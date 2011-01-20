« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 213552 times)

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,266
  • JFT96.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 03:29:32 pm »
Gary Neville's job is to get clicks and get people talking. The problem with him is that when he first started out as a pundit he gained quite a bit of respect across the board because he was often down the middle and his United bias was often hidden, and with MNF and all what came with it the focus was on analysis and discussion and he was quite good to listen to at times. As time went by though it turned much more clickbaity (don't know if that is a word mind you) and we started to become really good under Jurgen and he just couldn't hack it. Sure, he does praise us as he does City and the others but it is through gritted teeth which is understandable when you are a United man through and through, but he's become much more hypocritical and his analysis is often way off now and clouded with bitterness.


Had it been Mason Greenwood or another young promising United player injured like Harvey was yesterday he wouldn't be signing the same tune, I can fucking guarantee that.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,694
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 03:34:17 pm »
Neville & Carragher are just the next generation Keys & Gray. Clueless bitter pricks of the worst kind.

Theyll probably replace them on Al-Jazeera when both pairings eventually disgrace themselves yet again.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,665
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 03:36:05 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 02:12:34 pm
The often cogent Ken Early on Harvey's injury.

That's excellent, and the point about teh players being unprepared for the onslaught is cogent and really well-made...
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,827
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 03:37:03 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:15:59 pm
Some of the rehab estimates from people with expertise in this area seem quite promising.  They always caveat that with there being lots of unknowns but if Harvey could be back by Christmas that would be a great result.  Wishing him well!
What worked well in Euro 2020 - trying to let the game flow - doesn't seem to work so well when left in the hands of less competent Premier League officials who are egged on by ignorant pundits.  Arguably teams were less cynical in Euro 2020 but as always any rule change is met by some teams pushing everything to the absolute limit.

The "let the game flow" mob also cherry pick their refereeing decisions.  Harry Wilson was sent off for the type of tackle that doesn't even seem to result in a yellow card consistently in the Premier League.

I've been constantly saying this from week one and I've pretty much only seen the Liverpool games until this week.

What happened at the Euros (and the UCL, prior to that) was that referees allowed more physical contact when players were on their feet. In essence this took the form of jostling for the ball, body to body contact, and tackles with a bit more oomph but only in the instance that players stayed on their feet.

The English refs, who'd gone far too far off in the other direction took this as a carte blanche to reintroduce harum-scarum violence.

They interpreted it as lets some fouls, at an apparently random threshold, go without whistling, particularly in the midfield area, but just leave others as they were before. So, for example, a full back can scrag Salah around the neck until it becomes so obvious that the ref cannot but whistle, but if the same full back is shielding the ball out of play and Salah breathes on him, he's perfectly entitled to flop onto the ball and take a free kick, no questions asked.

Fundamentally, the refs in England ref storylines, and they don't seem to be driven by the principles of the laws they are using for the game.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 03:38:14 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:15:59 pm
What worked well in Euro 2020 - trying to let the game flow - doesn't seem to work so well when left in the hands of less competent Premier League officials who are egged on by ignorant pundits.  Arguably teams were less cynical in Euro 2020 but as always any rule change is met by some teams pushing everything to the absolute limit.

The "let the game flow" mob also cherry pick their refereeing decisions.  Harry Wilson was sent off for the type of tackle that doesn't even seem to result in a yellow card consistently in the Premier League.

When people talked about the way things 'flowed' well at Euro 2020, it was much more to do with how VAR was used, and not spending ages stopping the game to look for microscopic offside. That was great, and if that was all the English officials were doing to help things flow, then everyone would be happy.

But instead, they seemed to have decided (and they're alone in this) that 'letting the game flow' now includes letting obvious fouls go unpunished. When players are allowed to get away with shit, it snowballs and one thing leads to another. Pawson's idea of 'letting the game flow' culminated in a tackle from behind, which has been considered dangerous and outlawed since the early 90s, when greats like Marco Van Basten had their careers prematurely ended by ridiculous stuff that had been commonplace. Only PGMOL would decided we should rewind the clock decades to a more dangerous time, in some horribly misguided belief that this has always been 'part of the brand' of English football. It's total nonsense and it's dangerous.
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,387
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 03:51:27 pm »
E1-AB07-DB-5-D79-41-BB-865-D-F4-E17-F9-ACD14" border="0
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,008
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 03:56:40 pm »
In a world where cogency isn't particularly cogent, I've got to say the last page of this thread has been reassuringly cogent.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,999
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 04:01:32 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:56:40 pm
In a world where cogency isn't particularly cogent, I've got to say the last page of this thread has been reassuringly cogent.

Was wondering how that became Word of the Day...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,262
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2288 on: Today at 04:19:06 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 04:01:32 pm
Was wondering how that became Word of the Day...

Was thinking the same, I was feeling quite thick with such intelligent words being bandied about ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,336
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2289 on: Today at 04:20:52 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:56:40 pm
In a world where cogency isn't particularly cogent, I've got to say the last page of this thread has been reassuringly cogent.
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 04:01:32 pm
Was wondering how that became Word of the Day...
It's like how one pundit/ex-player once used the word 'untenable' and thereafter they all started using it - not necessarily correctly, but as often as they could, dammit.

Or going back a bit further, the day 'lackadaisical' was first used by a pundit was an unhappy one. Although at least most ex-players have the decency to mispronounce it in a number of humorous ways
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 04:35:39 pm »
Quote from: Zaffarious on Today at 12:20:58 pm
both feet off the ground and lands his body weight on his leg. its a red for me. you CAN execute that tackle without breaking someones leg if you get your distance and timing right. he didn't and broke the kids leg. Red card all day.

I don't even understand why there's any debate around it, there are 3 key points to make about the tackle:

1 - It was a tackle from behind.
2 - He was off the ground and therefore out of control.
3 - It was 2 footed. Maybe not in the traditional image people have of a 2 footed tackle but he got the ball with one foot and Elliotts leg with the other foot.

My understanding of the rules is that any one of those points is a straight red and Struijk got the hat trick there. I am absolutely certain he was going for the ball and had no intention of getting Elliott but that's not a reason to say it isn't a red.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,334
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2291 on: Today at 04:40:19 pm »
Yes, its simple.
 
Yes, he tired to get the ball, he may even have got the ball. But thats irrelevant
« Last Edit: Today at 04:44:29 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2292 on: Today at 04:41:06 pm »
Who was Klopp talking to when he was talking to someone behind the dugout while covering his mouth just after the undifent? Was it fans? Just seems like he was having a discussion about it
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,632
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2293 on: Today at 04:45:53 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 04:35:39 pm
I don't even understand why there's any debate around it, there are 3 key points to make about the tackle:

1 - It was a tackle from behind.
2 - He was off the ground and therefore out of control.
3 - It was 2 footed. Maybe not in the traditional image people have of a 2 footed tackle but he got the ball with one foot and Elliotts leg with the other foot.

My understanding of the rules is that any one of those points is a straight red and Struijk got the hat trick there. I am absolutely certain he was going for the ball and had no intention of getting Elliott but that's not a reason to say it isn't a red.

I agree with almost all of that but for me there was no way he could get the ball without getting Elliot as well.

The other thing is that because it is from behind Harvey has no way of anticipating the contact and avoiding it. If it was a head on challenge then Harvey would almost certainly have got his foot of the ground in an attempt to minimise the risk of injury. That is why tackles from behind that take man and ball are so dangerous.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,497
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2294 on: Today at 04:51:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:20:52 pm
It's like how one pundit/ex-player once used the word 'untenable' and thereafter they all started using it - not necessarily correctly, but as often as they could, dammit.

Or going back a bit further, the day 'lackadaisical' was first used by a pundit was an unhappy one. Although at least most ex-players have the decency to mispronounce it in a number of humorous ways
My personal unfavourite was Ron Atkinson' s 'early doors'. Every fucker involved in football now has to say 'early doors' whenever possible. Aaaaaarrrrrrggggggghhh!
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online kopdude81

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 108
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2295 on: Today at 04:51:32 pm »
Lads, I recommend that everyone listen to todays Second Captains Podcast. Ken Early goes after these "let if flow" merchants and nails it with regard to the British media and their mocking of Klopp after his comments vs Burnley from a few weeks ago.

https://www.secondcaptains.com/2021/09/13/episode-2138-harvey-elliotts-injury-ronaldo-hysteria-as-kathryn-mayorga-banner-hovers-above/
« Last Edit: Today at 05:01:51 pm by kopdude81 »
Logged
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,801
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2296 on: Today at 04:54:04 pm »
Logged

Online kopdude81

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 108
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2297 on: Today at 04:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:29:32 pm
Gary Neville's job is to get clicks and get people talking. The problem with him is that when he first started out as a pundit he gained quite a bit of respect across the board because he was often down the middle and his United bias was often hidden, and with MNF and all what came with it the focus was on analysis and discussion and he was quite good to listen to at times. As time went by though it turned much more clickbaity (don't know if that is a word mind you) and we started to become really good under Jurgen and he just couldn't hack it. Sure, he does praise us as he does City and the others but it is through gritted teeth which is understandable when you are a United man through and through, but he's become much more hypocritical and his analysis is often way off now and clouded with bitterness.


Had it been Mason Greenwood or another young promising United player injured like Harvey was yesterday he wouldn't be signing the same tune, I can fucking guarantee that.

100% agree with everything you've said there.

Neville has turned in to a clickbait merchant. Redknapp called him out a few weeks back by saying "where are all the green and yellow scarf wearing protests gone now?" and Neville couldn't say anything as he's gone back to cheerleading for Utd again. Also, that interview where he literally sucked OGS cock after that CL win vs PSG a couple of years back was embarrassing. He's totally discredited when it comes to giving a fair and impartial view anymore for me as his UTD agenda trumps everything else. Himself and Tyler should no longer be allowed to commentate on Liverpool games ever again. Their anti Liverpool bias is so obvious by now.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:00:59 pm by kopdude81 »
Logged
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Online Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2298 on: Today at 04:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 03:51:27 pm
E1-AB07-DB-5-D79-41-BB-865-D-F4-E17-F9-ACD14" border="0

Get well soon Harvey- champions may fall, but they rise up stronger, wiser, faster and better than never before.

Lets go Champ- YNWA💪🏽
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,451
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2299 on: Today at 05:00:25 pm »
The Athletic now leading with Harvey saying it wasn't a red. Obviously he may or may not have seen the replays. Bit odd of him to comment really, I would've just accepted the apology and left it at that.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,841
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2300 on: Today at 05:07:37 pm »
Quote from: kopdude81 on Today at 04:55:24 pm
100% agree with everything you've said there.

Neville has turned in to a clickbait merchant. Redknapp called him out a few weeks back by saying "where are all the green and yellow scarf wearing protests gone now?" and Neville couldn't say anything as he's gone back to cheerleading for Utd again. Also, that interview where he literally sucked OGS cock after that CL win vs PSG a couple of years back was embarrassing. He's totally discredited when it comes to giving a fair and impartial view anymore for me as his UTD agenda trumps everything else. Himself and Tyler should no longer be allowed to commentate on Liverpool games ever again. Their anti Liverpool bias is so obvious by now.

He's a United cheerleader, so everything he says is centred around that. He acts like he's on MUTV, but because Sky are so up United's arse he gets away with it. Carragher on the other hand rarely has a good word for us, and never has our back. City have Richards on Sky and other pricks like Trevor Sinclair in the media doing their bidding.

Once Neville's mate got the manager's job, he turned into a rabid United fan again. He couldn't wait to stick the boot in when Van Gaal or Mourinho was in charge.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online kopdude81

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 108
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2301 on: Today at 05:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:07:37 pm
He's a United cheerleader, so everything he says is centred around that. He acts like he's on MUTV, but because Sky are so up United's arse he gets away with it. Carragher on the other hand rarely has a good word for us, and never has our back. City have Richards on Sky and other pricks like Trevor Sinclair in the media doing their bidding.

Once Neville's mate got the manager's job, he turned into a rabid United fan again. He couldn't wait to stick the boot in when Van Gaal or Mourinho was in charge.

Yeah both himself and Keane will say nothing anti OGS as its clear they were (perhaps still are) good pals and they're routing so hard for him to succeed at utd. Its clear that OGS is an awful shite manager but gets away with it constantly as he is bailed out by the attacking talent that utd have spunked money on. Yet the pundits won't call it out.
Logged
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2302 on: Today at 05:17:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:54:04 pm


Glad he's mentioned that he'll be back faster. Must know that he's not cut out for the top level with his current level of pace. 
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,901
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2303 on: Today at 05:29:13 pm »
Quote from: kopdude81 on Today at 04:55:24 pm
100% agree with everything you've said there.

Neville has turned in to a clickbait merchant. Redknapp called him out a few weeks back by saying "where are all the green and yellow scarf wearing protests gone now?" and Neville couldn't say anything as he's gone back to cheerleading for Utd again. Also, that interview where he literally sucked OGS cock after that CL win vs PSG a couple of years back was embarrassing. He's totally discredited when it comes to giving a fair and impartial view anymore for me as his UTD agenda trumps everything else. Himself and Tyler should no longer be allowed to commentate on Liverpool games ever again. Their anti Liverpool bias is so obvious by now.

Blimey, Carragher got suspended from Sky for just spitting at someone, what were the repercussions for Neville for doing that?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,836
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2304 on: Today at 05:34:48 pm »
Quote
Klopps Liverpool have topped the Fair Play table for the last five seasons running. Its not because they are good boys or nice boys who lack the mentality of champions. Rather, they have made a tactical choice. Klopp believes it is counterproductive to slide into risky challenges or generally to give away cheap fouls.

This is the kind of observation that needs to be shoved in people's faces whenever people try to label Liverpool a dirty team, or Mo Salah as a diving cheat. Makes me fucking livid. We win fair and fucking square, whereas the opposition have to cheat at every turn, not to mention look for protection from referees.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,336
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2305 on: Today at 05:35:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:29:13 pm
Blimey, Carragher got suspended from Sky for just spitting at someone, what were the repercussions for Neville for doing that?
The consequences were somewhat hard to swallow and left a bad taste in the mouth
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Realgman

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2306 on: Today at 05:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:07:37 pm
He's a United cheerleader, so everything he says is centred around that. He acts like he's on MUTV, but because Sky are so up United's arse he gets away with it. Carragher on the other hand rarely has a good word for us, and never has our back. City have Richards on Sky and other pricks like Trevor Sinclair in the media doing their bidding.

Once Neville's mate got the manager's job, he turned into a rabid United fan again. He couldn't wait to stick the boot in when Van Gaal or Mourinho was in charge.

I think the most telling thing about it was he was so quick to say it wasnt a red...
instead of being concerned about the player getting a really bad injury, and saying I hope hes ok..thats the mark of him..Even tyler was concerned about the young lad...and said yes it was a red..
hes full blown now Neville, cos he reckons now united are great...

edit, he was the first to try write us off with his "somethings not quite right", a statement based on nothing, except an effort to get that feeling out there hoping it would stick to something....
and now when ronaldo signed, he just went all in...i hope those words are rammed down his throat
« Last Edit: Today at 05:44:49 pm by Realgman »
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,324
  • JFT96
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2307 on: Today at 05:40:59 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 05:00:25 pm
The Athletic now leading with Harvey saying it wasn't a red. Obviously he may or may not have seen the replays. Bit odd of him to comment really, I would've just accepted the apology and left it at that.

Why is it odd? Is he not allowed to have an opinion on it?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2308 on: Today at 05:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:20:52 pm
It's like how one pundit/ex-player once used the word 'untenable' and thereafter they all started using it - not necessarily correctly, but as often as they could, dammit.

Or going back a bit further, the day 'lackadaisical' was first used by a pundit was an unhappy one. Although at least most ex-players have the decency to mispronounce it in a number of humorous ways

I wish people would use the word literally correctly. There's a post on this page where the poster says that Neville literally sucked Solskjaer's cock. One would query how they'd know, and why they'd care.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Up
« previous next »
 