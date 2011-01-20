Gary Neville's job is to get clicks and get people talking. The problem with him is that when he first started out as a pundit he gained quite a bit of respect across the board because he was often down the middle and his United bias was often hidden, and with MNF and all what came with it the focus was on analysis and discussion and he was quite good to listen to at times. As time went by though it turned much more clickbaity (don't know if that is a word mind you) and we started to become really good under Jurgen and he just couldn't hack it. Sure, he does praise us as he does City and the others but it is through gritted teeth which is understandable when you are a United man through and through, but he's become much more hypocritical and his analysis is often way off now and clouded with bitterness.





Had it been Mason Greenwood or another young promising United player injured like Harvey was yesterday he wouldn't be signing the same tune, I can fucking guarantee that.