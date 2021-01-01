If we're in the Europa League which is looking quite likely I definitely think he should stay put, until at least January of course, where if it hasn't quite worked for him yet, he can spend the second half of the season on loan. He's definitely good enough to play the group stage matches and impress, and while he might not see many league minutes, any experience of playing for our first team helps with his development and might just find him a premier league loan in January if he's struggling for minutes here. He might not be one we'll turn too if we need to change things up in a league match and are trying to find a result, but if we're cruising in a game and have it tied up, I can certainly see him coming off the bench. Even though we had the league tied up going into the restart, he was on the bench then and got on for a couple of matches, when he'd only just turned 17. Since then he's impressed in a league that certainly isn't easy to play in. So even if it is Europa League matches, perhaps a couple of League Cup matches and limited prem lge minutes, I think keeping him around until January at least would be the best option.