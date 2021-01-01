« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 163745 times)

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1440 on: Today at 01:08:10 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:59:34 pm
Fair chance, what dyou reckon? :D
probably was
but the post said someone who wrote him off.

dont where I done that.



Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,911
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1441 on: Today at 01:13:51 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:00:36 pm
Can't wait to see how Harvey gets on in the Europa League this season... ::)

If we loan him to Tottenham he can play in the Europa conference league. Or whatever nonsense that is.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 01:22:41 pm »
Its not just pace, its also vertical off the ball movement. Pace helps with that of course. I have no idea if Elliott is a wide forward type of player in our system but its always looked like hes an attacking midfielder more than a wide forward to me. And it seems Klopp agrees that he can play there given hes played so much as an 8 this Pre season. What it means is he definitely doesnt need to go on loan because he can do a job as both a wide forward and as an 8, which gives him much more opportunity to get minutes.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,060
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 01:32:37 pm »
Quote from: Gaz123456 on Today at 12:59:45 pm
Outstanding talent and seems to have the mentality to deliver - and if he hasn't Klopp will soon sort that out.
I'd say he definitely has. He already looks assured, composed, mature and something of a leader - and that's just in the pre-match interviews!

He's also looked pretty good on the pitch - fearless, imaginative, creative, exuberant. Experience is all that's needed.

Quote
The sky really is the limit for him, just hope that he can get a regular run of appearances (even if it's off the bench) and, of course, he avoids injuries.
I disagree, I reckon he'll be on BT and dodgy streams as well :)
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,297
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 05:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:36:18 pm
The obsession with pace has become a comedic cliche at this point.

Well I seen his pace is only in the 60s, so unless Jurgen can buy a pro pack stat upgrade its going to be an issue actually
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,911
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 06:21:30 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:32:37 pm
I'd say he definitely has. He already looks assured, composed, mature and something of a leader - and that's just in the pre-match interviews!

He's also looked pretty good on the pitch - fearless, imaginative, creative, exuberant. Experience is all that's needed.
I disagree, I reckon he'll be on BT and dodgy streams as well :)

plus he's short. The sky is far away.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 07:00:31 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 05:52:46 pm
Well I seen his pace is only in the 60s, so unless Jurgen can buy a pro pack stat upgrade its going to be an issue actually

 :) Harvey needs a stats update to quick enough asap.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 