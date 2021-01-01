It's funny isn't it? Sometimes the stars align for a player. Curtis gets concussed, two potential starting picks have personal issues to attend to, and maybe the two most established midfield options aren't quite fully fit yet. He gets that sniff and he capitalises on it and suddenly people feel able to rely on him as an option, because he did a job against a team of absolute Aussie Rules orcs. It might be a while before he gets his next start, but if he does, we'll be comfortable with it, won't we?



And people go on about Greenwood and Gilmour and Foden, but Klopp's the one manager who'll make sure he develops, when compared with his peers.