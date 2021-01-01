Its not just pace, its also vertical off the ball movement. Pace helps with that of course. I have no idea if Elliott is a wide forward type of player in our system but its always looked like hes an attacking midfielder more than a wide forward to me. And it seems Klopp agrees that he can play there given hes played so much as an 8 this Pre season. What it means is he definitely doesnt need to go on loan because he can do a job as both a wide forward and as an 8, which gives him much more opportunity to get minutes.