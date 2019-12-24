If anyone wants to join in, there is an NFL fantasy playoff challenge on fantasy.nfl.com
I've setup a group called RAWK, password Origi2019
You've got to pick a side for the playoffs, if your play goes through to the next round, they get a multiplier, including beating their bye,
so in the wildcard it is x1, if the same player is played in the divisional round the get a x2 for their score, however if you replace your player in the divisional round it is back to x1. If you keep the same player through three rounds they get x3 in the conference game, if you replaced them in the divisional but kept them for the conference it is x2, if you replace them in the conference it is x1,
So it is half fantasy, half playoff predictor.