Fortune favours the brave.
Official attendance (at a random game): 8050 (https://www.flashscore.com/match/MB0nwRC4/#match-summary
)
8050 / 5 = 1610 remainder 0
remainder + 1 = 1, so we use Round 1 (Round 2 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340703.msg16679817#msg16679817
Premier League scores:
BoRed v Carrard 14-0
Barneylfc v AdzLFC 22-22
Buck Pete v Vishwa Atma 31-0
joezydudek v Kopite1971 0-22
KeegansPerm v tylerjnorton 23-21
Mivi v tommy LFC 23-0
redman1974 v ollyfrom.tv 28-21
RJH v JSteve 13-12
rushyman v LovelyCushionedHeader 12-12
Yorkshire-Red v Ndeyanka 12-12
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
608 545 +063 65 BoRed
616 567 +049 63 AdzLFC
618 530 +088 60 JSteve (1)
585 530 +055 57 joezydudek (2)
560 577 -017 56 Yorkshire-Red (3)
605 589 +016 55 RJH (1)
640 582 +058 53 Kopite1971 (1)
588 556 +032 51 LovelyCushionedHeader
571 536 +035 50 Ndeyanka (1)
563 550 +013 49 Vishwa Atma (1)
620 601 +019 48 Barneylfc
615 575 +040 46 redman1974
599 587 +012 43 Buck Pete (1)
591 623 -032 41 ollyfrom.tv (1)
587 600 -013 39 KeegansPerm
506 590 -084 39 tommy LFC (4)
587 523 +064 37 Mivi (1)
372 600 -228 35 Carrard (15) R
559 573 -014 33 tylerjnorton
424 580 -156 33 rushyman (8 )
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340703.msg16679817#msg16679817