Welcome Harvey

Re: Welcome Harvey
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 03:32:17 PM
Loan move agreed with Blackburn.

Source?
Re: Welcome Harvey
Quote from: Craig on Today at 03:33:12 PM
Source?
Pearce, Joyce, everyone.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:33:12 PM
Source?

Paul Joyce, Neil Jones...
Re: Welcome Harvey
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 03:32:17 PM
Loan move agreed with Blackburn. I guess not being in the Carabao limits his chances of making appearances for us (until the FA Cup starts at least).

Interesting to see how he develops this season.

makes sense to me - hopefully he doesn't see it as a demotion.
Re: Welcome Harvey
He will get games.
Hopefully doesnt turn out like it did with Woodburn.

I would have some worries about Elliott in the Championship. Still quite a few long ball sides & it is still quite physical.

Blackburn from what I remember are a decent side though keep the ball on the floor.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:35:02 PM
makes sense to me - hopefully he doesn't see it as a demotion.
I wouldn't be surprised if he pushed for it himself. If he'd stayed this season he'd have likely played less minutes than 19/20
Re: Welcome Harvey
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:41:58 PM
I wouldn't be surprised if he pushed for it himself. If he'd stayed this season he'd have likely played less minutes than 19/20

Looks like the club made the decision after Shaqiri stayed and we got knocked out the League cup.

Re: Welcome Harvey
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:46:04 PM
Looks like the club made the decision after Shaqiri stayed and we got knocked out the League cup.
I'm sure we could have found someone else to take his place on the bench for one more game ;D
Re: Welcome Harvey
Did a world of good for Rhian for his development and got us a cool 20m.

Hope Harvey can set the championship alight.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Better than playing u23's. Hopefully it goes well.

Cant remember us loaning out someone this young before. So I'd imagine it was a joint decision and not us twisting his arm, or anything.
Re: Welcome Harvey
No League Cup so it makes sense. He looks a bit stronger and bulkier this year so hopefully he can handle it.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 05:39:10 PM
Did a world of good for Rhian for his development and got us a cool 20m.

Hope Harvey can set the championship alight.
Big ask for an 17 year old.

Hopefully he does well but cant be too many high expectations on him he is very very young
Re: Welcome Harvey
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:16:05 PM
Big ask for an 17 year old.

Hopefully he does well but cant be too many high expectations on him he is very very young
Ability and confidence well beyond his years, he'll be fine.
