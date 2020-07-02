« previous next »
******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******

JSteve

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
July 2, 2020, 04:07:14 PM
Vs Man City

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Wijnaldum
Salah Firmino Mane

FG: Mane
FS: 1-2 LFC Win
DP: 8
Perham

  Believer
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
July 2, 2020, 04:51:17 PM
v Man City

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Gini
Salah
Firmino
Mane

First Goal Scorer: Firmino
Final score: 2-1 to Liverpool
DP: 6
Barneylfc∗

  Believer
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
July 2, 2020, 05:36:04 PM

Vs City

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Wijnaldum
Mane
Salah
Firmino

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 8
Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
July 2, 2020, 05:57:03 PM

Vs City

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Wijnaldum
Mane
Salah
Firmino

First Goal De Bruyne
Final Score 2-1 LFC
Adz LFC

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
July 2, 2020, 06:29:09 PM
v City (A)

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Wijnaldum
Salah
Mane
Firmino

FS: 1-1
FG: Own goal
DP: 6
BoRed

  Believer
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
Yesterday at 10:16:59 AM
Quote from: BoRed on June 30, 2020, 02:54:00 PM
For the Man City game, to determine the PL fixtures, I'll be using the Tsarsko Selo v Cherno More game in Bulgaria. If that's not available, it'll be Stomil v Olimpia in Poland.

Still no attendance figures available for either of these games. This is getting trickier, especially for mid-week games. If they don't appear by tonight, I'll be using today's games, Lodz v Wisla (Poland), Korona v Arka (Poland) and Valur v Akranes (Iceland), in that order.
BoRed

  Believer
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
Yesterday at 03:53:08 PM
The attendance at the Tsarsko Selo v Cherno More game was 140. ;D

https://www.flashscore.com/match/0l2DvZDe/#match-summary

Not the highest attendance ever, but I guess it'll do as a random number :). I'll post the PL scores tonight. Ignore the above post.
rushyman

  Believer
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
Yesterday at 06:28:31 PM
Villa

Adrian

Williams
Lovren
Gomez
Milner

Ox
Keita
Jones

Elliot
Origi
Minamino

3-1
Origi
DP: 6
BoRed

  Believer
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
Yesterday at 06:31:25 PM
Official attendance (at a random game): 140 (https://www.flashscore.com/match/0l2DvZDe/#match-summary)

140 / 7 = 20 remainder 0

remainder + 1 = 1, so we use Round 1 (Round 1 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340703.msg16679817#msg16679817

Premier League scores:

AdzLFC v RJH 17-14
Carrard v rushyman 0-16
JSteve v KeegansPerm 16-14
Kopite1971 v Yorkshire-Red 14-14
LovelyCushionedHeader v redman1974 19-14
Ndeyanka v joezydudek 14-14
ollyfrom.tv v BoRed 14-17
tommy LFC v Barneylfc 12-16
tylerjnorton v Buck Pete 12-16
Vishwa Atma v Mivi 21-14

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

572   532   +040   59   AdzLFC
580   545   +035   59   BoRed
568   476   +092   57   joezydudek (1)
574   500   +074   57   JSteve (1)
548   533   +015   55   Yorkshire-Red (2)
618   568   +050   50   Kopite1971
561   521   +040   50   LovelyCushionedHeader
559   509   +050   49   Ndeyanka
560   577   -017   49   RJH (1)
547   519   +028   46   Vishwa Atma
583   579   +004   44   Barneylfc
570   528   +042   43   redman1974
493   545   -052   39   tommy LFC (3)
553   580   -027   38   ollyfrom.tv (1)
545   572   -027   37   Buck Pete (1)
372   570   -198   35   Carrard (13) R
549   506   +043   34   Mivi (1)
543   569   -026   33   KeegansPerm
402   547   -145   32   rushyman (8 )
512   533   -021   30   tylerjnorton

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340703.msg16679817#msg16679817
BoRed

  Believer
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
Yesterday at 06:36:59 PM
For the Villa game, we'll be using the attendance at the KA v Breidablik game in Iceland. The reserve games are Rijeka v Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) and Ruh Brest v Dinamo Minsk (Belarus), in that order.
BoRed

  Believer
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
Yesterday at 06:38:44 PM
v Aston Villa

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Gomez Van Dijk Milner
Chamberlain Wijnaldum Keita
Origi Firmino Minamino

Score: 3-0
First goal: Origi
DP: 6
LovelyCushionedHeader

  Believer
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
Yesterday at 07:23:21 PM
v Aston Villa

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Keita
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 3-0
First goal: Keita
DP: 2
Cape_Tear

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
Yesterday at 08:02:08 PM
v Aston Villa

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Keita
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 3-0
First goal: Mane
DP: 4
RJH

  Believer
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
Yesterday at 08:33:59 PM
Vs Villa

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson

Fabinho
Wijnaldum
Keita

Mane
Firmino
Origi

FG: Mane
FS: 2-0
DP: 6
tylerjnorton

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
Yesterday at 10:09:26 PM
v Aston Villa

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Milner

Henderson
Fabinho
Keita

Salah
Firmino
Mane

Score: 3-1
First goal: Mane
DP: 4
Trendisdestiny

  Believer
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
Today at 12:09:39 AM
v Aston Villa

Alisson
Williams Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Keita
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 2-0
First goal: Fabinho
DP: 6
KeegansPerm

  Believer
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
Today at 12:27:28 AM
Aston Villa

Alisson
Trent Gomez Van Dijk Milner
Wijnaldum Fabinho Keita
Salah Firmino Mane

FS 0-2 LFC
FS Salah
DP 6
joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
Today at 11:36:09 AM
v Aston Villa

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gini
Fabinho
Keita

Salah
Firmino
Mane

Score: 3-1
First goal: Salah
DP: 4
vivabobbygraham

  Believer
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 19******
Today at 12:13:27 PM
Vs Villa

Alisson
Williams
VVD
Gomez
Robertson
Milner
Wijnaldum
Keita
Mane
Minamino
Salah

FG: Mane
FS: 5-0 LFC
DP: 6
