Tables, scores and fixtures after rounds 33WillG.LFC retakes the lead in his hunt for an unprecedented 3rd straight Premier League title. Prof is only 3 points back and pushing him all the way with AdzLFC only 9 points behind in 3rd.The relegation spots are now occupied by RivaGe, nayia2002 and still Ollyfrom.tv at the bottom. 2 missed entries in a row now from RivaGe. Jsteve and Barneylfc, who was helped by a no show and a late post in the last 2 rounds, are only 11 and 12 points from safety. Bored has had a great few weeks after lockdown, and should be safe with a 27 point cushion and only 5 rounds to go.Cape_Tear has the champagne on ice in the race for promotion as he holds a 32 point lead over 4th place. Thush is looking to join the party with a healthy 20 point gap. The final spot is anyones guess as 8 points separate Trendisdestiny in 3rd and Vishwa Atma in 9th.There are only 2 relegations from the Championship this season, one if which will inevitably be taken by Oldie who is 33 points from safety having not posted since round 29. gav91v, Port_Vale_Lad and Lee-87 are the other contenders. And with late posts galore, who knows who will be dropping down to League 1?An excellent score of 14 in round 33 sees gary75 take a commanding 24 point lead in League One. He is now 28 points clear of 4th, and should start to get ready for the head to head format next season.The remaining promotion spots are up for grabs with only 18 points separating Emerald Red in 2nd, and Black Bull Nova in 6th. AmanShah21 looks to have ruined any chance of getting promoted having not posted an entry since round 30.