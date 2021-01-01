I didnt think he had any chance of winning the ball from his direction of tackle. Elliot was past him and it looked to me that his only intention was to trip him. I didnt think he meant to cause that much harm, but as others have said, thats the reason its banned. It looked to me like his ankle got caught under him as he fell. All I could tell from my TV was his foot 90 degrees to the left from his ankle.



It looked to me like one of them tackles where you hook your leg round and win the ball, nearly backheeling it in the opposite direction. They look great when they come off but the problem is they are dangerous, as unfortunately a supreme young player found out. No players, or very very few, intentionally hurt other players these days but if you go into a tackle, any tackle, with 2 feet off the ground you massively increase your chances of inuring someone, intentional or not.It was a red all day. When I first saw it I thought the red was harsh, but I seen it again on Match of the Day and it's a clear red.Such a shame. You be afraid to get too excited around young players but the signs were there that he was going to me a major player for us this season. He seems a positive lad. Theres multiple others but in Klopp, Van Dijk and Henderson he has 3 club leaders supporting him who make you proud to be a red.