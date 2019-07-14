« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sunday Brunch with the Slap Head from BeercanHead  (Read 491 times)

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,914
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Sunday Brunch with the Slap Head from BeercanHead
« on: July 14, 2019, 10:52:28 AM »
I like it, probably one of, if not the, best hungover morning watchable program's on tell-eh.


Lovejoy is a quilt, but annoyingly likable.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sunday Brunch with the Slap Head from BeercanHead
« Reply #1 on: July 14, 2019, 11:28:09 AM »
Quote from: CHOPPZBOT on July 14, 2019, 10:52:28 AM
I like it, probably one of, if not the, best hungover morning watchable program's on tell-eh.


Lovejoy is a quilt, but annoyingly likable.

Gonna have to disagree on that, I thinks a proper gobshite
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,914
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Sunday Brunch with the Slap Head from BeercanHead
« Reply #2 on: July 14, 2019, 11:31:30 AM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on July 14, 2019, 11:28:09 AM
Gonna have to disagree on that, I thinks a proper gobshite

I get that.


Sometimes you just have them things in life ye know are shit, but you sort of put up with and end up kind of becoming mildly affectionate towards, like a pile, for example.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Stubby!

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,336
  • He asked for it!
Re: Sunday Brunch with the Slap Head from BeercanHead
« Reply #3 on: July 14, 2019, 11:31:43 AM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on July 14, 2019, 11:28:09 AM
Gonna have to disagree on that, I thinks a proper gobshite

He's reined in the laddish stuff from Soccer AM, different presenter these days.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sunday Brunch with the Slap Head from BeercanHead
« Reply #4 on: July 14, 2019, 11:40:12 AM »
Quote from: tubby on July 14, 2019, 11:31:43 AM
He's reined in the laddish stuff from Soccer AM, different presenter these days.

I'm thinking less those days and more about his time as a radio presenter recently. Came across as a loud, uninformed knob. Massively bitter about us as well.

Also the times I have watched Sunday brunch he's looked like he's coming off of a night on the lemo.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,314
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Sunday Brunch with the Slap Head from BeercanHead
« Reply #5 on: July 14, 2019, 11:43:31 AM »
Think he's learnt a lot over the years and as said toned it down a lot, same with his pocast
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,359
Re: Sunday Brunch with the Slap Head from BeercanHead
« Reply #6 on: July 15, 2019, 09:52:05 PM »
Good show and they have a good working relationship. Need good guests to help them though.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,083
  • Indefatigability
Re: Sunday Brunch with the Slap Head from BeercanHead
« Reply #7 on: July 15, 2019, 09:59:51 PM »
Nothing has analysed Lovejoy quite like the fellas on The Reducer podcast. Stunning stuff

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/episode-16-lovejoy-on-football/id1329526094?i=1000411247840
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,303
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Sunday Brunch with the Slap Head from BeercanHead
« Reply #8 on: July 15, 2019, 10:57:01 PM »
I think its my favourite show currently and has been for a few years - it feels vastly underrated.

I quite liked Soccer AM at the height of its fame with Chamberlain and Lovejoy (I was about 13-15) and then turned my back on it and watched it grow into the bantz era - basically I grew up. But its harsh to judge Lovejoy based purely on those days. As others have said hes a much different presenter now and listening to his podcast occasionally, he comes across as a sensitive, well-rounded guy who has been through some tough times - mental health issues, death of his brother I recall and not living with his kids full time. Doesnt seek pity or sympathy whilst not taking himself too seriously - think hes quite likeable now.

Think they have a really good relationship and I adore Simon Rimmer. Really hoped hed had made it onto TAW in some capacity already.
Logged
JFT96.

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,303
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Sunday Brunch with the Slap Head from BeercanHead
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:41:55 PM »
Simon looking on point this morning. :D
Logged
JFT96.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 