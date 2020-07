Brilliant news that he's signed this contract (though there was little doubt he wouldn't).



Personally I think Elliott is the best attacking prospect we've had since Sterling. In terms of potential I'd put him in the bracket that includes the attacking talents of the ikes of Owen, Fowler, Sterling. If he applies himself and stays clear of injury then it's hard not to see him making 100+ appearances for the club. Had the same feeling after seeing those other players for the 1st 10-15 games.



How would he rate against players in his age group in those country and further afield? I have no idea but I'd suspect he's got to be one of the most highly rated and talented footballers under the age of 18 in World football. Think with the right coaching, attitude and a bit of luck, Elliott could easily be a regular starter for us by the time he's 19.