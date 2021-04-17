Yeah, wouldn't send him back to the Championship, Blackburn was probably the best option for him - allowing him minutes in a side with a couple of good attackers like Armstrong and Gallagher, while not having the expectations of automatic promotion or anything. I could see the logic to sending him back but he'd have to be starting practically every game for the likes of Fulham or one of the few who don't go up via the play offs. Every Championship side would probably love him with a year of experience under his belt. The problem with finding him a loan in this league is how many are going to give him the minutes you'd want to see him play, only being 18 and having no top level experience. I've no doubt teams would be interested, but even recently he hasn't been starting every game for Blackburn, and at a prem side it'd be a constant battle for him to find minutes. Not saying he isn't capable, but it won't be easy.



Could a loan abroad be an option? Prem sides loaning to other clubs in the league hasn't been typical over the last few years. Personally, I think if we're in the Europa League it'd be worth keeping him until January, because we'll need options, and against the quality of opposition in the EL groups he could play all 6. European experience would be great for him, and he could play league cup games as well. Perhaps even be on the bench for some league games. If it gets to January and it's not really happened for him, a loan would probably be the best option, either he can find form again in the championship, or perhaps we'll luck out and find a top tier side somewhere ready and able to start him.