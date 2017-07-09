« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 188481 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1760 on: August 29, 2021, 06:01:27 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on August 29, 2021, 05:42:07 pm
Okay let's just forget about the part whether Klopp is priotising this over that. Maybe that came out wrong from me.

What I want to say is, on what merits that Elliott should start the game vs a title contender ahead of Thiago/Keita/Ox? Is he the better player? Is he more adapted to our system? Does he offer more goals/assists/defensive contribution?

And we even have the answer after the game actually. Look at his individual highlight here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3-05qI64_Q
Mind you, that highlight excludes all the "bad" parts (misplaced passes, disposseses...), but from the good part you dont really see anything special. He had one decent shot at the beginning, but then messed up a chance (the half volley) which I believe someone like Thiago would at least put it on target. Other than that he mostly passes the ball to Salah.

Overall it was a decent performance and if you look at it from the perspective of "a 18yo playing his second PL game" then he totally deserves praise. That's why we are all getting excited. But if you look at it from the perspective of "do we not have any player better than this kid at this position for this game" then it's a big question mark.


He is obviously outshining all of those in training.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,821
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1761 on: August 29, 2021, 06:17:14 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on August 29, 2021, 05:42:07 pm
Okay let's just forget about the part whether Klopp is priotising this over that. Maybe that came out wrong from me.

What I want to say is, on what merits that Elliott should start the game vs a title contender ahead of Thiago/Keita/Ox? Is he the better player? Is he more adapted to our system? Does he offer more goals/assists/defensive contribution?

And we even have the answer after the game actually. Look at his individual highlight here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3-05qI64_Q
Mind you, that highlight excludes all the "bad" parts (misplaced passes, disposseses...), but from the good part you dont really see anything special. He had one decent shot at the beginning, but then messed up a chance (the half volley) which I believe someone like Thiago would at least put it on target. Other than that he mostly passes the ball to Salah.

Overall it was a decent performance and if you look at it from the perspective of "a 18yo playing his second PL game" then he totally deserves praise. That's why we are all getting excited. But if you look at it from the perspective of "do we not have any player better than this kid at this position for this game" then it's a big question mark.

Hes playing some players who had a full pre-season, who are sharp, fit and have played well (and Elliott played very well the game before), Ox on the other hand didnt actually play well the 1st game.

Thiago will end up playing a shit ton of games as the season goes on.  Keita he is likely being careful with as hes been far to fragile, so now hes actually looking good, no need to push it too much at this point.

Looks like you are looking for reasons to whinge above everything.   
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,915
  • JFT97
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1762 on: August 29, 2021, 06:18:12 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on August 29, 2021, 05:42:07 pm
Okay let's just forget about the part whether Klopp is priotising this over that. Maybe that came out wrong from me.

What I want to say is, on what merits that Elliott should start the game vs a title contender ahead of Thiago/Keita/Ox? Is he the better player? Is he more adapted to our system? Does he offer more goals/assists/defensive contribution?

And we even have the answer after the game actually. Look at his individual highlight here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3-05qI64_Q
Mind you, that highlight excludes all the "bad" parts (misplaced passes, disposseses...), but from the good part you dont really see anything special. He had one decent shot at the beginning, but then messed up a chance (the half volley) which I believe someone like Thiago would at least put it on target. Other than that he mostly passes the ball to Salah.

Overall it was a decent performance and if you look at it from the perspective of "a 18yo playing his second PL game" then he totally deserves praise. That's why we are all getting excited. But if you look at it from the perspective of "do we not have any player better than this kid at this position for this game" then it's a big question mark.

Thiago still needs to get match fitness and sharpen up since his injury. He came on against Burnley and was poor. On that assessment do you think Thiago should have started ahead of Elliot?

Keita has done well preseason and performed well against Burnley, just like Elliot did. As we know Keita has had his injury issues when he plays a run of games. Personally I thought he would have started against Chelsea, but Elliot showed with his performance that Klopp hadnt made the wrong decision.

Elliot obviously continued to do well in training, hence getting selected to start against a very strong Chelsea side. Personally I think this is a good thing that we have a young kid who has the quality and is trusted to play these games, while keeping stars like Thiago and Keita on the bench!! If we had spunked £100M on a known superstar and they played exactly the same as Harvey yesterday, Im sure you wouldnt be sitting there with your big question mark over that player.

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1763 on: August 29, 2021, 06:27:08 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on August 29, 2021, 06:18:12 pm


Elliot obviously continued to do well in training, hence getting selected to start against a very strong Chelsea side. Personally I think this is a good thing that we have a young kid who has the quality and is trusted to play these games, while keeping stars like Thiago and Keita on the bench!! If we had spunked £100M on a known superstar and they played exactly the same as Harvey yesterday, Im sure you wouldnt be sitting there with your big question mark over that player.


If he wasn't then our senior pros would not be looking to him as much as they are,that imo says gar more than any of us can take from his level during the 1st 3.

I honestly think he will have managed to play himself into a loan at Norwich or Arsenal where he will get more games.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,338
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1764 on: August 29, 2021, 06:32:57 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on August 29, 2021, 01:26:10 pm
Imo he shouldn't have started, let alone played the full 90. His performance was okay. He didn't make any errors or get overwhelmed by the game, but wasn't impactful as well. It's hard to think one of Thiago, Keita, or Ox couldn't offer more than what Harvey did yesterday. In fact if you make a highlight of Harvey's game yesterday it'd look exactly like a Milner-type performance, minus the defensive contribution.

I think Klopp's trying too hard to push the issue (making Harvey a star). He's not Messi at 18. He can start a game here and there against lower oppositions, not against the current champions of Euro and rival title contender.

You haven't gotten a clue.

Klopp has used young players in his career, if they were ready and good enough to play at the highest level.

Accusing of Klopp of trying to force the issue, is fucking bewildering. You would think that a multiple league title winning manager in different countries knows what the fuck he's doing, particularly with young talent as he's helped develop some fantastic young players when they've played under him.

Logged

Offline howes hound

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,481
  • underdearm
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1765 on: August 29, 2021, 07:18:21 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on August 29, 2021, 01:26:10 pm
Imo he shouldn't have started, let alone played the full 90. His performance was okay. He didn't make any errors or get overwhelmed by the game, but wasn't impactful as well. It's hard to think one of Thiago, Keita, or Ox couldn't offer more than what Harvey did yesterday. In fact if you make a highlight of Harvey's game yesterday it'd look exactly like a Milner-type performance, minus the defensive contribution.

I think Klopp's trying too hard to push the issue (making Harvey a star). He's not Messi at 18. He can start a game here and there against lower oppositions, not against the current champions of Euro and rival title contender.
A totally different game from the one I saw. Go back and watch it again, and count the number of times he killed a Chelsea break-out by anticipating and intercepting a pass. The only aspect of his game I can fault, based on yesterday, is his decision-making on the edge of the box. Choosing between the safe ball, trying to beat a man, looking for the killer pass, he has trouble picking the best option. But that's a confidence and experience thing, and it'll come.
Logged
"Ders fuck'n arms goin in, ders fuck'n legs goin in, ders de 'ole fuck'n yuman fuck'n body goin in."  - expression of admiration from kopite behind me, Leeds v. L'pool, late '60s.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1766 on: August 29, 2021, 10:23:24 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on August 29, 2021, 05:42:07 pm
Okay let's just forget about the part whether Klopp is priotising this over that. Maybe that came out wrong from me.

What I want to say is, on what merits that Elliott should start the game vs a title contender ahead of Thiago/Keita/Ox? Is he the better player? Is he more adapted to our system? Does he offer more goals/assists/defensive contribution?

And we even have the answer after the game actually. Look at his individual highlight here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3-05qI64_Q
Mind you, that highlight excludes all the "bad" parts (misplaced passes, disposseses...), but from the good part you dont really see anything special. He had one decent shot at the beginning, but then messed up a chance (the half volley) which I believe someone like Thiago would at least put it on target. Other than that he mostly passes the ball to Salah.

Overall it was a decent performance and if you look at it from the perspective of "a 18yo playing his second PL game" then he totally deserves praise. That's why we are all getting excited. But if you look at it from the perspective of "do we not have any player better than this kid at this position for this game" then it's a big question mark.
Keita plays a different roles and he needs rest with the international break. Thaigo not fully fit to start. Ox performance was game 1 was not the best, and Elliott played well game 2 and earned the start.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,609
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1767 on: August 29, 2021, 10:27:48 pm »
Quote from: howes hound on August 29, 2021, 07:18:21 pm
A totally different game from the one I saw. Go back and watch it again, and count the number of times he killed a Chelsea break-out by anticipating and intercepting a pass. The only aspect of his game I can fault, based on yesterday, is his decision-making on the edge of the box. Choosing between the safe ball, trying to beat a man, looking for the killer pass, he has trouble picking the best option. But that's a confidence and experience thing, and it'll come.

He seemed to go into his shell in an attacking sense after he skied that shot. Maybe he wsn't intended to play the full 90 but bobby's injury put paid to that.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,619
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1768 on: August 29, 2021, 10:32:25 pm »
I heard about it but had to come and read it for myself. Theres a poster purporting to be a Liverpool fan saying that Klopp cares more about making Harvey Elliott a star than taking 3 points against Chelsea. And by the way, apparently Elliott was nothing special just decent and deserves praise only relative to his age.

There ought to be a special RAWK prize for such opinions. A bit like the Darwin Award.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,935
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1769 on: August 30, 2021, 01:39:19 am »
Quote from: howes hound on August 29, 2021, 07:18:21 pm
The only aspect of his game I can fault, based on yesterday, is his decision-making on the edge of the box. Choosing between the safe ball, trying to beat a man, looking for the killer pass, he has trouble picking the best option. But that's a confidence and experience thing, and it'll come.

Agreed. He took a little heat for perhaps playing Mo too frequently, but, when you think about it, looking to play the best player in whenever possible really isn't the worst idea.

Think those two have already started to develop a rhythm that will be frightening in a few weeks time...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline howes hound

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,481
  • underdearm
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1770 on: August 30, 2021, 08:05:58 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on August 30, 2021, 01:39:19 am
He took a little heat for perhaps playing Mo too frequently, but, when you think about it, looking to play the best player in whenever possible really isn't the worst idea.

I saw that too. He's a bit in awe of Mo right now, and who can blame him. That ability to see the whole pitch is something players develop over time. And as another poster mentioned, the failure of some of his earlier, more adventurous efforts probably put a crease in his confidence. At least he still managed to make a very positive contribution in other areas as the game went on.
Logged
"Ders fuck'n arms goin in, ders fuck'n legs goin in, ders de 'ole fuck'n yuman fuck'n body goin in."  - expression of admiration from kopite behind me, Leeds v. L'pool, late '60s.

Offline carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,124
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1771 on: August 30, 2021, 08:31:05 pm »
I heard in his interview he said he'll run my socks off until I can't run anymore.  The lad's not kidding!  Almost tired me out watching him at times.  Especially first half; if anything he'd have had more of an impact 11 vs 11.

There's no doubt he's learning on the job, and will likely have to give way to the more experiences pros as they become fit.  But what a talent - already looking forward to seeing the level he can reach.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,142
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1772 on: August 30, 2021, 09:48:38 pm »
Quote from: howes hound on August 30, 2021, 08:05:58 pm
I saw that too. He's a bit in awe of Mo right now, and who can blame him. That ability to see the whole pitch is something players develop over time. And as another poster mentioned, the failure of some of his earlier, more adventurous efforts probably put a crease in his confidence. At least he still managed to make a very positive contribution in other areas as the game went on.

When he was 15, he was in Kiev watching the final with his Dad. Three years later hes passing to Salah. Must be mind blowing for an 18 year old boyhood fan.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1773 on: September 1, 2021, 10:24:42 am »
His reply on insta. :D



Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,477
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1774 on: September 1, 2021, 10:32:58 am »
 :lmao
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1775 on: September 1, 2021, 11:10:56 am »
Quote from: carling on August 30, 2021, 08:31:05 pm
I heard in his interview he said he'll run my socks off until I can't run anymore.  The lad's not kidding!  Almost tired me out watching him at times.  Especially first half; if anything he'd have had more of an impact 11 vs 11.

There's no doubt he's learning on the job, and will likely have to give way to the more experiences pros as they become fit.  But what a talent - already looking forward to seeing the level he can reach.

Great attitude to have and no doubt he's showing Jurgen he's reliable following instructions and keeping our shape.
I think the expressiveness and flair that he has in him will come naturally with time.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,935
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1776 on: September 1, 2021, 12:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on September  1, 2021, 10:32:58 am
:lmao

On top of everything else, Harvey's got a bit of wit, too... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,046
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1777 on: September 1, 2021, 01:00:09 pm »
I feel bad because hes probably replying to one of those guys who has no command of English from the African countries and who populate the ESPN message boards - but funny nonetheless.
« Last Edit: September 1, 2021, 02:49:42 pm by newterp »
Logged

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1778 on: September 1, 2021, 02:46:45 pm »
Quote from: howes hound on August 29, 2021, 07:18:21 pm
A totally different game from the one I saw. Go back and watch it again, and count the number of times he killed a Chelsea break-out by anticipating and intercepting a pass. The only aspect of his game I can fault, based on yesterday, is his decision-making on the edge of the box. Choosing between the safe ball, trying to beat a man, looking for the killer pass, he has trouble picking the best option. But that's a confidence and experience thing, and it'll come.

And ironically, given where the discussion started, will come with him playing games against the top sides. Maybe for this game he may not produce more than Keita or Ox (I'd argue that anyway), but if these games now allow him to produce more in the future, then it's worth the gametime, exposure and confidence he can get now.
Logged

Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,441
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1779 on: September 1, 2021, 03:45:10 pm »
Thought he was great, really thrilled to see a young player trusted to start against Chelsea before more experienced teammates. And like WhereAngelsPlay said, in all 3 games this season his teammates, (world class players who have won the biggest trophies for this club - that's me not WAP) have shown no hesitation paassing to him, have often sought him as a pass. To me that shows his esteem he is held in as a player throughout the squad.
I'm sure he will get better, and better, maybe he needs that goal, that killer pass for a crucial goal, but I'm sure it will come, and I am excited anticipating it.
Maybe as Thiago, Keita, Ox build or prove their fitness, they will get more game time and Elliott's will be reduced, or managed is likely the better word, but while he is on the pitch, those players will be confident that him being on the pitch will help the team pick up the results and point so everybody, at the end of the season, shares the successes.
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,662
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1780 on: Yesterday at 10:44:37 pm »
I think he will be used as a starter for a while. He plays a different game to Keita and Ox and he has fresh legs and mind which is something we desperately needed.

He has a good platform to build on and hope he makes the best use of it. I remember Curtis Jones started off brightly but hit a ceiling towards the end of the season. Maybe there is a lesson for Klopp and Harvey to learn from.
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,472
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1781 on: Today at 05:03:14 am »

Overall, I think at this phase, we have a number of key players still some way from peak form and fitness. The same is probably true of our opponents and usually the first few games in the season aren't at the brutal intensity of that Xmas period and Jan/Feb. Harvey getting some minutes in now means that hopefully he'll develop and get a feel for the level required. Both he and Curtis will likely feature in Jan/Feb which is a key period in the season and we'll also have 3 key players away for AFCON. No doubt in the next 2-3 weeks we will see the likes of Thiago, Hendo and Fab get closer to peak performance and they will feature more heavily for the season from that point I think.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Up
« previous next »
 