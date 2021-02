There is absolutely no way we are changing the system to suit Harvey Elliott.



We are certainly not going to change our system in order to fit Elliott in, but we also know that Klopp has changed our system on quite a few ocassions in the past 5 years, so there will be adjustments in the coming months/years. In the current financial situation generally in football, it is very important to develop and integrate the most talented young players, since it saves millions in transfer fees. Personally, I think that Jones and Elliott have a very bright future at LFC, if they continue to develop at the same pace ...