Source?
Loan move agreed with Blackburn. I guess not being in the Carabao limits his chances of making appearances for us (until the FA Cup starts at least).Interesting to see how he develops this season.
makes sense to me - hopefully he doesn't see it as a demotion.
I wouldn't be surprised if he pushed for it himself. If he'd stayed this season he'd have likely played less minutes than 19/20
Looks like the club made the decision after Shaqiri stayed and we got knocked out the League cup.
Did a world of good for Rhian for his development and got us a cool 20m.Hope Harvey can set the championship alight.
Big ask for an 17 year old.Hopefully he does well but cant be too many high expectations on him he is very very young
