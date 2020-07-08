« previous next »
Author Topic: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******  (Read 41985 times)

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1960 on: July 8, 2020, 07:17:08 PM »
Bugger, forgot!
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1961 on: July 8, 2020, 10:31:20 PM »
FFS, Bobby, how unselfish can you be? ;D

That's me out of the running for the overall league, hoping for a random number to save me in the PL.
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1962 on: July 8, 2020, 10:48:46 PM »
Quote from: BoRed on July  8, 2020, 10:31:20 PM
FFS, Bobby, how unselfish can you be? ;D

That's me out of the running for the overall league, hoping for a random number to save me in the PL.

15(?) Points behind with 4 games to go. Far from over. Fairly certain back in Jsteve's record breaking season he was miles clear but I managed to take it to the final game
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1963 on: July 8, 2020, 11:01:03 PM »
52 points clear with 5 games to go. 47 points clear with 4 games to go. Ended up winning by 32.

Same season I bottled the Prem having been 11 points clear at the turn of the year  ;D
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1964 on: July 8, 2020, 11:15:31 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  8, 2020, 10:48:46 PM
15(?) Points behind with 4 games to go. Far from over. Fairly certain back in Jsteve's record breaking season he was miles clear but I managed to take it to the final game

By take it to the final game you mean you needed to score a maximum and he needed to miss an entry for you to win? ;)

At the moment, the PL is a more realistic target for me, we'll see about the rest.
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 12:21:54 PM »
vs Brighton (A)

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
van Dijk
Williams
Wijnaldum
Henderson
Keita
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Salah
Firmino

First Goal - Salah
Final Score - Brighton 1 - 3 League Champions (Trossard; Salah x 2, Henderson)
DP - 10 (Laptey; Gomez, Williams, Fabinho, Mane)


Next Game - Burnley, League, Saturday 11th July 15:00
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 12:22:32 PM »
LEAGUE TABLE after Brighton

01   22   917   AdzLFC
02   22   914   Kopite1971
03   13   902   BoRed
04   22   876   Barneylfc
05   00   866   joezydudek
06   22   863   Mivi
07   12   862   RJH
08   12   861   Perham
09   12   861   Jsteve
10   23   856   KeegansPerm
11   12   853   redforlife
12   11   851   Cape_Tear
13   12   850   LovelyCushionedHeader
14   21   848   redman1974
15   21   841   ollyfrom.tv
16   00   835   Vishwa Atma
17   13   830   Trendisnotdestiny
18   23   823   Ycuzz
19   12   814   Ndeyanka
20   21   810   tylerjnorton
21   22   810   Mickitez
22   12   804   Yorkshire-Red
23   11   800   vivabobbygraham
24   00   769   tommy LFC
25   12   768   Shelts
26   00   759   AmanShah21
27   00   624   Oldie
28   11   598   rushyman
29   00   506   Carrard
30   00   350   carraggeriise


Top Scorers - KeegansPerm, Ycuzz (23)
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1967 on: Yesterday at 12:24:34 PM »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   12   861   Perham
02   12   853   redforlife
03   11   851   Cape_Tear
------------------------------------------
04   13   830   Trendisnotdestiny
------------------------------------------
05   23   823   Ycuzz
06   22   810   Mickitez
07   11   800   vivabobbygraham
08   12   768   Shelts
09   00   759   AmanShah21
10   00   624   Oldie
11   00   350   carraggeriise
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 03:47:25 PM »
Fortune favours the brave. :P

Official attendance (at a random game): 8050 (https://www.flashscore.com/match/MB0nwRC4/#match-summary)

8050 / 5 = 1610 remainder 0

remainder + 1 = 1, so we use Round 1 (Round 2 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340703.msg16679817#msg16679817

Premier League scores:

BoRed v Carrard 14-0
Barneylfc v AdzLFC 22-22
Buck Pete v Vishwa Atma 31-0
joezydudek v Kopite1971 0-22
KeegansPerm v tylerjnorton 23-21
Mivi v tommy LFC 23-0
redman1974 v ollyfrom.tv 28-21
RJH v JSteve 13-12
rushyman v LovelyCushionedHeader 12-12
Yorkshire-Red v Ndeyanka 12-12

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

608   545   +063   65   BoRed
616   567   +049   63   AdzLFC
618   530   +088   60   JSteve (1)
585   530   +055   57   joezydudek (2)
560   577   -017   56   Yorkshire-Red (3)
605   589   +016   55   RJH (1)
640   582   +058   53   Kopite1971 (1)
588   556   +032   51   LovelyCushionedHeader
571   536   +035   50   Ndeyanka (1)
563   550   +013   49   Vishwa Atma (1)
620   601   +019   48   Barneylfc
615   575   +040   46   redman1974
599   587   +012   43   Buck Pete (1)
591   623   -032   41   ollyfrom.tv (1)
587   600   -013   39   KeegansPerm
506   590   -084   39   tommy LFC (4)
587   523   +064   37   Mivi (1)
372   600   -228   35   Carrard (15) R
559   573   -014   33   tylerjnorton
424   580   -156   33   rushyman (8 )

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340703.msg16679817#msg16679817
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 03:53:39 PM »
One of us has made a mistake with redman1974's score  :D
« Reply #1970 on: Yesterday at 03:54:12 PM »
Meanwhile, Kopite1971 may have lost the overall lead, but he has climbed back to the top of BoRed's Cup standings:

17.58   Kopite1971
17.57   Perham
17.50   Buck Pete
17.45   Carrard
17.30   AdzLFC
17.22   JSteve
17.02   Cape_Tear
17.02   BoRed
16.98   joezydudek
16.92   Mivi
16.90   RJH
16.53   Barneylfc
16.46   KeegansPerm
16.46   Ycuzz
16.44   redman1974
16.41   Yorkshire-Red
16.34   Shelts
16.33   vivabobbygraham
16.28   Ndeyanka
16.17   ollyfrom.tv
16.09   redforlife
16.06   Vishwa Atma
16.04   LovelyCushionedHeader
16.02   tommy LFC
15.96   Trendisnotdestiny
15.88   mickitez
15.81   AmanShah21
15.33   rushyman
15.28   tylerjnorton
14.86   OLDIE
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1971 on: Yesterday at 03:55:17 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:53:39 PM
One of us has made a mistake with redman1974's score  :D

It's me.
« Reply #1972 on: Yesterday at 03:55:28 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:53:39 PM
One of us has made a mistake with redman1974's score  :D

I thought you'd stopped checking! ;D
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1973 on: Yesterday at 03:58:38 PM »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 03:55:28 PM
I thought you'd stopped checking! ;D

My position in the league table means a lot to me  :D
« Reply #1974 on: Yesterday at 04:03:14 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:58:38 PM
My position in the league table means a lot to me  :D

Well, I was certainly delighted to see you pick up another point in the Premier League this week. :)
« Reply #1975 on: Yesterday at 04:04:57 PM »
For the Burnley game, I'll be using the attendance at the Inter Turku v Ilves game in Finland. The reserve games are BATE v Slavia in Belarus and Osijek v Istra in Croatia, in that order. Once again, I'll wait until 5 pm on Sunday for the first choice attendance, and then use a reserve if necessary.
« Reply #1976 on: Yesterday at 04:30:32 PM »
Christ.  A magnificent 31 points and my opponent is a no show.

I could have just had the 1974 FA cup final team as line up, Erik Meijer as first goalscorer and 17-3 to Brighton as the final result.

The 8 DP prediction would have been enough.
« Reply #1977 on: Yesterday at 04:34:14 PM »
v Burnley

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Fabinho Keita Wijnaldum
Salah Firmino Mané

FS: 3-0
FG: Mané
DP: 8
« Reply #1978 on: Yesterday at 04:36:12 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 04:30:32 PM
Christ.  A magnificent 31 points and my opponent is a no show.

I could have just had the 1974 FA cup final team as line up, Erik Meijer as first goalscorer and 17-3 to Brighton as the final result.

The 8 DP prediction would have been enough.

You'd have lost to the minimum away score. ;)

And these 31 points may still see you win BoRed's Cup.
« Reply #1979 on: Yesterday at 04:37:26 PM »
v Burnley

Alisson
Williams Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Fabinho Milner Keita
Minamino Firmino Mane

Score: 2-0
First goal: Mane
DP: 6
« Reply #1980 on: Yesterday at 05:53:44 PM »
Literally the only possible Gameweek draw that would have seen me lose. Fuck this.

v Burnley

Alisson

Williams
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Milner
Keita

Minamino
Firmino
Mane

Score: 2-0
First goal: Mane
DP: 6
« Reply #1981 on: Yesterday at 06:58:57 PM »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 04:36:12 PM
You'd have lost to the minimum away score. ;)


Wasn't the minimum away score zero?

No seriously,  If i did what i had jokingly suggested would I have effectively lost  3-12 ?  Even though my opponent didn't post anything?
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1982 on: Yesterday at 07:18:46 PM »
I've got the second highest gf and second highest ga in the Premier league. Game raising twats  ;D
« Reply #1983 on: Yesterday at 07:20:57 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 06:58:57 PM
Wasn't the minimum away score zero?

No seriously,  If i did what i had jokingly suggested would I have effectively lost  3-12 ?  Even though my opponent didn't post anything?

Yes, seriously. I once lost the title on that rule. :)
« Reply #1984 on: Yesterday at 10:12:58 PM »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:20:57 PM
Yes, seriously. I once lost the title on that rule. :)

How? Genuinely curious
« Reply #1985 on: Yesterday at 11:37:54 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:12:58 PM
How? Genuinely curious

We introduced this rule in the summer of 2011, before that you only needed to show up to pick up three points against someone who didn't post. The very next season Kopite1971 won the title with rushy two points behind. At some point of the season, rushy managed to lose to the minimum home score, and would have had three points more with the old rules. And the season after that, I finished a point behind rushy, having lost a game to the minimum away score, which cost me three points.

And the third and, so far, last time this happened was in 2015/16, you'll be pleased to know. That season you won the title a single point ahead of Barney, who dropped two points drawing with the minimum home score. At one stage of the season, you were a full twenty points behind him.

None of these points were dropped on the final day of the season, which would have been particularly dramatic, but they still proved crucial in the end. The net effect makes Barney and me the losers, and Kopite1971 and yourselfes the winners of the rule change. ;D

As for relegation, in 2013/14, Ndeyanka would have survived at the expense of Mivi, had it not been for this rule, while in 2016/17 'I am new' would have been relegated instead of Ycuzz. Ironically, 'I am new' missed 13 entries the next season and finished rock bottom, while Ycuzz has been unsuccessfully chasing promotion ever since. Ndeyanka, on the other hand, bounced straight back up the season after being relegated, while Mivi, who joined in 2004, has never been relegated at all. Only I am on a longer uninterrupted run in the PL, though Yorkshire-Red also played in the very first season, but has been relegated in 2011 and then promoted in 2013, so he missed two seasons.
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1986 on: Yesterday at 11:56:01 PM »
Jonny fucking Evans  :butt
« Reply #1987 on: Today at 06:53:05 AM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 04:30:32 PM
Christ.  A magnificent 31 points and my opponent is a no show.

I could have just had the 1974 FA cup final team as line up, Erik Meijer as first goalscorer and 17-3 to Brighton as the final result.

The 8 DP prediction would have been enough.

I did show but was late I think....  Would have lost anyway though...  ;D
« Reply #1988 on: Today at 09:52:05 AM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:56:01 PM
Jonny fucking Evans  :butt

Now that's way too specific for me to remember. My archive only contains numbers. ;D
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1989 on: Today at 03:56:34 PM »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:52:05 AM
Now that's way too specific for me to remember. My archive only contains numbers. ;D

Picked up an 88th minute booking which meant I lost my head to head. I think Buck Pete was against Mivi, and the booking cost Mivi the points also.
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1990 on: Today at 04:25:15 PM »
v Burnley

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Wijnaldum
Keita
Salah
Firmino
Mane

Score: 2-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
« Reply #1991 on: Today at 05:12:46 PM »
haha just remembered the Johnny Evans booking :)

I was at the Hawthorns and remember hoping we didn't get an injury time winner.  Think Benteke had a chance too. 

Just looked at the team lineups for that game.  Holy shit incredible how far we've come in 4 years.

The sub who came on at 64 minutes is the only player left.  He's not done too bad actually.
« Reply #1992 on: Today at 06:14:11 PM »
v Burnley

Alisson
Williams
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Wijnaldum
Keita
Ox
Firmino
Mane

Score: 2-1
First goal: Mane
DP: 6
« Reply #1993 on: Today at 06:55:23 PM »
v Burnley

Alisson
Trent Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Fabinho Milner Keita
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 2-0
First goal: Mane
DP: 6
« Reply #1994 on: Today at 07:46:27 PM »
Vs Burnley.

Allisson

Williams
Gomez
VVD
Robertson

Fabinho
Keita
Milner

Mane
Minamino
Salah

FG: Mane
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 8
« Reply #1995 on: Today at 07:49:47 PM »
V Burnley

Alisson
Taa
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Wijnaldum
Keita
Salah
Firmino
Mane

Score: 2-0 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
« Reply #1996 on: Today at 10:47:37 PM »
Vs Burnley

Alisson
Williams
Gomez
VVD
Robertson
Fabinho
Wijnaldum
Keita
Minamino
Firmino
Mane

Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First goal: Mane
DP: 8
