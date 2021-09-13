« previous next »
Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2320 on: Today at 07:06:33 pm »
Hahaha so just because his opinion doesn't match what others in here are saying that means he's either a) wrong, b) high or c) too early to be reliving such trauma so we can't trust it?
Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 07:08:04 pm »
The morphine will be messing with his head. He will probably hand in a transfer request tomorrow.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 07:16:36 pm »
I blame TikTok
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline S

  • pineless
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 07:34:18 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 04:41:06 pm
Who was Klopp talking to when he was talking to someone behind the dugout while covering his mouth just after the undifent? Was it fans? Just seems like he was having a discussion about it
It was a Leeds fan. I dont know what exactly it was about. I imagine in the aftermath of the injury the fan said or did something that Klopp didnt like.
Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 07:36:47 pm »
It looked to me like he was having a go at some of those dickhead type fans who can't comprehend when a player gets a serious injury and start booing as though the player is feigning injury.
Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 07:38:12 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:31:24 pm
So he's not allowed to have his own opinion on the thing that actually happened to him? Ok.
Having an opinion and making that opinion public are two different things, especially if that opinion differs from your manager. If he felt the opposite, would we really want him tweeting that opinion, e.g.it was a red and he meant it, etc.

I get that you don't think it to was a red but for the player himself neither opinion is particularly helpful when it comes so soon after the event. Accepting the apology is the right thing to do, the rest just muddies the water.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 07:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 07:38:12 pm
Having an opinion and making that opinion public are two different things, especially if that opinion differs from your manager. If he felt the opposite, would we really want him tweeting that opinion, e.g.it was a red and he meant it, etc.

I get that you don't think it to was a red but for the player himself neither opinion is particularly helpful when it comes so soon after the event. Accepting the apology is the right thing to do, the rest just muddies the water.

You're going to have to point me in the direction of Jurgen stating in public that it was a red card because I can't find any quotes.

I've also not given my own opinion on whether it was a red card or not so please don't put words in my mouth. My issue is with you saying that the football player who actually got injured during this posting his opinion is odd. Its not odd, its well within his rights and its frankly odd to even dismiss it seeing as he's the one undergoing surgery for it in the next few days. In fact his opinion holds more gravitas than probably anyone's right now considering it actually happened to him.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 07:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 07:38:12 pm
Having an opinion and making that opinion public are two different things, especially if that opinion differs from your manager. If he felt the opposite, would we really want him tweeting that opinion, e.g.it was a red and he meant it, etc.

I get that you don't think it to was a red but for the player himself neither opinion is particularly helpful when it comes so soon after the event. Accepting the apology is the right thing to do, the rest just muddies the water.

I'm pretty sure the one person who's allowed an opinion is the person who it happened to.

You've got more outrage on here than the kid himself is feeling.
Offline darragh85

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 07:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 07:36:47 pm
It looked to me like he was having a go at some of those dickhead type fans who can't comprehend when a player gets a serious injury and start booing as though the player is feigning injury.

That's what I was thinking. Someone shouted get up or something and he reacted to that. Well handled. The fan seemed to acknowledge that he was out of order too as it seemed a normal exchange. Klopp is just real isn't he?
Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2329 on: Today at 08:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:43:07 pm
You're going to have to point me in the direction of Jurgen stating in public that it was a red card because I can't find any quotes.

I've also not given my own opinion on whether it was a red card or not so please don't put words in my mouth. My issue is with you saying that the football player who actually got injured during this posting his opinion is odd. Its not odd, its well within his rights and its frankly odd to even dismiss it seeing as he's the one undergoing surgery for it in the next few days. In fact his opinion holds more gravitas than probably anyone's right now considering it actually happened to him.

I think we can safely say that Jurgen did not approve of the challenge. He wisely stayed out of the discussion post match because he didn't want to get drawn in to any more bollocks regardless who is right or wrong. Like I said in my first post, its just a bit too soon for him to make those comments public.

As you say Harvey's opinion has gravitas but if he is wrong (based on the strict laws of the game) it gives legitimacy to the challenge and it might mean our players get more of them.

I'd rather hear a clear message, perhaps from the authorities on whether or not the challenge was legitimate so everybody is clear on the rules. Of course that's probably not going happen with the chumps in charge (their statement was pretty unhelpful both to us and Leeds).

Anyway I don't want you to think I'm trashing Harvey over it, he's been through enough, just want to see him protected which the club already does.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:10:09 pm by Mighty_Red »
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 08:04:18 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 08:01:28 pm
I think we can safely say that Jurgen did not approve of the challenge. He wisely stayed out of the discussion post match because he didn't want to get drawn in to any more bollocks regardless who is right or wrong. Like I said in my first post, its just a bit too soon for him to make those comments public.

As you say his opinion has gravitas but if it gives legitimacy to the challenge it might mean our players get more of them


The only person who can decide whether it was too soon or not is Harvey Elliott, he's the only one. He's allowed to post his opinion without people labelling it as odd.
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2331 on: Today at 08:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 07:36:47 pm
It looked to me like he was having a go at some of those dickhead type fans who can't comprehend when a player gets a serious injury and start booing as though the player is feigning injury.
Thats exactly what it was, and I love the fact Klopp addressed and dealt with it directly. Same as when during COVID, fans were trying to shake his hand (really, are you fucking crazy?!), or when he turned round in pre-season when an opposition player got a red card (?) and told off our bench who were jeering, stop, we dont do that or words to that effect. The man has authority and isnt afraid to deploy it when necessary.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2332 on: Today at 08:30:46 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:24:26 pm
Thats exactly what it was, and I love the fact Klopp addressed and dealt with it directly. Same as when during COVID, fans were trying to shake his hand (really, are you fucking crazy?!), or when he turned round in pre-season when an opposition player got a red card (?) and told off our bench who were jeering, stop, we dont do that or words to that effect. The man has authority and isnt afraid to deploy it when necessary.


This was against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last season
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2333 on: Today at 08:33:31 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:30:46 pm

This was against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last season
Ah wasnt sure my memory was quite accurate on the opposition/date, thanks.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2334 on: Today at 09:03:36 pm »
It would be irresponsible of Elliott to say anything else. He's putting the matter to bed.
I watched the tackle again and my opinion is that its a clear red as the Leeds player wasn't in control making it reckless.
However he obviously didn't intend to do damage like that and a Harvey inspired witch hunt is good for no-one.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2335 on: Today at 09:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 06:20:59 pm
Yep. That was just one of a few little thinly-veiled digs at us that came out of his gob, and I'd the exact same thought regarding United as soon as he'd said it. The other one that stuck out was when he mentioned Alison and Fabinho being back, and it sounded like he was raging because we were "allowed" to have them available for the game.

Imagine the fume if we'd been the club exempt rather than Everton!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online stjohns

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2336 on: Today at 10:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:51:18 pm
My personal unfavourite was Ron Atkinson' s 'early doors'. Every fucker involved in football now has to say 'early doors' whenever possible. Aaaaaarrrrrrggggggghhh!

Think KK may have used it earlier. Still irritates.
Online stjohns

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2337 on: Today at 10:09:29 pm »
Quote from: kopdude81 on Today at 04:51:32 pm
Lads, I recommend that everyone listen to todays Second Captains Podcast. Ken Early goes after these "let if flow" merchants and nails it with regard to the British media and their mocking of Klopp after his comments vs Burnley from a few weeks ago.

https://www.secondcaptains.com/2021/09/13/episode-2138-harvey-elliotts-injury-ronaldo-hysteria-as-kathryn-mayorga-banner-hovers-above/

Is that Ken Early Doors, perchance?
Online royhendo

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2338 on: Today at 10:12:18 pm »
Early Doors is a ubiquitous phrase mind. Ron Atkinson didnt invent it.

Any news on the injury?
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online didi shamone

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2339 on: Today at 10:14:49 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:12:18 pm
Early Doors is a ubiquitous phrase mind. Ron Atkinson didnt invent it.

Any news on the injury?


No, but it's still early doors.
