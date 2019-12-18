« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******  (Read 16916 times)

Offline Yorkshire-Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,260
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1080 on: December 18, 2019, 12:36:40 PM »
Monterrey

Alisson
Trent Gomez Virgil Robertson
Ox Henderson Keita
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 2:0 to us
Scorer: Mane
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,444
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1081 on: December 18, 2019, 01:20:17 PM »
Monterrey

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
van Dijk
Robertson
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Henderson
Lallana
Salah 
Mane
Origi

Score: 3:0 to us
Scorer: Mane
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,444
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1082 on: December 18, 2019, 01:23:33 PM »
Quote from: BoRed on December 18, 2019, 09:28:35 AM
here's the latest PL update:


My updates will be at the weekend. 12 hour days this week and working Saturday, so likely be Sunday for them.
Logged

Offline Adz LFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 475
  • Believer. 18 + 6
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1083 on: December 18, 2019, 02:38:06 PM »
v Monterrey

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Lallana
Milner
Keita
Salah
Mane
Origi

FS: 3-1 to us
FG: Mane
DP: 9
Logged
JFT96

Online Perham

  • Effes v2.0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,160
  • All is well
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1084 on: December 18, 2019, 02:46:42 PM »
v Monterrey

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Ox
Milner
Keita
Salah
Mane
Origi

FS: 3-0 to liverpool
FG: Mane
DP: 6
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Offline tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,094
  • VAR is shite.
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1085 on: December 18, 2019, 02:56:25 PM »
Monterrey

Alisson
Milner
Gomez
van Dijk
Robertson
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Keita
Lallana
Shaq
Mane
Origi

Score: 3:0 to us
Scorer: Keita
DP: 2
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Offline joezydudek

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,546
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1086 on: December 18, 2019, 03:18:48 PM »
Monterrey

Alisson

Williams
Gomez
van Dijk
Robertson

Oxlade-Chamberlain
Keita
Henderson

Shaq
Mane
Origi

Score: 3:1 to us
Scorer: Origi
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Trifleisfestivity

  • Shart Stories, Loves the Tadic, and Achterburg's Droppleklanger
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,954
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1087 on: December 18, 2019, 08:04:15 PM »
vs Flamengo


Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Henderson Milner Keita
Mane Firmino Salah

FG: Mane
FS: 2-2
DP: 8
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline tylerjnorton

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1088 on: December 18, 2019, 08:20:22 PM »
vs Flamengo

Alisson

TAA
Gomez
VVD
Robertson

Henderson
Milner
Keita

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FG: Mane
FS: 2-1
DP: 12
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 956
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1089 on: December 19, 2019, 03:24:55 AM »
vs Flamengo

Alisson

TAA
Gomez
VVD
Robertson

Henderson
Milner
Keita

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FG: Mane
FS: 3-0
DP: 10
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,882
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1090 on: December 19, 2019, 09:24:46 AM »
v Flamengo

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Wijnaldum Keita
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 1-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
« Last Edit: December 21, 2019, 01:18:18 PM by BoRed »
Logged

Offline mickitez

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1091 on: December 19, 2019, 10:27:41 AM »
vs Flamengo

Allison

TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson

Kieta
Henderson
Milner

Salah
Firmino
Mane

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 12
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1092 on: December 19, 2019, 11:14:31 AM »
vs Flamengo

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Gomez
Milner

Keita
Henderson
Oxlade Chamberlain

Salah
Firmino
Mane

FS: 4-1 to LFC
FG: Mane
DP: 8
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,794
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1093 on: December 19, 2019, 11:58:26 AM »
vs Flamengo

Alisson

TAA
Gomez
VVD
Robertson

Henderson
Milner
Keita

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FG: Salah
FS: 3-1
DP: 14
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 PM
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline joezydudek

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,546
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1094 on: December 19, 2019, 03:34:44 PM »
vs Flamengo

Alisson

TAA
Gomez
VVD
Robertson

Henderson
Ox
Keita

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FG: Mane
FS: 3-1
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Cape_Tear

  • Such an amazing_tilm!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 358
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1095 on: December 19, 2019, 03:56:57 PM »
vs Flamengo

Alisson

TAA
Gomez
VVD
Robertson

Henderson
Milner
Keita

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 2-1 LFC
FG: Mane
DP: 6
Logged
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,423
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1096 on: December 19, 2019, 09:02:00 PM »
Vs. Flamengo


Allisson

TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson

Henderson
Milner
Keita

Salah
Mane
Firmino

FG: Mane
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 10
« Last Edit: December 21, 2019, 02:05:18 PM by RJH »
Logged

Offline Ndeyanka

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 874
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1097 on: December 20, 2019, 06:31:47 AM »
v Flamengo

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Milner
Keita

Salah
Firmino
Mane

First Goal Scorer: Firmino
Final Score: 2 - 1 to LFC
DP: 12
Logged

Offline Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,444
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1098 on: December 20, 2019, 09:08:10 AM »
v Flamengo

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Keita
Salah
Firmino
Mane

First Goal Scorer: Mane
Final Score: 3 - 1 to LFC
DP: 14
Logged

Offline OLDIE

  • WORLDIE
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1099 on: December 20, 2019, 09:41:54 AM »
vs Flamengo

Alisson

TAA
Gomez
VVD
Robertson

Henderson
Milner
Keita

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FG: Salah
FS: 3-1
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Vishwa Atma

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,260
  • Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1100 on: December 20, 2019, 06:12:44 PM »

vs Flamengo

Alisson

TAA
Gomez
VVD
Robertson

Henderson
Milner
Keita

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FG: Milner
FS: 2-1
DP: 8
Logged

Offline vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,992
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1101 on: December 20, 2019, 06:29:38 PM »
v Flamengo

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Keita
Salah
Firmino
Mane

FG: Mo
FS: 3-1 LFC
DP: 11
« Last Edit: December 20, 2019, 06:32:04 PM by vivabobbycurmudgeongraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Good King Wencesloolahs

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,416
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1102 on: December 20, 2019, 07:43:14 PM »
v Flamengo

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Ox
Keita
Salah
Firmino
Mané

First Goal Scorer: Mané
Final Score: 4 - 2 to LFC
DP: 10
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online Perham

  • Effes v2.0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,160
  • All is well
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1103 on: December 20, 2019, 09:57:18 PM »
v Flamengo

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Ox
Keita
Salah
Firmino
Mané

FG: Ox
Final Score: 3-0 liverpool
DP: 8
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Offline KeegansPerm

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,255
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1104 on: December 21, 2019, 12:04:58 AM »
Flamengo

Alisson
Trent Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Milner Henderson Keita
Salah Firmino Mane

FS 2-0 LFC
FS Mane
DP 8
Logged
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Offline Yorkshire-Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,260
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1105 on: December 21, 2019, 06:45:53 AM »
Flamengo

Alisson
Trent Gomez Virgil Robertson
Henderson Milner Keita
Salah Firmino Mane

Score : 3-2 to us
Scorer : Mane
DP : 8
Logged

Offline JSteve

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1106 on: December 21, 2019, 08:52:12 AM »
Vs Flamengo

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Ox Henderson Keita
Salah Firmino Mane

FS: 2-1 LFC Win
FG: Salah
DP : 8
Logged

Offline Kopite1971

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,076
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1107 on: December 21, 2019, 09:06:58 AM »
vs Flamengo

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Henderson Milner Keita
Mane Firmino Salah

FG: Mane
FS: 2-1 LFC
DP: 8
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,141
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1108 on: December 21, 2019, 09:31:08 AM »
vs Flamengo

Alisson
Trent Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Wijnaldum Henderson Keita
Salah Firmino Mane

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FG: Mane
DP: 8
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline Adz LFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 475
  • Believer. 18 + 6
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1109 on: December 21, 2019, 10:00:00 AM »
v Flamengo

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Milner
Keita
Salah
Mane
Firmino

FS: 2-1 to us
FG: Mane
DP: 10
Logged
JFT96

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,052
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1110 on: December 21, 2019, 10:09:46 AM »
Vs Flamengo

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Gomez
Robertson
Henderson
Keita
Milner
Salah
Mane
Firmino

First Goal Salah
Final Score 1-1
DP 12
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,094
  • VAR is shite.
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1111 on: December 21, 2019, 11:05:55 AM »
Vs Flamengo

Alisson
Trent
Van Dijk
Gomez
Robertson
Henderson
Keita
Milner
Salah
Mane
Firmino

First Goal - Salah
Final Score - 2-0 LFC
DP - 6
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1112 on: December 21, 2019, 12:50:31 PM »
Liverpool v Flamengo

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Keita

Salah
Firmino
Mane

2-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 8
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,882
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1113 on: December 21, 2019, 08:29:00 PM »
Quote from: BoRed on December 19, 2019, 09:24:46 AM
Score: 1-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 8

Fucking VAR cost me 22 points there. :no
Logged

Offline Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,444
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1114 on: December 21, 2019, 10:19:38 PM »
Quote from: BoRed on December 21, 2019, 08:29:00 PM
Fucking VAR cost me 22 points there. :no

Assuming Salah would've scored. Apparently their keeper is pretty damn good on pens.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,882
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1115 on: December 21, 2019, 10:35:38 PM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on December 21, 2019, 10:19:38 PM
Assuming Salah would've scored. Apparently their keeper is pretty damn good on pens.

Of course he would have scored. ;)
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 956
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1116 on: Yesterday at 11:29:05 PM »
vs Leicester

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Lallana
Keita

Salah
Firmino
Mane

2-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 8
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,644
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
« Reply #1117 on: Today at 09:24:44 AM »
v Leicester

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Wijnaldum Henderson Keita
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 1-2 (LFC win)
Scorer: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 