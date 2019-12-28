Official attendance: 53326 (https://www.premierleague.com/match/46798
)
53326 / 20 = 2666 remainder 6
remainder + 1 = 7, so we use Round 7 (Round 13 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340703.msg16679817#msg16679817
Premier League scores:
AdzLFC v Yorkshire-Red 11-12
BoRed v rushyman 15-0
Barneylfc v ollyfrom.tv 24-13
Buck Pete v Kopite1971 22-24
JSteve v LovelyCushionedHeader 11-11
KeegansPerm v redman1974 15-14
Mivi v joezydudek 15-13
RJH v Ndeyanka 13-14
tylerjnorton v Carrard 13-0
Vishwa Atma v tommy LFC 14-0
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
350 307 +43 39 AdzLFC
361 306 +55 38 JSteve
334 306 +28 36 Yorkshire-Red (1)
340 286 +54 34 LovelyCushionedHeader
341 298 +43 34 joezydudek (1)
381 343 +38 31 Kopite1971
333 315 +18 28 BoRed
333 340 -07 27 Buck Pete
325 350 -25 27 RJH (1)
327 326 +01 26 Vishwa Atma
319 293 +26 25 Ndeyanka
246 324 -78 25 rushyman (4)
302 289 +13 24 tylerjnorton
328 334 -06 23 redman1974
241 316 -75 22 Carrard (6)
274 314 -40 21 tommy LFC (2)
339 346 -07 20 Barneylfc
306 346 -40 20 ollyfrom.tv (1)
312 327 -15 19 KeegansPerm
302 328 -26 18 Mivi (1)
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340703.msg16679817#msg16679817