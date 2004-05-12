Please
Author
Topic: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2019-2020 Season. (Read 19164 times)
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 9,571
RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2019-2020 Season.
«
Reply #960 on:
Today
at 07:32:01 PM »
Newcastle DRAW
Ta
Logged
catterfeld
Believer
Posts: 2,865
BBDL Champion 2004/05/12/13/15
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2019-2020 Season.
«
Reply #961 on:
Today
at 08:15:15 PM »
£25 Norwich draw
£25 Wolves draw
Logged
Trendisdestiny
Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 12,172
Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2019-2020 Season.
«
Reply #962 on:
Today
at 10:23:52 PM »
Please
50 Newcastle
Thank you
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly
We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp
You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare. - Djozer
