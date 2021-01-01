« previous next »
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1200 on: Yesterday at 12:17:51 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on May  5, 2021, 11:18:28 pm
It helps massively though. If you haven't got pace in a Klopp side then you need to be almost perfect tactically. That is a big ask for someone of Harvey's age.

I said BLISTERING pace.

You can probably count on one hand our attackers that have blistering pace, you would have fingers to spare ffs. Mane and Salah being incredibly quick has created this insane narrative that you need to be lightning quick to even stand a chance in a Klopp side.

We are talking in the thread of a player who doesn't even lack pace
Offline Al 666

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1201 on: Yesterday at 12:39:53 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 12:17:51 am
I said BLISTERING pace.

You can probably count on one hand our attackers that have blistering pace, you would have fingers to spare ffs. Mane and Salah being incredibly quick has created this insane narrative that you need to be lightning quick to even stand a chance in a Klopp side.

We are talking in the thread of a player who doesn't even lack pace

How has Mane got on in our system since he lost a yard of pace after COVID.

With our system as I said unless you have pace then you need to be tactically excellent. You only have to look at the really technical players who have struggled with our system.
Offline Oskar

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1202 on: Yesterday at 08:59:30 am »
Hes one of the most promising young players in Europe and has had an excellent season.

He shouldnt be going back out on loan next season IMO, hes good enough to play a part for us.
Offline Knight

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1203 on: Yesterday at 10:22:23 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:39:53 am
How has Mane got on in our system since he lost a yard of pace after COVID.

With our system as I said unless you have pace then you need to be tactically excellent. You only have to look at the really technical players who have struggled with our system.

Has he though? I know this is a narrative but it's really not easy to tell if it's true. There are measurable problems and there are issues that the 'eye test' is, to some extent, qualified to pick up on. But it's basically impossible to tell from the 'eye test' whether he has in fact lost any pace. And attributing it to COVID is even more of a shot in the dark.

Offline MD1990

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1204 on: Yesterday at 11:06:23 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on May  5, 2021, 11:14:00 pm
Blistering pace isn't a must in football, premier league football, a Klopp side OR Klopps Liverpool.
Not blistering pace.
But you need to have reasonable running ability.
Not just for a Klopp team but for the PL in general.

Mane & Salah 2 of our fastest forwards are not even among the fastest in the league.

Atm we dont have enough pace in our side.

That said I do think Elliott can still make it here. His passing is incredible for his age. Develop some more body strength & he can be a good player for us. But it isnt a sure thing.

Kaide Gordon I think is a bigger talent.
Offline Jookie

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1205 on: Yesterday at 11:16:15 am »
Elliott is 18. The current tactical system is likely to be in place for 3 seasons at max. Arguably less if Klopp decides to tweak things during his last 3 seasons. I wouldn't be surprised if that's the case once certain mainstays are either phased out or sold.

Even if you think Elliott's 'lack' of pace will prevent him excelling in the current system, it shouldn't be a stopper for him having a long term future at the club. He's an elite young talent who if he progresses as expected will be an asset in any number of systems we may play in the future.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1206 on: Yesterday at 11:16:15 am »
If we're in the Europa League which is looking quite likely I definitely think he should stay put, until at least January of course, where if it hasn't quite worked for him yet, he can spend the second half of the season on loan. He's definitely good enough to play the group stage matches and impress, and while he might not see many league minutes, any experience of playing for our first team helps with his development and might just find him a premier league loan in January if he's struggling for minutes here. He might not be one we'll turn too if we need to change things up in a league match and are trying to find a result, but if we're cruising in a game and have it tied up, I can certainly see him coming off the bench. Even though we had the league tied up going into the restart, he was on the bench then and got on for a couple of matches, when he'd only just turned 17. Since then he's impressed in a league that certainly isn't easy to play in. So even if it is Europa League matches, perhaps a couple of League Cup matches and limited prem lge minutes, I think keeping him around until January at least would be the best option.
Offline G a r y

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1207 on: Yesterday at 12:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 08:59:30 am
Hes one of the most promising young players in Europe and has had an excellent season.

He shouldnt be going back out on loan next season IMO, hes good enough to play a part for us.
Agreed. Although a loan to a Premier League side where he could possibly play week in, week out may be beneficial to everyone involved.

I'd like to see him do what he's done at Blackburn at a Premier League side. I may be wrong but I can't see him getting the minutes he requires for his development at us next year
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1208 on: Yesterday at 12:14:30 pm »
Why are people talking about Harvey and whether he can make it here? Amazing.
Offline Elzar

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1209 on: Yesterday at 12:18:55 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 12:04:35 pm
Agreed. Although a loan to a Premier League side where he could possibly play week in, week out may be beneficial to everyone involved.

I'd like to see him do what he's done at Blackburn at a Premier League side. I may be wrong but I can't see him getting the minutes he requires for his development at us next year

The problem with the premier league loan is that unless he is OUTSTANDING he won't be trusted if that team struggles.
Offline Cracking Left Foot

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1210 on: Yesterday at 12:34:54 pm »
I'm actually reasonably excited about the Europa League if Elliott comes back. It could be the perfect tournament for him to properly raise up another level. 
Offline G a r y

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1211 on: Yesterday at 12:37:48 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 12:18:55 pm
The problem with the premier league loan is that unless he is OUTSTANDING he won't be trusted if that team struggles.
Yeah you are probably right there
Offline JordanTremenderson

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1212 on: Yesterday at 12:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Yesterday at 12:34:54 pm
I'm actually reasonably excited about the Europa League if Elliott comes back. It could be the perfect tournament for him to properly raise up another level.

Good point, it really helped Sterling with us. Until he was so good he forced Downing out.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1213 on: Yesterday at 01:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Yesterday at 12:34:54 pm
I'm actually reasonably excited about the Europa League if Elliott comes back. It could be the perfect tournament for him to properly raise up another level.

Yep, he should be playing in every group match, maybe alongside a couple of other younger lads. Will also allow us to use squad players more often too than if we were in the CL. It's obviously where we want to be next season but we can use it to our advantage. With the teams we should be fielding in the group stages it'll actually allow our key players rests in the European midweeks when the other teams around us will all be playing stronger teams.

For the likes of Elliot it's a really good chance, because if he performs there's a chance he won't be needing to go out on loan again.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1214 on: Yesterday at 04:58:29 pm »
He reminds me of Shaq which makes me question whether Klopp would even play him unless it's completely meaningless so no idea how he'd get 1000 minutes.  Figure the 3 EL away group games and the one League Cup game?  Maybe that's still better than his loan options?
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1215 on: Yesterday at 08:42:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:39:53 am
How has Mane got on in our system since he lost a yard of pace after COVID.

With our system as I said unless you have pace then you need to be tactically excellent. You only have to look at the really technical players who have struggled with our system.

Manes main issue at present isn't a lack of pace. Firmino has NEVER been as quick as the other 2 and has managed just fine. This whole pace thing is an absolute myth, it helps, it isn't vital. List Klopps most successful players and the quick players will largely outweigh those who are blessed with ridiculous pace. Add to that AGAIN Elliott is quick anyway, he just isn't a player who pace is a main attribute to his game. His technical ability and vision is what will help him in our side, even in the games he's played for us he stands out and if anything looks like an experienced player rather than a young forward a yard off the pace.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1216 on: Yesterday at 08:46:24 pm »
Elliott isn't quick. He's slow. And that's the problem at the moment. Let's see what he's like in two seasons when he's 20 and more developed.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1217 on: Yesterday at 08:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 08:46:24 pm
Elliott isn't quick. He's slow. And that's the problem at the moment. Let's see what he's like in two seasons when he's 20 and more developed.

Seems alright wheeling away from players on loan
Offline Haggis36

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1218 on: Yesterday at 08:59:08 pm »
He looks a good player but I'll be honest I've not really seen anything that marks him out as drastically different from some of the other hyped youngsters that have gone before him (Wilson, Woodburn, Brewster, etc)...

Wilson in particular is another player who is very good on the ball and tore it up at youth level but who fundamentally doesn't have the physicality required for a Klopp side.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1219 on: Yesterday at 09:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 08:59:08 pm
He looks a good player but I'll be honest I've not really seen anything that marks him out as drastically different from some of the other hyped youngsters that have gone before him (Wilson, Woodburn, Brewster, etc)...

Wilson in particular is another player who is very good on the ball and tore it up at youth level but who fundamentally doesn't have the physicality required for a Klopp side.

His vision/game intelligence is on another level to all of those imo.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1220 on: Yesterday at 09:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 08:46:24 pm
Elliott isn't quick. He's slow. And that's the problem at the moment. Let's see what he's like in two seasons when he's 20 and more developed.


Is he heck as like.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1221 on: Yesterday at 09:07:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:03:55 pm

Is he heck as like.
Yeah.. its utter nonsense

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1222 on: Yesterday at 09:10:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:07:55 pm
Yeah.. its utter nonsense


I honestly don't think some of the people commenting have really watched him this season.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1223 on: Yesterday at 09:28:24 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:10:36 pm
I honestly don't think some of the people commenting have really watched him this season.

Or at all.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1224 on: Yesterday at 09:41:44 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:28:24 pm
Or at all.

I'm just waiting for somebody to say that he's too reliant on his left foot.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1225 on: Yesterday at 09:43:16 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:41:44 pm
I'm just waiting for somebody to say that he's too reliant on his left foot.
Or that hes got a nice haircut.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1226 on: Yesterday at 10:05:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:43:16 pm
Or that hes got a nice haircut.

Lovely pair of shoulders,which is a bonus as he'd run funny if he only had one.
Offline RJH

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1227 on: Yesterday at 10:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:39:53 am
How has Mane got on in our system since he lost a yard of pace after COVID.

That assumes that COVID has caused Mane to lose a yard of pace, but has otherwise had zero affect on his playing ability.
That's two big assumptions to make.


There's also a massive difference between a player having pace and then losing some, and a player never having any to begin with, as they'd have developed their style of play completely differently.
Offline amir87

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1228 on: Yesterday at 10:29:07 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Yesterday at 12:44:51 pm
Good point, it really helped Sterling with us. Until he was so good he forced Downing out.

A gentle breeze could have forced Downing out. What a waste of money he was.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1229 on: Yesterday at 10:32:43 pm »
He has to come back into the squad for next season, especially if we have europa fixtures. I just don't see the point of keeping players Jurgen doesn't trust ahead of him.

The only way he can develop into the player we want is by training here  and getting minutes.

I don't see the point of another loan, not unless it's to a top club who play good football. Nobody in the Prem will fit that bill and give him games. Dortmund would be a good option but I doubt they would want to develop players they can't sell.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1230 on: Yesterday at 11:31:23 pm »
He might not look out of place against Championship level players but if he was in PL this season he'd struggle physically. You're just setting him for a fall next season. Physically he'll need to improve and that includes speed. He's not an early developer so we'll need to be patient.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1231 on: Yesterday at 11:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:31:23 pm
He might not look out of place against Championship level players but if he was in PL this season he'd struggle physically. You're just setting him for a fall next season. Physically he'll need to improve and that includes speed. He's not an early developer so we'll need to be patient.

Yeah you're right,the lower leagues are known to be far less physical than the PL.  ::)

As for he's not an early developer,wtf are you on about,he has just turned 18 and has played 50+ games.Just admit you've not bothered to watch him,because it's obvious that you haven't.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1232 on: Yesterday at 11:52:58 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:48:01 pm
Yeah you're right,the lower leagues are known to be far less physical than the PL.  ::)

As for he's not an early developer,wtf are you on about,he has just turned 18 and has played 50+ games.Just admit you've not bothered to watch him,because it's obvious that you haven't.

The PL is superior to the Championship in every way. The physical jump in speed, strength and stamina is huge. I've watched him plenty thank you. And yes he isn't an early developer physically and if you can't see that then clearly you haven't been watching him or are just a bit dim. I'm guessing the latter.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1233 on: Yesterday at 11:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:52:58 pm
The PL is superior to the Championship in every way. The physical jump in speed, strength and stamina is huge. I've watched him plenty thank you. And yes he isn't an early developer physically and if you can't see that then clearly you haven't been watching him or are just a bit dim. I'm guessing the latter.

I would usually bite back but I'll just leave it.


You haven't got a fucking clue.
Online rkgriffin

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1234 on: Today at 04:53:35 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:06:23 am
Not blistering pace.
But you need to have reasonable running ability.
Not just for a Klopp team but for the PL in general.

Mane & Salah 2 of our fastest forwards are not even among the fastest in the league.

Atm we dont have enough pace in our side.

That said I do think Elliott can still make it here. His passing is incredible for his age. Develop some more body strength & he can be a good player for us. But it isnt a sure thing.

Kaide Gordon I think is a bigger talent.

Chelsea destroyed Real Madrid with pace.  That was the difference in Real beating us and Chelsea beating them.
