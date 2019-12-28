« previous next »
Perham

Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
December 28, 2019, 10:24:19 AM
v Wolves

Alisson
TAA
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Keita
Milner
Wijnaldum
Salah
Firmino
Origi

First Goal Scorer: Keita
Final Score: 2 -0
DP: 6
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
December 28, 2019, 01:06:48 PM
vs Wolves

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Keita Milner Lallana
Salah Shaqiri Origi

Score: 3-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
RJH

Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
December 28, 2019, 01:31:34 PM
Vs. Wolves

Allisson

TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson

Milner
Wijnaldum
Keita

Salah
Origi
Firmino

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 6
joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
December 28, 2019, 03:32:09 PM
Vs. Wolves

Allisson

TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson

Milner
Wijnaldum
Lallana

Salah
Origi
Firmino

FG: Firmino
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6
ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
December 28, 2019, 04:26:18 PM
Liverpool v Wolves

Allisson

Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Gomez
Robertson

Milner
Wijnaldum
Lallana

Salah
Origi
Firmino

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Firmino

DP - 6
Yorkshire-Red

Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
December 28, 2019, 10:16:20 PM
Wolves

Alisson
Trent Gomez Virgil Milner
Lallana Wijnaldum Keita
Origi Salah Firmino

Score :  2-1 to us
Scorer : Salah
DP : 6

Good King Wencesloolahs

Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Yesterday at 12:12:26 AM
vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Keita
Milner
Wijnaldum

Shaq
Origi
Mané

First Goal Scorer: Shaq
Final Score: Liverpool 2 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
DP: 4
Adz LFC

Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Yesterday at 10:00:30 AM
v Wolves (H)

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Milner
Keita
Lallana
Shaqiri
Origi
Salah

FS: 2-1 to us
FG: Salah
DP: 6
JSteve

Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Yesterday at 10:45:02 AM
Vs Wolves (H)

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Milner Henderson Keita
Shaqiri Salah Origi

FS: 2-1 to us
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Yesterday at 10:47:36 AM
v Wolves

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Milner Lallana Wijnaldum
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 3-0
First goal: Mane
DP: 6
Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Yesterday at 11:50:01 AM
vs Wolves

Alisson
Trent Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Milner Lallana Wijnaldum
Salah Firmino Mane

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******vs Wolves A
Yesterday at 12:06:04 PM
« Reply #1171 on: Yesterday at 12:06:04 PM »

vs Wolves

Alisson
Trent
Virgil
Gomez
Robertson
Milner
Henderson
Wijnaldum
Mane
Firmino
Origi

FS: 2-0 LFC
FG: Mane
DP: 6
OLDIE

Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Yesterday at 12:27:52 PM
Wolves (H)

Alisson

TAA
Gomez
VVD
Milner

Henderson
Lallana
Keita

Shaqiri
Origi
Mane

FS: 4-1 Liverpool
FG:Keita
DP: 6
Mivi

Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Yesterday at 01:02:49 PM
v Wolves

Alisson

TAA
Gomez
VVD
Robertson

Lallana
Gini
Henderson

Salah
Firmino
Mane

Score: 4-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
redforlife

Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Yesterday at 01:49:16 PM
Vs Wolves

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Gomez
Robertson
Lallana
Milner
Wijnaldum
Salah
Mane
Firmino

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-0 LFC
DP 40
tommy LFC

Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Yesterday at 03:02:17 PM
Vs Wolves

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Gomez
Robertson
Lallana
Milner
Wijnaldum
Salah
Mane
Firmino

First Goal Origi
Final Score 3-0 LFC
DP 4
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Yesterday at 07:48:43 PM
Official attendance: 53326 (https://www.premierleague.com/match/46798)

53326 / 20 = 2666 remainder 6

remainder + 1 = 7, so we use Round 7 (Round 13 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340703.msg16679817#msg16679817

Premier League scores:

AdzLFC v Yorkshire-Red 11-12
BoRed v rushyman 15-0
Barneylfc v ollyfrom.tv 24-13
Buck Pete v Kopite1971 22-24
JSteve v LovelyCushionedHeader 11-11
KeegansPerm v redman1974 15-14
Mivi v joezydudek 15-13
RJH v Ndeyanka 13-14
tylerjnorton v Carrard 13-0
Vishwa Atma v tommy LFC 14-0

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

350   307   +43   39   AdzLFC
361   306   +55   38   JSteve
334   306   +28   36   Yorkshire-Red (1)
340   286   +54   34   LovelyCushionedHeader
341   298   +43   34   joezydudek (1)
381   343   +38   31   Kopite1971
333   315   +18   28   BoRed
333   340   -07   27   Buck Pete
325   350   -25   27   RJH (1)
327   326   +01   26   Vishwa Atma
319   293   +26   25   Ndeyanka
246   324   -78   25   rushyman (4)
302   289   +13   24   tylerjnorton
328   334   -06   23   redman1974
241   316   -75   22   Carrard (6)
274   314   -40   21   tommy LFC (2)
339   346   -07   20   Barneylfc
306   346   -40   20   ollyfrom.tv (1)
312   327   -15   19   KeegansPerm
302   328   -26   18   Mivi (1)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340703.msg16679817#msg16679817
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Yesterday at 07:49:27 PM
v Sheffield Utd

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Wijnaldum Keita
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 3-0
First goal: Mane
DP: 6
mickitez

Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Today at 08:34:24 AM
vs Sheffield Utd

Allison

TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson

Milner
Kieta
Wijnaldum

Salah
Firmino
Mane

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Mane
DP:6
