"At the centre of everything good for Blackburn" according to the commentator on Soccer Saturday. Bossing games in the Championship at 17.



That's some going. Harry Wilson had an excellent loan with Derby but he was already in his 20s and although his final product was good he wasn't dominating games.It's hard to think of any 17 year old who'd be getting first team games for Liverpool right now in the PL or CL. Maybe Fati at Barca who does turn 18 next week. Elliott isn't 18 until April.It's a concern when you loan young players they won't get a game, but the fact he's gone straight in their side and bossed it bodes really well.