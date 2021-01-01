Outstanding talent and seems to have the mentality to deliver - and if he hasn't Klopp will soon sort that out.
I'd say he definitely has. He already looks assured, composed, mature and something of a leader - and that's just in the pre-match interviews!
He's also looked pretty good on the pitch - fearless, imaginative, creative, exuberant. Experience is all that's needed.
The sky really is the limit for him, just hope that he can get a regular run of appearances (even if it's off the bench) and, of course, he avoids injuries.
I disagree, I reckon he'll be on BT and dodgy streams as well