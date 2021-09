Agreed. Mo really seems to enjoy playing with him, too. That says a lot to me. Sensational to be on Salah’s wavelength at 18.



Harvey moves the ball very quickly, doesnt always get it right but that makes Salah's job much easier as he has confidence to make his own runs knowing Harveys going to release him as soon as possible. A few times when Harvey didnt quite get the pass right i saw Salah quite vigorously applaud him, basically telling him not to worry and keep on playing in that same way.I think he's potentially quite special and Klopp starting him like he has indicates he was going to quickly develop into a guaranteed starter.Not too worried for the lad though, his game isnt so reliant on speed or physicality as other lesser players, mostly in the mind and his reactions after (applauding, his posts etc) make me even more convinced he's going to have a stunning career.