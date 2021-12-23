« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: NFL Fantasy League  (Read 50884 times)

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,996
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #960 on: December 23, 2021, 10:54:31 am »
Good luck in the SFs to all - especially Red Star, the third lowest scorer in league, fluked into playoff, wins with 80 and now and plays Pete :D
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,885
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #961 on: December 23, 2021, 12:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Star on December 22, 2021, 05:28:43 pm
Yeah, it was close at the end! 10 mins left after his 2nd TD, thought he would defo pick up 20 yards. Going to need more than 80 points this week, thats for sure!

Mate. If Ekeler and Tyreek don't get clearance to play after Covid I'm fooked :(

Please let them both be vaccinated.

Avoided injuries all season and now I'm plagued with them in both Fantasy leagues playoffs I take part in.
Logged

Offline Red Star

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 569
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #962 on: December 23, 2021, 06:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 23, 2021, 12:10:27 pm
Mate. If Ekeler and Tyreek don't get clearance to play after Covid I'm fooked :(

Please let them both be vaccinated.

Avoided injuries all season and now I'm plagued with them in both Fantasy leagues playoffs I take part in.

I lost Mostert and Carson for the season then Kittle and Gronk both went down at the same time. Was lucky Hunter Henry filled in admirably! Have scraped through but my luck is due to run out soon.  :'(
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,770
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #963 on: December 26, 2021, 08:57:00 pm »
Ha.  Burrow putting up 45 and Chase putting up 12.5 this week.  Team's got 125 points already.  If only they could've squeaked by last week.  150-point potential one week, 75-point potential the next.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Red Star

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 569
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #964 on: December 27, 2021, 09:52:37 pm »
So I started Herbert vs. crappy Texans (!) after Prescott was poor vs WFT a couple of weeks agothats cost me the win, unless Marquez Callaway goes off tonight.   
« Last Edit: December 28, 2021, 12:40:59 am by Red Star »
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,642
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #965 on: December 28, 2021, 12:20:06 am »
Quote from: Red Star on December 27, 2021, 09:52:37 pm
So I started Herbert vs. crappy Titans after Prescott was poor vs WFT a couple of weeks agothats cost me the win, unless Marquez Callaway goes off tonight.   

I have him on my bench in one league where I need more than 20 points to still go through, so I'll predict he'll make about 35 points while Alvin Kamara who's actually in my team will get 5... ;)
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,996
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #966 on: December 28, 2021, 01:14:49 am »
Quote from: Red Star on December 27, 2021, 09:52:37 pm
So I started Herbert vs. crappy Texans (!) after Prescott was poor vs WFT a couple of weeks agothats cost me the win, unless Marquez Callaway goes off tonight.   

As a dolphins fan, hope he gets zero.....

Course my team comfortable over 100 this week and into the losers bowl final.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline Red Star

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 569
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #967 on: December 28, 2021, 10:50:07 am »
And as expected, Callaway does zero with the 4th string QB unable to move the ball.

Good luck to Pete and Rodderzz for next weeks final  :)
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,885
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #968 on: December 28, 2021, 02:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Star on December 28, 2021, 10:50:07 am
And as expected, Callaway does zero with the 4th string QB unable to move the ball.

Good luck to Pete and Rodderzz for next weeks final  :)

Cheers mate. Grabbing Justin Jackson as a streamer was an tremendous piece of business.

Although I also had Jackson in the other league I'm in and went crashing out of the semi final after being 14-0 for the regular season.  As I said in the chat for that league.  Fantasy NFL, it's a cruel mistress :)
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,996
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #969 on: December 31, 2021, 08:54:22 am »
Mahomes Vs Allen, Kelce Vs Hill, 10-4 Vs 9-5 and Pete Vs Roderzz for the 2021 title!

Site has Jags as favs but should be a close one. Good luck both.

Losers bowl is myself Vs Trender, nobody cares.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,885
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #970 on: January 3, 2022, 12:51:26 am »
Diontae Johnson (Roderzz) v Pat Freiermuth (me) tomorrow night to decide the champion.
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,996
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #971 on: January 4, 2022, 05:21:22 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  3, 2022, 12:51:26 am
Diontae Johnson (Roderzz) v Pat Freiermuth (me) tomorrow night to decide the champion.

Congrats :wave

Playoffs clearly defensive battles as your score4s of 87 and 85 wouldn't probably win many weeks and yet crowned champion!

Skip's scores last two weeks were ridiculous!
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,885
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #972 on: January 4, 2022, 07:50:07 pm »
Fuckin hell Bryan

Everton levels of bitterness
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,996
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #973 on: January 4, 2022, 10:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  4, 2022, 07:50:07 pm
Fuckin hell Bryan

Everton levels of bitterness

Feeewwwwmin.

Good competitive season to the end!
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,996
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #974 on: August 31, 2022, 04:54:26 pm »
We might have one spot open in our long running dynasty league open....draft is tomorrow if anyone interested give me a shout.


Just checked, apparently this is our 16th season!!
« Last Edit: August 31, 2022, 05:07:43 pm by bryanod »
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,996
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #975 on: September 1, 2022, 11:19:41 am »
Quote from: bryanod on August 31, 2022, 04:54:26 pm
We might have one spot open in our long running dynasty league open....draft is tomorrow if anyone interested give me a shout.


Just checked, apparently this is our 16th season!!

BUMP - keepers for this team are actually very good, made playoffs last year. Drop me PM if any interest please, draft 8pm tonight!
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #976 on: September 1, 2022, 12:10:23 pm »
Quote from: bryanod on September  1, 2022, 11:19:41 am
BUMP - keepers for this team are actually very good, made playoffs last year. Drop me PM if any interest please, draft 8pm tonight!

have sent you a PM
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,885
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #977 on: Today at 01:04:27 pm »
Quote from: bryanod on January  4, 2022, 10:23:37 pm
Feeewwwwmin.

Good competitive season to the end!

Bry.  After your 2022 elation at me winning the league. You never did congratulate me on my owning of your league and becoming back-to-back champion this year.  I assume you were busy? :)

Joking aside, when are you thinking about doing the draft mate?  I'm gunning for that 3-timer.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 