RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread

Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 44,140
  Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Reply #360 on: July 7, 2020, 12:46:59 AM
The remainder of the European Cup will play out with the QF in round 36, SF 37 and the Final in round 38 as follows

QUARTER FINALRND36

Match 9 : Winner of Match 1 v Winner of Match 2

Match 10 : Winner of Match 3 v Winner of Match 4

Match 11 : Winner of Match 5 v Winner of Match 6

Match 12 : Winner of Match 7 v Winner of Match 8

SEMI FINALRND37

Match 13 : Winner of Match 9 v Winner of Match 10

Match 14 : Winner of Match 11 v Winner of Match 12

FINALRND38

Match 15 : Winner of Match 13 v Winner of Match 14
Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 44,140
  Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Reply #361 on: July 7, 2020, 01:30:43 AM
WEEK 33 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

bryanod 7 v 0 RivaGe
CornerFlag 10 v 6 tubby*
KeegansPerm 7 v 9 Grobbellrevell
nayia2002 0 v 6 Barneylfc
Prof 9 v 10 Adz LFC
redforlife 6 v 9 WillG.LFC
redman1974 7 v 8 BoRed
RJH 8 v 9 Ollyfrom.tv
The G in Gerrard 7 v 6 Jsteve
Ycuzz 7 v 0 amir87

*CornerFlag posted late, 3 head to head points awarded to tubby

CHAMPIONSHIP

gav91v 5 v 8 Skittle
Gerry Attrick 4 v 10 Trendisdestiny
LovelyCushionedHeader 4 v 6 LanceLink
Oldie 0 v 6 Cape_Tear
Rhino 5 v 7 bobinhood
Sami 6 v 5 Vishwa Atma
ShatnersBassoon 10 v 0 fowlerisgod4eva
thush 6 v 0 Port_Vale_Lad
tommyLFC 7 v 3 Lee-87*
Youngest Son of Skittle 7 v 0 Bye

*Lee-87 posted late, but lost his head to head anyway

LEAGUE ONE

14   gary75
9   Emerald Red
8   Perham
6   matty c
6   Carllfc
5   Shelts
4   vivabobbygraham
1   Black Bull Nova*
0   AmanShah21
0   mikey_LFC
0   Filler.

*Black Bull Nova scored 4 but posted late, so incurs a 3 point deduction
Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 44,140
  Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Reply #362 on: July 7, 2020, 01:44:05 AM
Tables, scores and fixtures after rounds 33  :wave


Premier League table/scores/fixtures/deductions

WillG.LFC retakes the lead in his hunt for an unprecedented 3rd straight Premier League title. Prof is only 3 points back and pushing him all the way with AdzLFC only 9 points behind in 3rd.
The relegation spots are now occupied by RivaGe, nayia2002 and still Ollyfrom.tv at the bottom. 2 missed entries in a row now from RivaGe. Jsteve and Barneylfc, who was helped by a no show and a late post in the last 2 rounds, are only 11 and 12 points from safety. Bored has had a great few weeks after lockdown, and should be safe with a 27 point cushion and only 5 rounds to go.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/12b3vtxycQWBvYknc1kzZwo5Yk0k8H9ZYavF4m7Eho2Q/edit#gid=1638831760

Championship table/scores/fixtures/deductions

Cape_Tear has the champagne on ice in the race for promotion as he holds a 32 point lead over 4th place. Thush is looking to join the party with a healthy 20 point gap. The final spot is anyones guess as 8 points separate Trendisdestiny in 3rd and Vishwa Atma in 9th.
There are only 2 relegations from the Championship this season, one if which will inevitably be taken by Oldie who is 33 points from safety having not posted since round 29. gav91v, Port_Vale_Lad and Lee-87 are the other contenders. And with late posts galore, who knows who will be dropping down to League 1?

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1IFe6V1vbHehlI_ljh9LP9CX2ZV239bja6fEkLT3rSb0/edit#gid=1638831760

League 1 table/scores/fixtures/deductions

An excellent score of 14 in round 33 sees gary75 take a commanding 24 point lead in League One. He is now 28 points clear of 4th, and should start to get ready for the head to head format next season.
The remaining promotion spots are up for grabs with only 18 points separating Emerald Red in 2nd, and Black Bull Nova in 6th. AmanShah21 looks to have ruined any chance of getting promoted having not posted an entry since round 30.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1hrEFHHVq0cWBfubZjt9PQPwrr2cW4BektW2-Q1joueE/edit#gid=672500623
Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 44,140
  Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Reply #363 on: July 7, 2020, 01:46:13 AM
And for the first time in feck knows when, here are the head to head fixtures for the next round since I am miraculously up to date  ;D

PREMIER LEAGUE

Adz LFC v The G in Gerrard
amir87 v KeegansPerm
Barneylfc v Prof
BoRed v nayia2002
Grobbellrevell v CornerFlag
Jsteve v RJH
Ollyfrom.tv v redforlife
RivaGe v Ycuzz
tubby v redman1974
WillG.LFC v bryanod

CHAMPIONSHIP

bobinhood v tommyLFC
Bye v LovelyCushionedHeader
Cape_Tear v Rhino
fowlerisgod4eva v Oldie
LanceLink v Gerry Attrick
Lee-87 v thush
Port_Vale_Lad v Sami
Skittle v Youngest Son of Skittle
Trendisdestiny v ShatnersBassoon
Vishwa Atma v gav91v
Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 44,140
  Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Reply #364 on: July 7, 2020, 01:53:18 AM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  6, 2020, 11:39:55 PM
With round 35, 36, and 37, there are no days without a game on.
Literally at least 1 game every day between 11th and 22nd July.

So I'm probably going to post these 3 rounds together then have round 38 as a standalone round.

Any feedback on this is welcome. Would you prefer a triple round or the three rounds posted separately?

If posted separately, I would post Round 35 this coming Thursday, Round 36 after kick off of the Bournemouth game on Sunday, and round 37 after the evening games have kicked off on Thursday 16th.

I'm not really fussed, but I know it's a bit hectic at the minute so want to give people as much chance as possible to get entries in for all rounds without penalties.
gary75

  Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Anny Roader
  Posts: 328
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Reply #365 on: July 7, 2020, 05:36:53 AM
Doing 35,36 and 37 together sounds about right imo.
With varying kick off times it's gonna be difficult for.a.lot of posters to get predictions done on time if rounds are posted separately.

Edit* or post all three rounds at the same time but in different posts, so people can still edit their predictions right up until that game week begins.
Last Edit: July 7, 2020, 05:40:25 AM by gary75
Prof

  fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  RAWK Scribe
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 8,344
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Reply #366 on: July 7, 2020, 07:29:22 AM
Thanks Barney

Brutal round 32 for me.  I'm going to blame my celebration hangover.

I'm not fussed whether you do a triple week or singles, whatever works best for you.
BoRed

  BoRing
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 10,266
  BoRac
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Reply #367 on: July 7, 2020, 09:46:25 AM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  7, 2020, 01:44:05 AM
Bored has had a great few weeks after lockdown, and should be safe with a 27 point cushion and only 5 rounds to go.

Can you do one of those Man Utd-style post-corona standings that would put me on top? Or at least near the top ... ;D

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  7, 2020, 01:53:18 AM
Any feedback on this is welcome. Would you prefer a triple round or the three rounds posted separately?

I'll post my entries separately, but you should probably post the fixtures together, to give everyone a chance.
Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 44,140
  Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Reply #368 on: July 7, 2020, 01:25:38 PM
To go with WillG.LFC going for an unprecedented 3rd Premier Leafue win a row, AdzLFC is looking to become the first player to win League One, Championship and Premier League back to back in their first 3 seasons.
He also won the LFC Prediction league in his first season in that, and going for Premier League title glory in his second season there too.
BoRed

  BoRing
  Believer
  • ******
  BoRac
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Reply #369 on: July 7, 2020, 02:52:12 PM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  7, 2020, 01:25:38 PM
AdzLFC is looking to become the first player to win League One, Championship and Premier League back to back in their first 3 seasons.

I literally can't compete with that ... I've never even been in League One. :P
vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 10,071
  The boys pen cured my acne
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Reply #370 on: July 7, 2020, 03:04:02 PM
Quote from: BoRed on July  7, 2020, 09:46:25 AM


I'll post my entries separately, but you should probably post the fixtures together, to give everyone a chance.

Cheers barney. Great job  :thumbup
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

WillG.LFC

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 4,762
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Reply #371 on: July 7, 2020, 06:28:55 PM
Going to be one tough run in this
Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 44,140
  Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Reply #372 on: July 9, 2020, 11:55:10 AM
Triple round it is.

Normal triple round rules apply. You can choose to post all three rounds in one post, or individually, it's up to you. If you choose to post all three rounds in one post, you cannot edit this post after the first game kicks off in round 19. If you do, you will score 0 for all games that have kicked off or been completed up to the time of your edit, and you will incur the relevant penalties.
If you want to amend your predictions for a round yet to kick off after you post all three together, you can do so in a new post.
There will be no exceptions to this.
Carllfc

  Believer
  Posts: 2,644
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Reply #373 on: Today at 07:59:54 AM
How many positions get promoted in League 1?
