How? Genuinely curious



We introduced this rule in the summer of 2011, before that you only needed to show up to pick up three points against someone who didn't post. The very next season Kopite1971 won the title with rushy two points behind. At some point of the season, rushy managed to lose to the minimum home score, and would have had three points more with the old rules. And the season after that, I finished a point behind rushy, having lost a game to the minimum away score, which cost me three points.And the third and, so far, last time this happened was in 2015/16, you'll be pleased to know. That season you won the title a single point ahead of Barney, who dropped two points drawing with the minimum home score. At one stage of the season, you were a full twenty points behind him.None of these points were dropped on the final day of the season, which would have been particularly dramatic, but they still proved crucial in the end. The net effect makes Barney and me the losers, and Kopite1971 and yourselfes the winners of the rule change.As for relegation, in 2013/14, Ndeyanka would have survived at the expense of Mivi, had it not been for this rule, while in 2016/17 'I am new' would have been relegated instead of Ycuzz. Ironically, 'I am new' missed 13 entries the next season and finished rock bottom, while Ycuzz has been unsuccessfully chasing promotion ever since. Ndeyanka, on the other hand, bounced straight back up the season after being relegated, while Mivi, who joined in 2004, has never been relegated at all. Only I am on a longer uninterrupted run in the PL, though Yorkshire-Red also played in the very first season, but has been relegated in 2011 and then promoted in 2013, so he missed two seasons.