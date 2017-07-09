Okay let's just forget about the part whether Klopp is priotising this over that. Maybe that came out wrong from me.



What I want to say is, on what merits that Elliott should start the game vs a title contender ahead of Thiago/Keita/Ox? Is he the better player? Is he more adapted to our system? Does he offer more goals/assists/defensive contribution?



And we even have the answer after the game actually. Look at his individual highlight here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3-05qI64_Q

Mind you, that highlight excludes all the "bad" parts (misplaced passes, disposseses...), but from the good part you dont really see anything special. He had one decent shot at the beginning, but then messed up a chance (the half volley) which I believe someone like Thiago would at least put it on target. Other than that he mostly passes the ball to Salah.



Overall it was a decent performance and if you look at it from the perspective of "a 18yo playing his second PL game" then he totally deserves praise. That's why we are all getting excited. But if you look at it from the perspective of "do we not have any player better than this kid at this position for this game" then it's a big question mark.



Thiago still needs to get match fitness and sharpen up since his injury. He came on against Burnley and was poor. On that assessment do you think Thiago should have started ahead of Elliot?Keita has done well preseason and performed well against Burnley, just like Elliot did. As we know Keita has had his injury issues when he plays a run of games. Personally I thought he would have started against Chelsea, but Elliot showed with his performance that Klopp hadnt made the wrong decision.Elliot obviously continued to do well in training, hence getting selected to start against a very strong Chelsea side. Personally I think this is a good thing that we have a young kid who has the quality and is trusted to play these games, while keeping stars like Thiago and Keita on the bench!! If we had spunked £100M on a known superstar and they played exactly the same as Harvey yesterday, Im sure you wouldnt be sitting there with your big question mark over that player.