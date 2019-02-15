Official attendance (at a random game): 140 (https://www.flashscore.com/match/0l2DvZDe/#match-summary
)
140 / 7 = 20 remainder 0
remainder + 1 = 1, so we use Round 1 (Round 1 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340703.msg16679817#msg16679817
Premier League scores:
AdzLFC v RJH 17-14
Carrard v rushyman 0-16
JSteve v KeegansPerm 16-14
Kopite1971 v Yorkshire-Red 14-14
LovelyCushionedHeader v redman1974 19-14
Ndeyanka v joezydudek 14-14
ollyfrom.tv v BoRed 14-17
tommy LFC v Barneylfc 12-16
tylerjnorton v Buck Pete 12-16
Vishwa Atma v Mivi 21-14
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
572 532 +040 59 AdzLFC
580 545 +035 59 BoRed
568 476 +092 57 joezydudek (1)
574 500 +074 57 JSteve (1)
548 533 +015 55 Yorkshire-Red (2)
618 568 +050 50 Kopite1971
561 521 +040 50 LovelyCushionedHeader
559 509 +050 49 Ndeyanka
560 577 -017 49 RJH (1)
547 519 +028 46 Vishwa Atma
583 579 +004 44 Barneylfc
570 528 +042 43 redman1974
493 545 -052 39 tommy LFC (3)
553 580 -027 38 ollyfrom.tv (1)
545 572 -027 37 Buck Pete (1)
372 570 -198 35 Carrard (13) R
549 506 +043 34 Mivi (1)
543 569 -026 33 KeegansPerm
402 547 -145 32 rushyman (8 )
512 533 -021 30 tylerjnorton
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340703.msg16679817#msg16679817