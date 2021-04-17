« previous next »
Welcome Harvey

Re: Welcome Harvey
April 17, 2021, 10:17:26 am
His physical limitations dont need to be a problem if he has the tactical flexibility and physical engine to play as an 8 a 10 and an inside forward. Mata and Silva are good comparisons. Mata didnt and so his career fizzled out a little once he was no longer in a system that worked for him. Silva did and became an absolutely outstanding 8 in Guardiolas system.
Re: Welcome Harvey
April 20, 2021, 07:15:57 pm
https://twitter.com/Rovers/status/1384561085504790534

Quote
Harvey Elliott places a wreath at the Leppings Lane End in memory of the 96 supporters who lost their lives at Hillsborough on 15th April 1989
Re: Welcome Harvey
April 20, 2021, 07:21:04 pm
Re: Welcome Harvey
April 20, 2021, 07:27:48 pm
Not surprised he grew up one of us, still delighted by his behaviour recently though, wonderful player and a wonderful person also.
Re: Welcome Harvey
April 20, 2021, 07:53:28 pm
This lad has got so much class both on and off the pitch, great to see.

Really hope he gets his chance here next season.
Re: Welcome Harvey
April 20, 2021, 07:55:31 pm
Thats a lovely thing to do.

Hes only just 18.
Re: Welcome Harvey
April 20, 2021, 09:09:40 pm
Fuck, got some grit in my eye for a moment.

Beautiful tribute Harvey and well in Blackburn if they supported this.
Re: Welcome Harvey
April 20, 2021, 09:10:45 pm
Well done Harvey, respect.
Re: Welcome Harvey
April 20, 2021, 11:01:37 pm
Quote from: Samie on April 20, 2021, 07:15:57 pm
https://twitter.com/Rovers/status/1384561085504790534


Dont know if weve ever had a player become a legend while on loan, but we fucking well now have done...
Re: Welcome Harvey
April 20, 2021, 11:35:05 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on April 20, 2021, 11:01:37 pm
Dont know if weve ever had a player become a legend while on loan, but we fucking well now have done...

He really is an absolute credit to LFC.
Re: Welcome Harvey
May 4, 2021, 12:35:16 pm
Re: Welcome Harvey
May 4, 2021, 12:44:57 pm
he could be a real asset coming on as a sub to break down a deep defence with his creative ability.
Re: Welcome Harvey
May 4, 2021, 12:49:19 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on May  4, 2021, 12:44:57 pm
he could be a real asset coming on as a sub to break down a deep defence with his creative ability.

Should take Shaqiri's spot next season.
Re: Welcome Harvey
May 4, 2021, 03:35:11 pm
Quote from: amir87 on May  4, 2021, 12:49:19 pm
Should take Shaqiri's spot next season.

for sure. That said - Shaq is a really good player - and people forget that because he isn't utilized much here.
Re: Welcome Harvey
May 4, 2021, 04:50:41 pm
Would there be any harm to him staying at Rovers again next year? Hes still a baby and hes working with a manager that clearly trusts him
Re: Welcome Harvey
May 4, 2021, 05:25:12 pm
Yea, Shaq never really fit in given our set-up.  He wasn't really a front 3 player or a midfielder, more of an in-between.  He was pretty productive when he played, but not enough to really trouble the first team.  The Front 3 (up until this year) picked itself, and the midfield was a nice engine room to help bring out the best creativity in Trent and the Front 3.  Shaq didn't really fit in, and of course, he has trouble staying fit anyway.

For Harvey, he needs to earn Klopp's trust to get meaningful minutes, so he and the staff, I'm sure, are looking for the best ways to have him in the side.  With all the games this summer (more minutes for tired players), the injuries we've had, and a likely busy schedule (possibly with Europa or even the Conference), Harvey should get some chances, so it's a good opportunity for him to begin to carve out a role, and once he's able to do that, we might see him feature more prominently in more meaningful matches too.  Someone like Curtis may not be first pick today or next season with everyone fit, but he was able to get a lot of playing time (out of necessity at times for sure) and seemed to really up his game and fit in well with the team.  His place in the side looks good for the future.  If Harvey could do that, it would be impressive.  He'll have a lot of competition whether he's a better fit for the front 3 or midfield, but he'll probably get chances given the workload.  Hope he'll have an impact when he does.
Re: Welcome Harvey
May 4, 2021, 05:39:35 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on May  4, 2021, 04:50:41 pm
Would there be any harm to him staying at Rovers again next year? Hes still a baby and hes working with a manager that clearly trusts him

Surely a better idea to try and get him a PL loan if he isn't staying here?
Re: Welcome Harvey
May 4, 2021, 05:55:46 pm
Yeah, wouldn't send him back to the Championship, Blackburn was probably the best option for him - allowing him minutes in a side with a couple of good attackers like Armstrong and Gallagher, while not having the expectations of automatic promotion or anything. I could see the logic to sending him back but he'd have to be starting practically every game for the likes of Fulham or one of the few who don't go up via the play offs. Every Championship side would probably love him with a year of experience under his belt. The problem with finding him a loan in this league is how many are going to give him the minutes you'd want to see him play, only being 18 and having no top level experience. I've no doubt teams would be interested, but even recently he hasn't been starting every game for Blackburn, and at a prem side it'd be a constant battle for him to find minutes. Not saying he isn't capable, but it won't be easy.

Could a loan abroad be an option? Prem sides loaning to other clubs in the league hasn't been typical over the last few years. Personally, I think if we're in the Europa League it'd be worth keeping him until January, because we'll need options, and against the quality of opposition in the EL groups he could play all 6. European experience would be great for him, and he could play league cup games as well. Perhaps even be on the bench for some league games. If it gets to January and it's not really happened for him, a loan would probably be the best option, either he can find form again in the championship, or perhaps we'll luck out and find a top tier side somewhere ready and able to start him.
Re: Welcome Harvey
May 4, 2021, 06:07:54 pm
Might depend on where we finish but if were in Europe, but not the Champions League is keep him next season and start him in a lot of the group games.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 12:52:17 am
Yes, I definitely think it's going to depend on where we finish. Wouldn't send him back to Blackburn though, general consensus among the fans seems to be that the manager's useless and probably a large part of Elliott apparently taking fewer risks in recent months.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 02:14:50 am
A loan to whoever looks the front runner in the championship next season would be my choice. His numbers this season are great but we need more than that. I see him playing in midfield if he is to make it but you never know really. His style is similar to foden and he slots in well in a front 3 after maturing over the last few years.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 09:00:13 am
Loaning him out should be a last resort next season, they're such a lottery for just about every player. With European football we should be able to give him 1200+ minutes across all competitions and start trying to integrate him in to the first team squad. Without it I guess he'd need a loan if we bought any other forwards/midfielders
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 09:53:29 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:00:13 am
Loaning him out should be a last resort next season, they're such a lottery for just about every player. With European football we should be able to give him 1200+ minutes across all competitions and start trying to integrate him in to the first team squad. Without it I guess he'd need a loan if we bought any other forwards/midfielders
Agreed. I am looking forward to how he is going to get on against Lokomotiv Plovdiv, Omonia, Zorya Luhansk and Sivasspor.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 03:25:44 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:00:13 am
Loaning him out should be a last resort next season, they're such a lottery for just about every player. With European football we should be able to give him 1200+ minutes across all competitions and start trying to integrate him in to the first team squad. Without it I guess he'd need a loan if we bought any other forwards/midfielders

Agreed keep him, he doesnt need to play every game.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 04:52:20 pm
Personally I think keep him. If it's going to be Europa League (if) then he could easily have over 1,000 minutes with that and cup football even by Christmas.

If we find ourselves in a more blessed position or he once again pushes for a loan, I'd be trying to get him to Norwich if they lose Buendia, I think he'd fit very nicely into their system as a direct replacement. Buendia is given full freedom in that Norwich side and Harvey strikes me as a player that would thrive with that.

The anathema to that idea would be that Norwich may well get battered every week, which might not help or give Harvey the opportunities that Buendia has enjoyed in the Championship.

Fuck, I've talked myself out of it! Maybe back to Fulham for a year before full integration.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 05:30:49 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:52:20 pm
Personally I think keep him. If it's going to be Europa League (if) then he could easily have over 1,000 minutes with that and cup football even by Christmas.

If we find ourselves in a more blessed position or he once again pushes for a loan, I'd be trying to get him to Norwich if they lose Buendia, I think he'd fit very nicely into their system as a direct replacement. Buendia is given full freedom in that Norwich side and Harvey strikes me as a player that would thrive with that.

The anathema to that idea would be that Norwich may well get battered every week, which might not help or give Harvey the opportunities that Buendia has enjoyed in the Championship.

Fuck, I've talked myself out of it! Maybe back to Fulham for a year before full integration.

I can't see a scenario where he clocks up 1000 minutes for us next season, even with Europa. We will take that competition seriously if we are in it.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 05:35:48 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:30:49 pm
I can't see a scenario where he clocks up 1000 minutes for us next season, even with Europa. We will take that competition seriously if we are in it.
We rotated a fair bit this year in the Champions League,it's hard to see us not doing it even more in the Europa League. If we are in one of the lesser European competitions and can't give someone like Elliott a lot of time in group games that's a pretty big failing on trying to integrate young players
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 05:48:11 pm
He will be a better option than Shaq has been for us.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 05:54:18 pm
He's played quite a lot of football this season for a 17/18 year old. I'd be minded to keep him here so we can manage his minutes a little. Give him games in the domestic cups and EL if that's the competition we end up in. Assuming we don't have any major injury problems then a loan to a PL club at the end of Jan would make sense.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 05:54:39 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:30:49 pm
I can't see a scenario where he clocks up 1000 minutes for us next season, even with Europa. We will take that competition seriously if we are in it.

You can't just flog the same 14 players every Thursday-Sunday all season long, we need a squad if we want to take that seriously.

On top of that there's the domestic cups/injuries/Salah and Mane off to the AFCON.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 06:29:58 pm
I am sure Elliott will impress here next season if he stays. He just has the ability to adapt, and quickly slot in and show what he can do. He must have done that at Fulham, he has done it this season with Blackburn and even the season before when playing for us he did.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 06:45:14 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:48:11 pm
He will be a better option than Shaq has been for us.

Not sure about that as of yet.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 07:15:46 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 06:45:14 pm
Not sure about that as of yet.

The bar isn't that high.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 07:22:50 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:15:46 pm
The bar isn't that high.

Shaqiris done well in his limited time on the pitch, dont you think? Its hard for players to build form and rhythm when they play maybe 10-15 minutes every other game and dont get consistent starts,
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 10:23:30 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:22:50 pm
Shaqiris done well in his limited time on the pitch, dont you think? Its hard for players to build form and rhythm when they play maybe 10-15 minutes every other game and dont get consistent starts,

That is true but he hasnt done well from the minutes he has had.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 10:52:08 pm
the only worry about Elliott is will his lack of pace hold him back.

Very good talent but it is not a sure thing he makes it here.

I do think in the Europa & in the cups he will get chances at us next season

Patrick Roberts was a similar talent at Fulham then bought by City but never kicked after a good spell at Celtic.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 11:14:00 pm
Blistering pace isn't a must in football, premier league football, a Klopp side OR Klopps Liverpool.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 11:17:50 pm
New tattoo for Harvey  8)


CEDE4-D7-D-9752-445-A-A34-D-8-EF09011-ED86" border="0
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 11:18:28 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:14:00 pm
Blistering pace isn't a must in football, premier league football, a Klopp side OR Klopps Liverpool.

It helps massively though. If you haven't got pace in a Klopp side then you need to be almost perfect tactically. That is a big ask for someone of Harvey's age.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Today at 12:11:46 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:15:46 pm
The bar isn't that high.

Shaq is vertically challenged.
