Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 137622 times)

Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1200 on: Today at 12:17:51 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:18:28 pm
It helps massively though. If you haven't got pace in a Klopp side then you need to be almost perfect tactically. That is a big ask for someone of Harvey's age.

I said BLISTERING pace.

You can probably count on one hand our attackers that have blistering pace, you would have fingers to spare ffs. Mane and Salah being incredibly quick has created this insane narrative that you need to be lightning quick to even stand a chance in a Klopp side.

We are talking in the thread of a player who doesn't even lack pace
Offline Al 666

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1201 on: Today at 12:39:53 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:17:51 am
I said BLISTERING pace.

You can probably count on one hand our attackers that have blistering pace, you would have fingers to spare ffs. Mane and Salah being incredibly quick has created this insane narrative that you need to be lightning quick to even stand a chance in a Klopp side.

We are talking in the thread of a player who doesn't even lack pace

How has Mane got on in our system since he lost a yard of pace after COVID.

With our system as I said unless you have pace then you need to be tactically excellent. You only have to look at the really technical players who have struggled with our system.
Offline Oskar

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 08:59:30 am »
Hes one of the most promising young players in Europe and has had an excellent season.

He shouldnt be going back out on loan next season IMO, hes good enough to play a part for us.
Offline Knight

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 10:22:23 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:39:53 am
How has Mane got on in our system since he lost a yard of pace after COVID.

With our system as I said unless you have pace then you need to be tactically excellent. You only have to look at the really technical players who have struggled with our system.

Has he though? I know this is a narrative but it's really not easy to tell if it's true. There are measurable problems and there are issues that the 'eye test' is, to some extent, qualified to pick up on. But it's basically impossible to tell from the 'eye test' whether he has in fact lost any pace. And attributing it to COVID is even more of a shot in the dark.

Offline MD1990

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 11:06:23 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:14:00 pm
Blistering pace isn't a must in football, premier league football, a Klopp side OR Klopps Liverpool.
Not blistering pace.
But you need to have reasonable running ability.
Not just for a Klopp team but for the PL in general.

Mane & Salah 2 of our fastest forwards are not even among the fastest in the league.

Atm we dont have enough pace in our side.

That said I do think Elliott can still make it here. His passing is incredible for his age. Develop some more body strength & he can be a good player for us. But it isnt a sure thing.

Kaide Gordon I think is a bigger talent.
Online Jookie

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 11:16:15 am »
Elliott is 18. The current tactical system is likely to be in place for 3 seasons at max. Arguably less if Klopp decides to tweak things during his last 3 seasons. I wouldn't be surprised if that's the case once certain mainstays are either phased out or sold.

Even if you think Elliott's 'lack' of pace will prevent him excelling in the current system, it shouldn't be a stopper for him having a long term future at the club. He's an elite young talent who if he progresses as expected will be an asset in any number of systems we may play in the future.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 11:16:15 am »
If we're in the Europa League which is looking quite likely I definitely think he should stay put, until at least January of course, where if it hasn't quite worked for him yet, he can spend the second half of the season on loan. He's definitely good enough to play the group stage matches and impress, and while he might not see many league minutes, any experience of playing for our first team helps with his development and might just find him a premier league loan in January if he's struggling for minutes here. He might not be one we'll turn too if we need to change things up in a league match and are trying to find a result, but if we're cruising in a game and have it tied up, I can certainly see him coming off the bench. Even though we had the league tied up going into the restart, he was on the bench then and got on for a couple of matches, when he'd only just turned 17. Since then he's impressed in a league that certainly isn't easy to play in. So even if it is Europa League matches, perhaps a couple of League Cup matches and limited prem lge minutes, I think keeping him around until January at least would be the best option.
Offline G a r y

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 12:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 08:59:30 am
Hes one of the most promising young players in Europe and has had an excellent season.

He shouldnt be going back out on loan next season IMO, hes good enough to play a part for us.
Agreed. Although a loan to a Premier League side where he could possibly play week in, week out may be beneficial to everyone involved.

I'd like to see him do what he's done at Blackburn at a Premier League side. I may be wrong but I can't see him getting the minutes he requires for his development at us next year
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 12:14:30 pm »
Why are people talking about Harvey and whether he can make it here? Amazing.
Online Elzar

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 12:18:55 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 12:04:35 pm
Agreed. Although a loan to a Premier League side where he could possibly play week in, week out may be beneficial to everyone involved.

I'd like to see him do what he's done at Blackburn at a Premier League side. I may be wrong but I can't see him getting the minutes he requires for his development at us next year

The problem with the premier league loan is that unless he is OUTSTANDING he won't be trusted if that team struggles.
Offline Cracking Left Foot

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 12:34:54 pm »
I'm actually reasonably excited about the Europa League if Elliott comes back. It could be the perfect tournament for him to properly raise up another level. 
Offline G a r y

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 12:37:48 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:18:55 pm
The problem with the premier league loan is that unless he is OUTSTANDING he won't be trusted if that team struggles.
Yeah you are probably right there
Offline JordanTremenderson

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 12:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 12:34:54 pm
I'm actually reasonably excited about the Europa League if Elliott comes back. It could be the perfect tournament for him to properly raise up another level.

Good point, it really helped Sterling with us. Until he was so good he forced Downing out.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1213 on: Today at 01:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 12:34:54 pm
I'm actually reasonably excited about the Europa League if Elliott comes back. It could be the perfect tournament for him to properly raise up another level.

Yep, he should be playing in every group match, maybe alongside a couple of other younger lads. Will also allow us to use squad players more often too than if we were in the CL. It's obviously where we want to be next season but we can use it to our advantage. With the teams we should be fielding in the group stages it'll actually allow our key players rests in the European midweeks when the other teams around us will all be playing stronger teams.

For the likes of Elliot it's a really good chance, because if he performs there's a chance he won't be needing to go out on loan again.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1214 on: Today at 04:58:29 pm »
He reminds me of Shaq which makes me question whether Klopp would even play him unless it's completely meaningless so no idea how he'd get 1000 minutes.  Figure the 3 EL away group games and the one League Cup game?  Maybe that's still better than his loan options?
