For the Man City game, to determine the PL fixtures, I'll be using the Tsarsko Selo v Cherno More game in Bulgaria. If that's not available, it'll be Stomil v Olimpia in Poland.



Still no attendance figures available for either of these games. This is getting trickier, especially for mid-week games. If they don't appear by tonight, I'll be using today's games, Lodz v Wisla (Poland), Korona v Arka (Poland) and Valur v Akranes (Iceland), in that order.