« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: NFL Fantasy League  (Read 15178 times)

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,727
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #920 on: December 24, 2019, 10:20:37 PM »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on December 24, 2019, 09:57:30 PM
Obsessed! We get it. Very funny...

Nobody has disagreed so while you think I'm running the joke into the ground I'm actually just making it a rule! Charade you are!
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,529
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #921 on: December 24, 2019, 10:55:32 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on December 24, 2019, 10:20:37 PM
Nobody has disagreed so while you think I'm running the joke into the ground I'm actually just making it a rule! Charade you are!

We dont have to disagree with you anymore. Thats just the default position unless stated otherwise by this point.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,897
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #922 on: December 24, 2019, 11:55:06 PM »
TOP HALF OF THE LEAGUE, UNICORNS UNICORNS TOP HALF OF THE LEAGUE...

I'm nowhere near to being relegated... Wooooooooo...
Logged

Offline Trifleisfestivity

  • Shart Stories, Loves the Tadic, and Achterburg's Droppleklanger
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,976
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #923 on: December 25, 2019, 01:15:49 AM »
Quote from: stoa on December 24, 2019, 11:55:06 PM
TOP HALF OF THE LEAGUE, UNICORNS UNICORNS TOP HALF OF THE LEAGUE...

I'm nowhere near to being relegated... Wooooooooo...

Unicorns  are the Andrew Luck of the animal kingdom -- do not exist and the subject should be retired.

On another note, Happy Holidays
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,529
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 11:24:15 AM »
If anyone wants to join in, there is an NFL fantasy playoff challenge on fantasy.nfl.com


I've setup a group called RAWK, password Origi2019

You've got to pick a side for the playoffs, if your play goes through to the next round, they get a multiplier, including beating their bye,

so in the wildcard it is x1, if the same player is played in the divisional round the get a x2 for their score, however if you replace your player in the divisional round it is back to x1. If you keep the same player through three rounds they get x3 in the conference game, if you replaced them in the divisional but kept them for the conference it is x2, if you replace them in the conference it is x1,

So it is half fantasy, half playoff predictor.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,897
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 11:04:35 PM »
I haven't understood a thing about how the scoring works, but I've only chosen players from teams that are actually playing. That's the way to go right?
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,529
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #926 on: Today at 09:00:03 AM »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:04:35 PM
I haven't understood a thing about how the scoring works, but I've only chosen players from teams that are actually playing. That's the way to go right?

Picking people who are playing guarantees you points this week but if theyre knocked out then youll replace them next week. So if your running back scores 10 this week but is knocked out then you pick another running back and they score 10, you have 20 points. If your running back goes through and scores 10, it is multiplied by 2, so youd get 20 points or 30 overall. If you pick someone on a buy you will get 0 this week but youll still get the multiplier next week so if they score 10 next week itll be multiplied by 2, so youd get 20.

The thing to aim for is multipliers I think, as if you keep someone in your side all the way until the Super Bowl the multiplier is massive at x4, so even if they get less points when multiplied by 4 itll be worth it.

Say the Ravens get to the super bowl and youve kept Lamar Jackson in the whole time. Youd have a zero first week, then x2, x3 and x4, if he averages 30 as he did in the regular season, that is 270 points.

If you choose someone who plays this week then switch to Lamar Jackson, so say you play Deshaun Watson and he gets 30, chances are Texans arent reaching the super bowl. So if you switch to Lamar next round youd have 30, then Lamar averaging 30 would get you x1, x2 and x3, multipliers because you changed QB in the divisional rounds so Watsons 30 plus Lamars average of 30 through to the Super Bowl would only get you 210 points. So better to choose Lamar Jackson in the first round and get 0 in that scenario. The aim is to pick high scoring players who will make the Super Bowl.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,897
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #927 on: Today at 10:11:51 AM »
Cheers... Didn't know the multiplier but for players who have a bye... Will make some changes then...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 