Yes I remember the sausage works and the white coats and wellies



That's interesting about the Piggeries - and what's been added in later posts.



And yes you got Tin Town correct - named after the prefabricated houses. They have some up near Princess Drive near Huyton Cannie Farm too.



Yeh, my mum used to tell us that she also worked as a hat and coat check girl - mum, was never keen on her.



There's Mockney for a Londoner who uses their accent in an exaggerated way to be something they're not - is there any terms for a faux Scouser?



If so, I think she would a contender.



I won't mention John Bishop, whose accent sounds like he's taken lessons from Stan Boardman, as he's from Runcorn isn't he?





A friend of mine originated in the Scotland Road area. Her family had a shop right by the underground toilets at the Rotunda for decades right up until the 80s. She tells me the young Priscilla White* used to come into the shop and was a cheeky git.



Anyway, she also told me of the sectarian shenanigans between some locals there and some from up on the Brow back in the day.





My Mum was a regular in the Cavern in the early 60's and despised Cilla - jumped up fucking hat check girl she used to call her. As for John Bishop, I used to listen to The Bishops Sunday Service on Radio City yonks ago and he had that thick Scouse accent back then. I do like Bishop and he's good live.My Grandad on my Mums side was in the Lodge, played the big drum according to my Ma. They were from the Brow and he used to love winding the Catholics up, said they used to deliberately march past them on Orange day. He died about 1957.Good job he didn't live to see his youngest daughter get knocked up and then married to a Catholic from Scotty