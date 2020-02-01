Yes, although it was really the Tailors Arms, it's pretty much always been known locally as Cookson's or Cookies after being run by Jim Cookson after WWII.
Do you mean the Piggeries name? If so, the area was farm land long before the Ford and Pendle estates were built. I can only assume there was a pig farm behind the pub. The Piggeries are a wooded area running alongside the canal. A bit of a weird place too. We used to night fish on the canal opposite the Piggeries and you'd hear all sorts of noises coming from in there. One night a pervert was watching us through the trees directly opposite our swim. We absolutely shit it when he stripped off and started to get into the water. We shot off over the wall like cats on fire. We left our gear on the canal bank and sat in a block of flats on Ford Lane until first light.
Ah, the chicken factory. I remember now. I also remember seeing the workers in all-white clothes and white wellies.
Do you remember the sausage works too?
Yes I remember the sausage works and the white coats and wellies
That's interesting about the Piggeries - and what's been added in later posts.
And yes you got Tin Town correct - named after the prefabricated houses. They have some up near Princess Drive near Huyton Cannie Farm too.
A friend of mine originated in the Scotland Road area. Her family had a shop right by the underground toilets at the Rotunda for decades right up until the 80s. She tells me the young Priscilla White* used to come into the shop and was a cheeky git.
Anyway, she also told me of the sectarian shenanigans between some locals there and some from up on the Brow back in the day.
*AKA Cilla Black, for our younger viewers.
Yeh, my mum used to tell us that she also worked as a hat and coat check girl - mum, was never keen on her.
There's Mockney for a Londoner who uses their accent in an exaggerated way to be something they're not - is there any terms for a faux Scouser?
If so, I think she would a contender.
I won't mention John Bishop, whose accent sounds like he's taken lessons from Stan Boardman, as he's from Runcorn isn't he?