton game there was the early potential leg breaker on Richarlison and the late one on the same player that went unpenalized - and two shoulder to shoulder instances resulted in yellow cards it is mind boggling
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,007
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2344 on: Today at 12:31:10 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:14:49 pm

No, but it's still early doors.

Cogent reply... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2345 on: Today at 01:11:14 am »
Quote from: kopdude81 on Yesterday at 04:51:32 pm
Lads, I recommend that everyone listen to todays Second Captains Podcast. Ken Early goes after these "let if flow" merchants and nails it with regard to the British media and their mocking of Klopp after his comments vs Burnley from a few weeks ago.

https://www.secondcaptains.com/2021/09/13/episode-2138-harvey-elliotts-injury-ronaldo-hysteria-as-kathryn-mayorga-banner-hovers-above/

Great that. Thanks for posting. Wise words and yet idiots like Gary Neville get to set the narrative on English football
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Up
« previous next »
 