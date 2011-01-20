Some of the rehab estimates from people with expertise in this area seem quite promising. They always caveat that with there being lots of unknowns but if Harvey could be back by Christmas that would be a great result. Wishing him well!
What worked well in Euro 2020 - trying to let the game flow - doesn't seem to work so well when left in the hands of less competent Premier League officials who are egged on by ignorant pundits. Arguably teams were less cynical in Euro 2020 but as always any rule change is met by some teams pushing everything to the absolute limit.
The "let the game flow" mob also cherry pick their refereeing decisions. Harry Wilson was sent off for the type of tackle that doesn't even seem to result in a yellow card consistently in the Premier League.
I've been constantly saying this from week one and I've pretty much only seen the Liverpool games until this week.
What happened at the Euros (and the UCL, prior to that) was that referees allowed more physical contact when players were on their feet
. In essence this took the form of jostling for the ball, body to body contact, and tackles with a bit more oomph but only in the instance that players stayed on their feet.
The English refs, who'd gone far too far off in the other direction took this as a carte blanche to reintroduce harum-scarum violence.
They interpreted it as lets some fouls, at an apparently random threshold, go without whistling, particularly in the midfield area, but just leave others as they were before. So, for example, a full back can scrag Salah around the neck until it becomes so obvious that the ref cannot but whistle, but if the same full back is shielding the ball out of play and Salah breathes on him, he's perfectly entitled to flop onto the ball and take a free kick, no questions asked.
Fundamentally, the refs in England ref storylines, and they don't seem to be driven by the principles of the laws they are using for the game.