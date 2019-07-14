I think its my favourite show currently and has been for a few years - it feels vastly underrated.



I quite liked Soccer AM at the height of its fame with Chamberlain and Lovejoy (I was about 13-15) and then turned my back on it and watched it grow into the bantz era - basically I grew up. But its harsh to judge Lovejoy based purely on those days. As others have said hes a much different presenter now and listening to his podcast occasionally, he comes across as a sensitive, well-rounded guy who has been through some tough times - mental health issues, death of his brother I recall and not living with his kids full time. Doesnt seek pity or sympathy whilst not taking himself too seriously - think hes quite likeable now.



Think they have a really good relationship and I adore Simon Rimmer. Really hoped hed had made it onto TAW in some capacity already.