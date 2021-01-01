« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 175445 times)

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1560 on: Yesterday at 05:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:08:26 pm
Yep, he's brilliant. That Klopp gave him a start today is hopefully a sign of things to come this season.

Can only imagine what he has been like in training to be given not only a start but the full 90.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1561 on: Yesterday at 05:30:36 pm »
Love him. He worships the club and could tell he was giving 110% today. Cant wait to see him progress this season
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1562 on: Yesterday at 05:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Carras Left Foot on Yesterday at 05:30:36 pm
Love him. He worships the club and could tell he was giving 110% today. Cant wait to see him progress this season


I feel that we're going to end up worshipping him just as much as he does the Club.

The lad is a Red first and a Footballer 2nd,how it should be.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1563 on: Yesterday at 05:42:21 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:32:10 pm

I feel that we're going to end up worshipping him just as much as he does the Club.

The lad is a Red first and a Footballer 2nd,how it should be.

He really seems to be on a mission to become a hero. Says all the right stuff, works his socks off, stays humble. Quite the charmer  :)
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1564 on: Yesterday at 06:16:10 pm »
He is a perfect fit for us in midfield. Having watched a couple games for him with Blackburn, I felt that he may not be a great fit in our front 3 because he lacks that little extra pace and acceleration and his instinct is always to find that final pass which he is absolutely brilliant at. Didn't once consider midfield but fuck me the lad's going to make that position his own and boss it for the next 15 years now I think.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1565 on: Yesterday at 06:21:08 pm »
Seems to be spending a lot of time with Mo and learning from him. Magician and Apprentice
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1566 on: Yesterday at 06:21:56 pm »
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1567 on: Yesterday at 06:43:24 pm »
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 05:24:43 pm
He and Mo seemed to have a good link up I thought. Knew where the other was all the time
You can that Mo loves him, which for me indicates that the squad as a whole trusts him and sees the talent this kid has.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1568 on: Yesterday at 06:49:34 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 06:43:24 pm
You can that Mo loves him, which for me indicates that the squad as a whole trusts him and sees the talent this kid has.

The interplay between Harvey, Mo, and TAA was electric throughout the game. So exciting to watch.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1569 on: Yesterday at 07:01:41 pm »
Its about time the strikers had a silky David silva type  to set up some easy chances for them. They work their arses off for goals. Real shame mo was a curl offside as that pass was proper sexy.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1570 on: Yesterday at 07:51:53 pm »
This lad will carve up a low block once he really finds his feet. His vision and weighted passes seem exceptional for his age.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1571 on: Yesterday at 07:59:11 pm »
Quote from: blamski on Yesterday at 02:43:47 pm
Yeah, you can tell they went in on him hard early on, thinking they'd get him scared. Didn't seem to work too well, did it? He learned a lot with Blackburn

That loan spell worked out how coaches always hope they do. A full season, lots of minutes (c.2800), 41 games in the Championship including 31 starts, which he means he played in every Blackburn league game fir which he was available - he joined from game 6 onwards.

The game today looks like a big step in his progress. Hes played 121 minutes of PL football here and with Fulham. 90 of those were today.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1572 on: Yesterday at 08:01:10 pm »
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1573 on: Yesterday at 08:04:52 pm »
Youll do for me, lad.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1574 on: Yesterday at 08:16:00 pm »
Today showed how far he has come. He's still developing and will be a star soon.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1575 on: Yesterday at 08:27:51 pm »
He's better at 18 than I am at 31. Let that sink in.

True talent.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1576 on: Yesterday at 08:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:59:11 pm
That loan spell worked out how coaches always hope they do. A full season, lots of minutes (c.2800), 41 games in the Championship including 31 starts, which he means he played in every Blackburn league game fir which he was available - he joined from game 6 onwards.

The game today looks like a big step in his progress. Hes played 121 minutes of PL football here and with Fulham. 90 of those were today.

He learned how to apply himself every week at Blackburn, if anything the championship is more frenetic than the premier league so the added time he gets on the ball here is going to suit him especially when you have better players in front of you and a full pre season and numerous training sessions to get to know one another, it really did set up him for success but there will be ups and downs and he will not get carried away with one good performance

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1577 on: Yesterday at 09:07:47 pm »
Really impressed with the way he grew into the game, got better as it went along and you could visibly see his confidence rising. What a home league debut.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1578 on: Yesterday at 09:53:56 pm »
He's absolutely fantastic, moves so intelligently around the pitch. On more than a few occasions he did what I wasn't expecting him to do - the through ball for Salah's disallowed goal, first time over the defender for Salah to run onto, the quick inside pass to Trent for Sadio's goal. He's the absolute business.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1579 on: Yesterday at 09:57:00 pm »
He looks like he can go hit some level this lad. His first touch is class, and he looks like he will hit big numbers in terms of assists which is exactly what we need in there. So so confident on the ball too. Loved how Klopp said him playing wasn't a present
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1580 on: Yesterday at 10:06:03 pm »
Had a manc lad I know earlier tell me that the way we are going about his league debut you'd thnik it was Recoba's for Inter Milan. The dickhead really think we're gonig that overboard to compare it to arguably the greyest modern day football debut for a club.  ;D
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1581 on: Yesterday at 10:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:06:03 pm
Had a manc lad I know earlier tell me that the way we are going about his league debut you'd thnik it was Recoba's for Inter Milan. The dickhead really think we're gonig that overboard to compare it to arguably the greyest modern day football debut for a club.  ;D

So I shouldn't say I think he'll win the Ballon D'or at least once in his career? ;)
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1582 on: Yesterday at 10:08:30 pm »
18, starting in Midfield at home in Anfield for Liverpool. First home game in the league with fans back. Prem debut. Got kicked up and down the park and came back and gave it more. Lovely touch, great control, great passing good tracking. Probably said before but reminded me of Coutinho in flashes. Only better things to come.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1583 on: Yesterday at 10:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:07:17 pm
So I shouldn't say I think he'll win the Ballon D'or at least once in his career? ;)

Mate put one on for next season at this rate.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1584 on: Yesterday at 10:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:06:03 pm
Had a manc lad I know earlier tell me that the way we are going about his league debut you'd thnik it was Recoba's for Inter Milan. The dickhead really think we're gonig that overboard to compare it to arguably the greyest modern day football debut for a club.  ;D

I remember watching that back in the day!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1585 on: Yesterday at 10:50:58 pm »
Aye, same game debut as Ronaldo and comes on in the 2nd half and ran the game and scored two absolute belters.  :D
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1586 on: Yesterday at 10:54:23 pm »
Harveys better than him. ;D
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1587 on: Yesterday at 11:29:35 pm »
He can be whatever he wants, the lads talent is crazy levels. If he stays hungry and listens to Juergen and the coaching staff he can be world class.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1588 on: Yesterday at 11:36:54 pm »
What an 18 yo. His threading of a needle passes are near class of Firmino.

He is miles more suited to our game than Shaq and Ox.
« Reply #1589 on: Yesterday at 11:39:35 pm »
It's funny isn't it? Sometimes the stars align for a player. Curtis gets concussed, two potential starting picks have personal issues to attend to, and maybe the two most established midfield options aren't quite fully fit yet. He gets that sniff and he capitalises on it and suddenly people feel able to rely on him as an option, because he did a job against a team of absolute Aussie Rules orcs. It might be a while before he gets his next start, but if he does, we'll be comfortable with it, won't we?

And people go on about Greenwood and Gilmour and Foden, but Klopp's the one manager who'll make sure he develops, when compared with his peers.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1590 on: Yesterday at 11:42:30 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:39:35 pm
It's funny isn't it? Sometimes the stars align for a player. Curtis gets concussed, two potential starting picks have personal issues to attend to, and maybe the two most established midfield options aren't quite fully fit yet. He gets that sniff and he capitalises on it and suddenly people feel able to rely on him as an option, because he did a job against a team of absolute Aussie Rules orcs. It might be a while before he gets his next start, but if he does, we'll be comfortable with it, won't we?

All about timing. Big positive he took his chance which shows great mentality in accepting the pressure of knowing this might be your one chance and taking it. He looks a natural on the pitch, like he just knows what to do as if its 2nd nature. What I would call a proper footballer.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1591 on: Yesterday at 11:47:06 pm »
Proved that he can be relied upon,so I expect him to play during CL weeks & if he pushes on even more then he might even get some decent minutes in Europe.


That is if Norwich don't try to take him on loan.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1592 on: Today at 12:00:41 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:47:06 pm
Proved that he can be relied upon,so I expect him to play during CL weeks & if he pushes on even more then he might even get some decent minutes in Europe.


That is if Norwich don't try to take him on loan.
Or he playing the CL games if draw gives matchups to be able to not start some the best players.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1593 on: Today at 12:36:53 am »
Really excited by young mister Elliot today. Looked a class act. Shouldn't get carried away so soon but definitely little flashes of Kenny there.  :)
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1594 on: Today at 12:52:21 am »
Definitley moved ahead of George to become my second favourite Elliott (spellings vary)
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1595 on: Today at 12:57:25 am »
Calling it now, get his first goal next weekend against Chelsea.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1596 on: Today at 01:41:57 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:39:35 pm
...because he did a job against a team of absolute Aussie Rules orcs.

managed to Sauron a couple crosses, too...
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1597 on: Today at 06:19:48 am »
He isn't just a midfield option - he's a whole tactical option with the interplay he offers alongside Mo and Trent.
